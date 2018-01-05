Bitcoin: Why Its Popularity And Price Will Rise

In this article, we'll look into the positives that are developing in the market that could put Bitcoin on the path of widespread acceptance.

In this multiple-article series, we have been diving into the rollercoaster ride for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Each week conflicting reports surface from around the globe stating that Bitcoin is either the future or the demise of the financial system. As a result, it can be difficult for investors to determine whether Bitcoin is a buy or a sell.

In the first article titled, "Bitcoin Banned By Bank Of America - Why It Will Rise Despite Naysayers," we looked at the reporting surrounding Bitcoin, why banks and governments are shunning cryptocurrencies, and why the news is not nearly bad as it has been reported.

In this second article, we'll delve into the positive developments that lie beneath the surface and how they should provide a nice lift to demand for Bitcoin and digital assets. In fact, the future looks bright for Bitcoin and cryptos, in my opinion. In my next article, we'll analyze the charts and the likelihood of Bitcoin making another run to $19,000.

The recent surge in volatility impacts those investing in the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) or following the ongoing developments if the first Bitcoin ETF through the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust ETF (COIN).

Below is a chart showing Bitcoin is up 750% since July of 2017, despite the recent pullback. I'll delve into specific breakout and trading levels in my next article.

Recent Signs That Bitcoin Will Move Forward:

Despite recent negative reports surrounding blockchain technology, Bitcoin is gaining acceptance.

Online broker, E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) has announced their platform will trade Bitcoin futures from the CME group. This follows last month's decision to trade CBOE futures under (XBT). Other brokers are following suit and they include Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) and TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD).

A Bitcoin ETF is looking more likely. Any positive developments regarding an ETF for Bitcoin or other virtual currencies are likely to provide a lift to Bitcoin prices.

Recently, the CBOE asked the SEC if Bitcoin could be considered for exemption from insider trading laws that currently govern stocks. The premise of the filing indicates that since there are no financials, or earnings to report, and the fact that Bitcoin is traded globally, it would be unlikely for one investor to manipulate the price.

"There is [no] inside information about revenue, earnings, corporate activities or sources of supply. A substantial over-the-counter market provides liquidity and shock-absorbing capacity; it is unlikely that any one actor could obtain a dominant market share." - Coindesk

Blockchain technology is now part of our economy.

Although it's not hard and fast data, and certainly not scientific, the image below is the number of "people results" on LinkedIn with blockchain technology in their job title, job description, or the company they work for. So far, 76,500 people are affiliated with blockchain technology that are registered with LinkedIn.

There are 3,568 jobs available worldwide on LinkedIn with blockchain in the position title or description. The jobs and companies range from blockchain developers to hedge funds and banks.

With businesses, banks, and investment firms investing in the technology behind cryptos, I find it really hard to believe that digital assets won't continue to be attractive, particularly as any of the previously stated headwinds get worked out.

Going forward, as more brokers, hedge funds, and banks get behind cryptos, and pour capital into blockchain technology, it's unlikely we'll see a total ban in the near future. However, we're still in the early development stage as issues surrounding Bitcoin remain and need to be addressed.

Bitcoin And Marijuana:

If governments can find ways of taxing cryptos, politicians are unlikely to ban them because if there's one thing politicians love more than kissing babies in front of cameras, it's tax revenue to spend on their constituents.

We don't have to look too far back in history to see how governments would tax an untested product. Legalizing marijuana was groundbreaking in Colorado and Massachusetts just a few years ago. Today, pot is legal in 20 states and in the District of Columbia.

Sure, the legalization process was medicinal at first, but that's how politicians get legislation introduced, by getting a "foot in the door" or by getting a bill on the books. The legislation eventually gave way to legalizing recreational use of marijuana.

In my opinion, look for legislation surrounding Bitcoin to move in a similar pattern, meaning politician's get their "foot in the door" with a groundbreaking capital gains tax on Bitcoin. Eventually, income taxes could be applied for those whose income is paid in Bitcoin or eventually, a tax might show up on your Amazon.com, Inc (AMZN) shopping cart if you pay for goods in Bitcoin.

Although Amazon isn't accepting Bitcoin yet, you will be able to pay your tax provider to process your return to the IRS. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) accepts Bitcoin along with dozens of other companies including The Gap (NYSE:GPS), Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), and Bloomberg.com to name a few. Below is just a snippet of the ever-expanding list of companies accepting Bitcoin according to 99bitcoins.com.

All this to say, if governments can make a lot of money taxing something, they're unlikely to ban it. If this sounds unbelievable, just think of how a Bitcoin can't be smoked like marijuana or be drunk like alcohol and is not nearly as bad for your health. Despite the drain on the healthcare infrastructure, alcohol, marijuana, and cigarettes are all legal.

As a result, Bitcoin could be considered a lesser evil and as history has shown, politicians are unlikely to pass up a chance on taxing the people and spending that money as they see fit.

The Takeaway:

There are still many issues to work out with cryptos and Bitcoin trading, namely the lack of a central exchange with one price. However, as the SEC, CME and CBOE and investments firms develop blockchain policies, it's likely these issues will eventually be worked out. These investments might include brokers and hedge funds getting behind cryptos or banks investing in blockchain IT staff.

However, the back and forth nature of this process, and the lack of comprehensive reporting will likely create volatility in the market.

If you're trading any crypto, please make sure you have a stop-loss order in place.

In the long term, the positives will far outweigh the negatives, in my opinion, making cryptos like Bitcoin very attractive in the future. However, we may be in for a bumpy ride along the way.

Good luck out there.

