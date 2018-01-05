Duke Energy Says Goodbye To Coal And Hello To Gas, Wind And Solar

How Duke Energy Corporation has changed over the past decade and where it plans on going over the next decade.

Who says sleepy industries don't change? Coal used to be the fuel for half of America's electricity generation just a decade ago while natural gas was a distant second. Renewables, for a lack of a better phrase, were a complete joke. Fast forward to today and King Coal has been toppled, natural gas just picked up the crown with the help of the Marcellus and Utica shale plays, and renewable energy is sharply on the rise. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has been a major part of this seismic shift. Let's dig in.

Overview

Below is a look at the evolution of Duke Energy Corporation's electricity generation mix over the past decade, and where it plans to go over the next decade. Keep in mind it doesn't assume that the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Power Plan comes into force. If that were to be the case, expect coal to shrink further as more coal-fired plants are forced offline in favor of renewables and natural gas-powered facilities.

There are several reasons for this changing environment. Surging US natural gas production sent Henry Hub from $10/Mcf down to $3/Mcf, spurring a massive build out of combined-cycle gas-fired power plants. Even before considering the environmental implications (natural gas is far cleaner than coal, even when factoring in methane leaks), natural gas had become more economical than coal (particularly new gas-fired plants). Government intervention wasn't needed to push this change along as market forces did what they do best, allocate capital.

Sure, coal producers have to deal with a lot of regulatory hurdles and production taxes, but a similar story can be said about natural gas producers and gas pipeline operators. When it comes to other sources of electricity generation (excluding nuclear power plants) versus coal and the fossil fuel industry at large, regulations tend to asymmetrically hurt the fossil fuel space.

Command and control regulations pushed up the cost of coal generated electricity, with those regulations being born from the need to curtail particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, and to a lesser extent carbon dioxide emissions. Natural gas-fired plants don't emit sulfur dioxide or a material amount of particulate matter, dramatically improving local air quality when switching fuels and making it an easy sell regardless of political leanings. When it comes to CO2, gas-fired plants emit roughly half the carbon dioxide of coal helping to combat climate change as a bridge fuel.

The most important thing to take away from this trend is that a combination of economical and environmental/political factors prompted this shift. Natural gas is largely referred to the bridge fuel between the energy sources of old and the energy sources of the future, namely wind, hydroelectric (more so in developing countries), and solar. Fossil fuels, while very economical, won't be around forever, and Duke Energy Corporation is in this business for the long haul.

Duke Energy has spent billions growing its wind and solar power generation capacity over the past decade as you can see below. The management's decision was influenced in large part by the generous investment tax credit in America (for both solar and wind projects) and specifically for wind, the production tax credit.

Sunshine State

Roughly sixty-five years ago the Suwannee River Power Plant came online 80 miles west of Jacksonville, Florida. Originally built to be powered by oil, over the years, Duke Energy upgraded the facility to also run on natural gas as oil prices had repeatedly spiked over the years and abundant domestic gas resources encouraged the switch. By the time those three old units were retired at the end of 2016, they had 129 MW of electricity generation capacity. Three other natural gas units, built during the 1980s, are still in operation at the plant with 155 MW of combined capacity.

There are several reasons the old units were shut down, the biggest being that old power plants just can't compete with the economics of modern power plants. At best those three old units would act as peaker plants when wholesale electricity prices were very high. Duke Energy plans on utilizing the three existing units to meet Florida's electricity needs during periods of elevated demand, meaning it will probably function as an intermittent power plant as long as natural gas prices are $3/Mcf or below (or as a peaker plant when gas prices are higher than that).

Another big reason Duke Energy is retiring old gas-fired units is to make way for its big renewable energy push. Located just to the east of the Suwannee River Power Plant, the Suwannee Solar Plant is one of several solar projects Duke has embarked on in the state. While a relatively tiny facility with 8.8 MW of capacity, it is a part of Duke's broader solar strategy. After starting construction in the spring of 2017, it was operational by the end of the year.

The 74.9 MW Hamilton County solar power plant in Florida is set to come online in 2018. Duke Energy plans to add up to 700 MW of solar-powered electricity generation capacity in the Sunshine State over the next four years, with $1 billion earmarked for that expansion.

It is important to note that the renewable energy Investment Tax Credit begins winding down after 2019. Currently, solar and wind power plant projects get a tax credit of 30% of the development cost (ITCs reduce the book basis of the asset, the book value for tax purposes, which reduces annual depreciation expenses thus boosting operating income), which moves down to 26% for project's starting construction in 2020 (if construction starts in 2019, the project still gets the 30% ITC credit). By 2022, that ITC will fall down and stay at 10% of the development cost. This shift is prompting Duke Energy Corporation to move quickly to ensure it receives the favorable tax advantages.

As intermittent sources of electricity, wind and solar facilities need enormous improvements in battery technology to truly make sense as a long-term (I'm talking decades) energy solution. Before then, natural gas and other sources of power will be needed as baseload generators of electricity to ensure the lights stay on. Old gas-fired plants tend to be intermittent or peaker power plants, but new combined-cycle gas-fired plants produce some of the cheapest electricity around, making them ideal baseload generators over the next 20 years.

Duke Energy Corporation plans to bring the 1,640 MW Citrus combined-cycle gas-fired plant online in two stages this year (located in Citrus County, Florida). The first stage will see 820 MW in electricity generation capacity added by mid-year, with another 820 MW of capacity coming online by the end of 2018. Total development costs are pegged at $1.5 billion.

Natural gas will be sourced from the Sabal Trail natural gas pipeline, a $3 billion endeavor which runs from Alabama down to Florida and is currently operational. Duke Energy owns 7.5% of the pipeline project after buying in back in May 2015. Keep in mind just how much gas-fired generation capacity Duke Energy Corporation is adding through this endeavor, especially as this is one of several natural gas power plant projects the company has in store for SE America.

The 500-mile long Sabal Trail pipeline will transport 1.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day to Florida, with two utility companies (Duke Energy Florida and Florida Power & Light Company) representing the bulk of those volumes as they secured those supplies under 25-year long contracts.

Final Thoughts

Duke Energy Corporation's strategy in Florida does a good job highlighting the broader trend across the electricity generation space in America. Natural gas, wind, and solar will continue to snatch up market share from coal, nuclear, and hydroelectric with or without regulatory actions from the EPA. This is especially true for natural gas as coal struggles to compete with such a clean yet economical source of fuel for electricity.

By planning ahead and investing in the energy sources of the next twenty years, Duke Energy Corporation is well positioned to remain a juggernaut in the utilities space. Its assets are both environmentally and economically competitive, and broadly speaking, Duke Energy Corporation is well positioned to ride out a major change in the political winds if something like the Clean Power Plant is reinstated (a very real possibility by the 2020s when Congress and the White House inevitably change hands). This makes its 4.3% yield a whole lot safer. Say what you will about the politics of climate change, Duke Energy Corporation is forward thinking. Thanks for reading and hope you had a great holiday!

