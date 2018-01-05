Raytheon Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/4/18)

by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Bank of America is showing signs of health.

Square has run up a lot.

Flex has more room to run.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, January 4.

Bullish Calls

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX): It's not done going higher.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): "Going through the $30s actually a sign of health, not a sign of animal spirits. It's just getting back on its game."

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB): It's an indispensable name. They're smart guys, and Cramer thinks this is a buy.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN): In the current geopolitical situation, Raytheon is a strong buy.

Bearish Calls

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG): This is a risky stock. It's better to be in Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) instead.

Square (NYSE:SQ): The stock has run up a lot. Square is strongly linked with crypto and not with what it actually does, i.e., helping small and medium-sized businesses.

