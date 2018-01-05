3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: January 5, 2018

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

And today's news is all focused on securities that have likely not crossed your radar yet. Let's dive in!

Deciphera gets rolling on INVICTUS

Company: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

Therapy: DCC-2618

Disease: Gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GISTs)

News: DCPH announced that it has initiated the phase 3 INVICTUS study, which will assess the benefit of the pan-KIT inhibitor DCC-2618 in patients with heavily pretreated GIST. The study will include a placebo control, and it will seek to enroll 120 patients, with a primary endpoint of progression-free survival.

Looking forward: Treatment of GIST remains a critical unmet need, although it is an uncommon form of cancer. This is especially true after patients have exhausted all other treatment options. So it is interesting that DCPH has flown under the radar since its initial IPO. If the results here are good, then INVICTUS will form the basis for a new drug application.

This kind of announcement strongly suggests to me that you should take a second look at DCPH, even though right now the initiation of a phase 3 trial is not likely to be a near-term catalyst in itself.

Audentes sticks an early landing in a rare congenital disease

Company: Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD)

Therapy: AT132

Disease: X-linked myotubular myopathy

News: BOLD announced positive interim data from its phase 1/2 ASPIRO trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its gene therapy AT132 to correct X-linked myotubular myopathy, which causes catastrophic muscle weakness in young children. In the first cohort of patients, BOLD detailed promising results in neuromuscular function, with one patient improving to age-appropriate developmental milestones at 12 weeks. The treatment appeared to be well tolerated, as well.

Looking forward: These findings are highly encouraging, considering how early along they are. When BOLD started this study back in September, I indicated my excitement at seeing how many gene therapy products are coming to clinic. But I'm a little surprised at how fast they were able to get some results out, although they are rather preliminary.

But considering how quickly BOLD is advancing its program, it is clear that it is one security you should at least keep an eye on.

Alligator Bioscience recognizes a $6 million milestone from Janssen for its CD40 program

Company: Alligator Bioscience (OTC:ALLGF) and Janssen (JNJ)

Therapy: ADC-1013

Disease: Solid tumors

News: ALLGF announced the recognition of a $6 million milestone payment from JNJ to support the initiation of a phase 2 clinical study combing its CD40 antibody ADC-1013 with one of JNJ's developmental PD-1 inhibitors. Details of the phase 2 study have not yet been disclosed.

Looking forward: While this news is early, it has important implications for both JNJ and ALLGF. On one hand, it signals an approach JNJ is taking with respect to its development of PD-1 inhibitors, combining with a CD40 inhibitor (which should in turn stimulate the immune system) may be an interesting strategy of attack. Of course, for a small firm like ALLGF, $6 million is nothing to sneeze at in terms of cash on hand.

As it stands, this news is quite early to consider taking a position. If you consider JNJ, then it has much, much more to look at.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read some commentary on recent biotech happenings. I hope you'll consider leaving a comment or a question in the section below! This is one way in which Seeking Alpha is able to gauge the effectiveness of its writers and the platform. So if you want to keep seeing more editions of "3 Things," go ahead and participate!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.