If I Had To Build An Income Portfolio Today - Update 25

After much thought and a lot of research, I initiated a significant new position for this portfolio that has paid off well so far.

In October 2015, I wrote an article entitled "If I Had to Build an Income Portfolio Today" which was published by Seeking Alpha, October 23, 2015. The article described the development of a portfolio for a relative that recently came into a significant sum of money and wanted to conservatively invest the funds to supplement their retirement income and help the grand kids with college costs. This series of articles through update twenty two has been very well received by Seeking Alpha readers, generating over 276,000 page views to date.

As stated in the original article, after establishing the initial portfolio, there remained a significant cash account yet to be invested. In the sixth update, I discussed the decision to invest the balance of the cash in the iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PFF). With most of the funds invested except for a modest money market account (brokerage settlement fund) for emergencies, the portfolio updates have, for the most part, focused on the capital appreciation and income produced by the portfolio and the modest changes to the portfolio holdings between updates. This article is the twenty fifth update in the series though previous readers will note that I changed the title of Update 8 to reflect the portfolio's performance for that month. To be clear, it has been a little over 27 months since the portfolio was initiated.

December 2017

The month of December was a bit of a roller coaster ride with tax loss selling in many equities saved by a late Santa Clause rally. Only in the last few days of December did the portfolio equity holdings recover or gain in value.

The Federal Reserve [Fed], as expected, raised the overnight Federal Funds Rate in December. The Fed also reiterated that three additional increases in short term rates should be expected through 2018. The Fed action on rates added to the tax loss selling pressure on REITs and other interest rate sensitive equities.

Also notable in the month of December, the House and Senate worked out their differences on the new tax legislation, handily passing the new tax bill and sending it to President Trump for his stamp of approval. While I don't like everything in the bill I do favor the tax reform package crafted by the GOP as a whole and believe it will be beneficial for the US economy. We needed to lower the corporate marginal tax rate to be competitive in the global market, I've never been a fan of the federal estate tax, I believe the ACA individual mandate was big brother being heavy handed, and the middle class will see some tax relief. To get those changes, I can live with the rest of the changes to the tax code.

Tax loss selling combined with the Fed rate increase and the uncertainty over the new tax code winners and losers resulted in some December opportunities for investors. I initiated a significant position in the Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSE: VDE) as I expect many of the oil patch companies will do well in 2018 and maybe into 2019. I published an article on my expectations for the oil patch in 2018 that provides the rationale for this investment.

Normally, I prefer actively managed funds over index funds like VDE. Because my sister-in-law is relying on the dividends and interest to supplement her other retirement income, I chose VDE over the Vanguard Energy Fund (NYSE: VGENX). VDE pays a quarterly dividend and its yield is higher than that of VGENX. So far, that investment has paid off nicely. Since making the investment in early December, the ETF is up a bit over 9% and paid a $0.60 dividend on 425 shares. That is a nice way to ring in the new year.

Portfolio Capital Appreciation and Income

The chart below, compliments of Yahoo Finance, shows the financial performance of the portfolio as of market close January 4, 2018.

Source: Yahoo Finance

In Update 15, I decided to include a new table summarizing the sales and the gains on each sale. There were no dispositions from the portfolio for December.

Source: Author

The links in the table above provide more detailed background on the sales of each equity. With the exception of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM), I'm pleased with the results achieved to date. While I did pick up some rich special dividends from CALM during the bird flu epidemic, I held CALM a bit too long and missed out on the best gains from CALM.

The dividends from the portfolio continue coming in as can be seen in both the Annual Income column and the Cumulative Dividends Collected column. Both Ventas (NYSE: VTR) and Pattern Energy Group (NYSE: PEGI) had dividend increases in December. I would also note here that Old Republic International (NYSE: ORI) has announced a special dividend of $1 to be paid in January 2018. That will more than double its TTM dividend yield.

Source: Author

The overall annual yield for the portfolio increased in December by 2 basis points.

Total Portfolio

In update 3 of this series, I explained the rationale for placing a large portion of the portfolio into bank savings accounts and certificates of deposits. At the beginning of October, I moved $250k from a high yield savings account into a 5 year CD with a 2.40% yield. This increased the annual interest paid going forward by exactly $3000.

Source: Author

Including the interest earned in December of $1443, the total interest earned since portfolio inception is $27,660 on the bank deposits. This brings the total return (realized and unrealized gains) including cumulative dividends and interest, since portfolio inception, up to $159,034 over 27 months and puts the total return percentage at 13.2% based on the original amounts invested and banked of $1,202,520. The total portfolio value as of January 4, 2018 has grown to $1,285,791 with the roughly $75,800 difference having gone to pay for income taxes, a bit of leisure travel, a new Subaru to replace a 10 year old car, maintenance on the property, and a used car for the grandson.

In addition to VDE, VTR, ORI, PFF, and PEGI the portfolio consists of the following stocks: Uniti Group (NASDAQ: UNIT), Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Western Gas Partners (NYSE: WES), Welltower (NYSE: HCN), AT&T (NYSE: T), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE: HASI), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI), and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD). The portfolio also includes the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Fund (NYSE: VMGRX), Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE: VDIGX), and Vanguard Health Care Fund (NYSE: VGHCX).

Going Forward

The economy, labor, and wages are showing some improvement. Estimates of GDP growth for 2018 are being revised upward. With the Santa Clause rally continuing and new records being set in the NASDAQ, S&P 500, and the DOW, many sectors of the market are looking more and more bubbly. The new lower corporate tax and the revised individual tax code may well provide some additional economic stimulus and push the market a bit higher. However, I remain cautious of this market. If there is a market correction or I find a truly undervalued equity, I may make additional investments for this portfolio. However, my current view is that, aside from the investment in VDE, taking profits and de-risking the portfolio is the more prudent approach. It is more likely that I will be lowering the portfolio's common stock holdings over time.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers and to serve as a vehicle to generate informed discussion in the comment posting. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock, bond, fund or other investment mentioned in this article before making their own investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLDT, EPD, HASI, HCN, OHI, ORI, PEGI, PFF, RY, SBRA, STWD, T, TD, UNIT, VDIGX, VGHCX, VMGRX, VDE, VTR, WES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.