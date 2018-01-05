Ensco: The Jack-Up Segment Is Where Potential Lies

However, ESV is a very volatile stock and should only be cautiously considered again as a potential long-term opportunity.

Investment Thesis

Ensco (ESV) is one of my long-term offshore drillers, and I am confident that the company will survive these tough headwinds which seem to shift as we enter 2018. A simple look at the fleet status released on October 19, 2017, is very telling (last official FSR). I like the company because its rig fleet is very versatile and clearly adapted to the business challenge that lies ahead.

However, ESV is a very volatile stock and should only be cautiously considered again as a potential long-term position. The opportunity mainly lies in the recent positive momentum experienced by the oil sector, and the potential long-term effect of the controversial merger with Atwood, which still remains a big issue in my opinion.

Oil prices: Outlook 2018

We are definitely experiencing an offshore drilling recovery supported by oil prices well above the $60 per barrel. While I believe the offshore recovery will continue strongly in 2018-2019, I am not so optimistic about the oil prices going forward.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Harry Colvin, director and senior economist at Longview Economics, told CNBC:

While we could easily see an escalation of tensions in the Middle East, in the absence of that, optimism is probably misplaced for up to six months… Everybody seems to be facing the same way over oil at the minute and it's when this happens that you need to be especially careful.

I share totally his viewpoint and I believe we are heading to a small "healthy" correction around $57 per barrel which is still solid and well above the $50 per barrel threshold. Still, it may trigger some sell-off in the oil industry, which I consider extremely overbought now.

To further justify my view Moody’s sees oil prices at $40-$60 per barrel in 2018 and said:

Moody’s forecasts that higher prices within or above the $40-$60 range will see supply grow “as countries lessen their compliance with production quotas” and US shale production continues to increase. Meanwhile, abundant supplies of US natural gas will constrain prices, even while demand goes up, Moody’s says.

However, oil companies are in a much better financial position and will be attracted to increase exploration capex, that will benefit directly the offshore drillers in 2018 and 2019, especially knowing that discoveries in this sector have reached a record low in 2016 according to the IEA.

New figures published by the International Energy Agency (IEA) show that global oil discoveries dropped to a record low of only 2.4 billion barrels in 2016, while sanctioned projects fell to their lowest levels in over 70 years.

This is not an opinion shared by everyone in this sector, though, as reported by Offshore Energy Today.

Global oil exploration investments in 2018 are expected to be lower than in 2017, despite the rise in oil prices. Energy intelligence group Wood Mackenzie expects most oil companies will stay cautious and "well counts will remain stubbornly low." “Competition for the best opportunities will be fierce. However, the industry’s focus on reducing costs in the last few years is paying off and we should see better returns in 2018,“ Wood Mackenzie said.

However, assuming a solid recovery, the caveat lector sadly is that the offshore day rates and profit margin are extremely low in order to entice oil majors and O&G companies to drill offshore again on projects that otherwise would not have been economical. So far, it seems to be working well.

Ensco: Partial Fleet analysis - Jack-ups Segment.

Note: I use data from InfieldRigs.

Ensco has a strong jack-up segment that represents over 40% of the company contract backlog. In my opinion, the shallow water is the sector that will recover first and has shown already a strong recovery overall. This segment is considered as the company's "bread and butter".

It will enable Ensco to wait patiently for a deepwater and ultra-deepwater recovery, which has been slow to materialize due to the higher cost involved. This is an advantage that only a few majors offshore drillers can claim, among them Rowan (NYSE:RDC) and Noble (NYSE:NE).

1 - Global view of the Jack-up industry worldwide.

Total jack-ups worldwide is now 620 of which 301 are operational or 48.55%. The Jack-up segment is divided into four distinct categories and one sub-category called harsh-environment (North Sea).

High Spec Premium Standard Matcantilever/Slot

2 - Ensco fleet status in three important regions with good future prospects.

Ensco owns a combined total of 24 jack-ups representing 9.1% of the total jack-ups, with 16 jack-ups (10.6%) actually operational in three main regions:

The North Sea - Ensco owns 10 jack-ups North America - Ensco owns 4 Jack-ups The Middle East - Ensco owns 10 Jack-ups.

For example, Ensco is an important player in the North Sea (shallow water) with 8 rigs operational. That is just behind Maersk drilling which owns 9 rigs and well above Rowan Companies with only 4 rigs or Noble with 3 rigs.

In the North America segment, Ensco just got a new contract for the Ensco 68 with Byron Energy in the Gulf of Mexico, for one well.

In the Middle East, Ensco owns six jack-ups working for Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO) (contracts ending from 2019 to 2022). The company has three solid brand new jack-ups warm-stacked and ready to work:

Ensco 104

Ensco 140

Ensco 141

Total contract backlog is estimated at $2.82 billion entering 2018.

Ensco will be one of the first offshore drillers to benefit from an offshore drilling industry recovery due to its large jack-up fleet and also a large floater fleet with state-of-the-art drillships.

The offshore drilling recovery seems well under way judging by the increased capex that oil supermajors and independent E&P have allocated this year to exploration drilling worldwide (Brazil, North Sea, West Africa and even Asia).

We are starting to see some "green shoots" appearing in the floaters segment as well.

One piece of interesting news is that Maersk Drilling, which offers the same business model as Ensco, announced the following yesterday:

Danish offshore driller Maersk Drilling has been awarded a four-year contract for the deep-water drillship Maersk Venturer by Tullow in Ghana. The contract, which was signed December 2017, is expected to start in February 2018 and covers development drilling on the Jubilee and TEN fields offshore Ghana, the driller informed on Tuesday.

Technical analysis

The technical analysis is quite interesting now.

ESV was forming a rising wedge pattern with a strong inside resistance at $6. The stock crossed both the long-term intern-resistance and the pattern line resistance around $6.60 (bullish).

We may see a positive breakout in progress here but the volume is not enough to be 100% certain. If the breakout is confirmed this week, ESV may eventually reach $7.60 in my opinion. On the other hand, if oil momentum starts to weaken ESV will probably retest the new support at $6.

