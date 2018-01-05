Raytheon Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/4/18)

Flex has more room to run.

Bank of America is showing signs of health.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, January 4.

Bullish Calls

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX): It's not done going higher.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): "Going through the $30s actually a sign of health, not a sign of animal spirits. It's just getting back on its game."

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB): It's an indispensable name. They're smart guys, and Cramer thinks this is a buy.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN): In the current geopolitical situation, Raytheon is a strong buy.

Bearish Calls

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG): This is a risky stock. It's better to be in Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) instead.

Square (NYSE:SQ): The stock has run up a lot. Square is strongly linked with crypto and not with what it actually does, i.e., helping small and medium-sized businesses.

