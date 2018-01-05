Stericycle Probably Reached Its Bottom

About 10 months ago, in February 2017, I covered Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) for the first time and asked if it was cheap enough. Stericycle traded slightly above $80 at that point in time and had already lost about half of its value but had in my opinion only limited downside. Based on technical and fundamental analysis I concluded:

"I, therefore, see only a limited downside risk as I think the stock will drop to $62 in the worst-case scenario."

Since then, the stock declined further during 2017, and in November, it reached its temporary low at $62 (my predicted worst-case scenario). Although the stock could increase a little since then, there are apparently a few reasons for the current weakness of Stericycle. At first, we will discuss three of these reasons - Stericycle's balance sheet, the current lawsuits, and the stagnating revenue growth - more detailed below. But we will not just focus on the negative. After describing why Stericycle is a wide moat company with growth potential, we provide a new intrinsic value calculation and take a glance again at technical analysis. First of all, we analyze the balance sheet, which includes high debt levels, low cash levels, and an extremely high portion of goodwill and intangible assets.

Risky Balance Sheet

Stericycle has been heavily criticized for the Shred-It acquisition and the problems for Stericycle are reflected by the current balance sheet. If we look at the current assets, we see only $52 million in cash and cash equivalents - a very low number (0.75%) considering the $7 billion assets. But Stericycle had always very little cash reserves in the past years and that in itself doesn't have to be a problem - it just would be better if the company had a bit more money on the sideline. Most of the company's assets are intangible assets and goodwill. About $1.8 billion are intangible assets (25.9%). Depending on the kind of business, intangible assets can be a rather big part of a company's assets and this doesn't have to be problematic. A bit concerning however is the $3.64 billion goodwill (51.8% of total assets) as it shows that Stericycle probably overpaid for its acquisitions (the Shred-it deal alone added about $1.3 billion).

If we look at the liabilities, we see about $2.6 billion in long-term debt, which seems like quite a bit. But the current debt levels result in a D/E ratio of 0.94 - a debt-equity-ratio that is not perfect, but definitely no reason to worry. Stericycle usually had an operating income of $500 million and it would therefore take about five years to pay back the debt - also not perfect, but manageable. Stericycle is already paying off the debt and decreased the long-term debt on its balance sheet from $2.92 billion last year to $2.63 billion right now. But we also have to point out that short-term debt (current portion of long-term debt) as well as accrued liabilities increased while Stericycle's equity remained unchanged over the last quarters.

(Source: Stericycle 10-Q)

Lawsuit

In 2017, Stericycle had a class action lawsuit brought against it by its own customers - mostly small business owners. Hagens Berman is the Chicago based law firm that represented the class, which included more than 246,000 dentists, veterinarians and other small business owners across the country. These customers accused the company of defraud and of charging several hundred million dollars due to automatic price-increasing schemes. These price-increasing scheme automatically inflated customers' bills up to 18% every two years.

In the last earnings call, Stericycle announced that in October 2017 the company entered a settlement for the class action and the next step will be the preliminary court approval of the settlement. In the second-quarter income statement, we already find $304 million for "litigation and professional services expenses" (which is also the reason for the extreme high loss per share in that quarter). As the company already reached a settlement and already brought these expenses to the book, there should be no more direct impact from the lawsuits. It might however impact Stericycle's future revenue and indirectly also impact the net income of the company. In the next section, we take a closer look at revenue, how it developed over the last quarters, and what to expect for the future (especially considering the lawsuit).

Stagnating Revenue

While in 2016, Stericycle could increase its revenue 19.3% compared to 2015, in the three quarters of 2017, revenue was stagnant so far. It is not so dramatic if net income and earnings per share are declining a few quarters due to higher costs after the acquisition, but it is a problem if revenue is stagnant or declining because that is hard to compensate.

About 57% of revenue comes from "regulated waste and compliance services," but over the last quarters revenue declined a little. The decline was due to fewer on-call services related to softness in the U.S. industrial market. The company is also experiencing pricing pressure on small quantity regulated waste and compliance customers resulting from hospital consolidation of physician practices and increased competitive activities in the market. About 23% of revenue stems from "secure information and destruction services." About 10% of revenue stems from "communication and related services" and another 10% stems from "manufacturing and industrial services".

(Source: Stericycle 10-Q)

Stericycle is present in Canada, Latin America, Europe as well as the Asia-Pacific region and about 26% of the overall revenue stems from international operations. To a certain degree, revenue is therefore affected by currency exchange rates.

Stericycle is confident, that revenue will start increasing again in the years to come, but right now we have to acknowledge the difficulties increasing revenue in the last few quarters. We also have to keep in mind the above-mentioned lawsuit, which could lead to decreasing revenue as Stericycle probably has lost a lot of customers in the process (250,000 are a lot of customers and there might be more to terminate the contract with Stericycle). And as consequence of the lawsuit, Stericycle also has to be more careful when raising prices in the future to avoid similar lawsuits.

Growth Opportunities

Stericycle itself expects a revenue CAGR over the next five years at 4-7% in the best possible scenario, but at least 3-5%. The company wants to leverage multiple opportunities to drive organic growth, including the roll-out of additional services. Stericycle currently has a 10% market share in a $37 billion market. But the company has not just the potential to increase its market share, but the overall market will also grow because of three different reasons:

The aging population trends in many developed countries result in a growing need for healthcare leading to an increased medical and pharmaceutical waste.

An increasing enforcement of compliance regulations. Deregulation can be a problem for Stericycle as part of its moat stems from regulations in the industry, but despite fears that the current US government might turn back regulations, I think in more and more countries, companies will be forced to comply with increasing regulations.

A continued trend by customers to outsource services in order to focus on their core business will help Stericycle's business and increase revenue.

(Source: Stericycle Investor Day Presentation)

While Stericycle expects revenue to grow 7% at best, the company hopes to increase earnings per share and free cash flow about 10% per year. The company hopes to archive these goals due to improved margins and continuing selective M&A.

Distribution Network And Regulations Create Moat

Stericycle is a wide-moat company and its moat stems at least from two different aspects. On the one hand, Stericycle is focused on a regulated market with growing demand. In regulated markets, it is harder for competitors to enter - simply because of all the regulations a company has to meet, which is often time intensive and expensive. These regulations ensure that new competitors are often not even trying to enter the market.

But Stericycle's moat is not just based on different regulations. It also has a distribution network which creates a low-cost position for the company, which is driven by route density and logistics expertise. The company itself claims having an unmatched infrastructure - 200 transfer and treatment facilities, a fleet of 1,500 trucks and 150 field-based compliance specialists. Additionally, it has a vast infrastructure including multiple treatment options and regional redundancies. New customers are therefore increasing the expenses only a little as they are probably located on an already existing truck route and only require a small detour.

(Source: Stericycle Investor Presentation Q3-2017)

But one can also make the case that Stericycle's moat is declining a bit. One aspect indicating a declining moat is the declining gross profit. While Stericycle's gross profit was usually about 45% in 2014, it decreased to about 41-42%. In the last four quarters, the company managed to increase the gross margin again from 41.2% to 41.7%, but the overall picture of the last years looks rather negative. But, as mentioned above, Stericycle is expecting to improve margins again over the next few years.

(Source: Own work based on Stericycle's SEC Filings)

Intrinsic Value Calculation

If we take Stericycle's own five-year growth target for the free cash flow growth and take a number from the lower end, we can assume about 6% growth for the years to come. Although the company itself is only providing growth targets for the next five years, I assume we can expect at least 6% growth for the next decade. Considering the distribution network as well as the regulations that constitute Stericycle's moat as well as the overall growing market (aging population, increased regulations, and the ongoing outsourcing trend), a 6% growth rate seems realistic. For our calculation we use the free cash flow of the last four quarters, which is $395 million. Calculating with 6% growth for the next 10 years, 3% growth for perpetuity and a 10% discount rate leads to an intrinsic value of $83.61 for Stericycle. As Stericycle has a competitive advantage resulting in a wide moat, I think it is fair to assume 5% growth for perpetuity. That leads - everything else being equal - to an intrinsic value of $103.05 for the company and is in my opinion a realistic and very conservative valuation. In my last article I provided three different intrinsic value calculations and concluded that the intrinsic value should be at least $100 - a number that is still accurate in my opinion and making Stericycle an undervalued company right now.

Technical Analysis

Since 2015, Stericycle has been in a downward trend. But from a technical point of view, there are some reasons which let us assume the stock might have reached its bottom. First of all, the stock is currently at the highs of 2007 and 2008 (white dashed line) and as the stock took quite some time before it could climb over the highs, this price area is a strong support level and the stock already bounced off the support line a few weeks ago. At the same price level, we also find the 200-month simple moving average (not displayed in the weekly chart), which is also a strong support level for Stericycle's stock.

On the other hand is the stock is still below the green dashed downward trendline, which could however be interpreted as bullish flag and is a strong hint for a rising stock price. So, as soon as the stock can climb over the orange dashed lines and break out over the green dashed trendline, the chart is definitely getting bullish.

(Source: TraderFox Trading-Desk - 8.000 Aktien und Realtimekurse weltweit in Echtzeit!)

Conclusion

Considering the technical points in this article as well as our intrinsic value calculation, we can only arrive at one logical conclusion: Stericycle is a good buy at current price levels. And although I am confident about the company generating above-average returns in the long term, we have to be cautious. Markets can be irrational for a very long time, and while a few companies have sky-high valuations and astronomical P/E ratios right now, it can take quite some time for companies that fell from grace to turn around. And, as you probably know, I am very cautious about the US stock market, and every bullish article about a company comes with a warning that the bull market will end at some point in time and the bearish momentum might carry down Stericycle with it. The next black swan could be just around the corner.

