Ford Finishes 2017 On Top

Ford (NYSE: F) finished up a strong 2017, with stellar U.S. vehicle sales in December, as the company focuses on China and autonomous vehicles to continue driving growth despite retracting U.S. car sales. With a below-industry-average P/E and a near 5% dividend yield, I continue to recommend Ford as a buy.

Ford announced December 2017 U.S. vehicle sales of just over 242K, up 0.9% from the same month in 2016. This mid-single-digit increase surpassed the (2.4%) decrease estimate from Kelley Blue Book. For the year, Ford has sold nearly 2.6 million vehicles, which was a (1.1%) decline compared with 2016. These metrics are largely consistent with the overall auto industry that has seen a (1.8%) decrease. This marked the first annual sales decline for the industry since the 2009 year; however, sales still stayed above 17 million at 17.2 million vehicles sold. See below chart showing the monthly U.S. sales for Ford through 2017.

Ford's better-than-expected increase in December sales was largely fueled by an 8% increase in SUV sales led by increases to Explorer 33.3%, Edge 7.6%, Expedition 3.8% and Escape 1.8%. Trucks remained relatively flat at a (1%) decrease and cars at (5.5%) decrease. Cars continued to see reductions due to the continued consumer sentiment shift to larger vehicles largely due to lower fuel costs and an improved economy. Overall, retail decreased (4%), while fleet saw a large increase of 16.8% largely due to the timing of orders. See below chart showing the monthly U.S. sales fluctuations for Ford through 2017 compared with 2016.

The shift from cars to SUVs and trucks is a continued positive trend for Ford largely due to the success of the F-Series trucks (up 9.3% full year) and increasing popularity of SUVs - Explorer (up 10.1% full year), Edge (up 6% full year), and Escape (up 0.4% full year). It is continuing to sell the right mix of vehicles in the U.S. which continues to push up the average transaction price. This shows that Ford isn't just taking advantage of cars being loaded with more safety features and connectivity options, but it is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the consumer shift away from cars to larger vehicles. The key to Ford's success is being able to continue selling these high-margin vehicles led by the F-Series trucks. For example, the high-series Super Duty drove the increased F-Series transaction pricing to $47,800, which is up $3,400 or nearly 8% from a year ago. With a new higher level trim limited edition being released this winter, I expect the success to continue. Additionally, the Ford Explorer and Edge continued to fuel an impressive year-to-date through November for the SUV segment which is also adding to the average transaction price gains. Not only are customers purchasing more vehicles, they are also purchasing at a higher transaction price. This is evident in the entire industry with the average car selling over $32,000, with incentives factored in, which is 10% higher than in 2010 when the current rally began following the great recession.

Despite the impressive sales gain, it must be noted Fleet sales increased again in December 2017 by 16.8% compared with December 2016 as sales totaled 65,885 in the month. This is following back-back-to-back high months with September, October, and November increasing 25.1%, 14.6%, and 25.9%, respectively. While Ford notes that the increase is due to order timing and there isn't anything special to note, it is certainly something to keep an eye on. Looking back, Fleet sales were down 0.2% in August and 26.4% in July, which backs management's case that it may just be evening out. Fleet sales are important to watch because they are usually sold for less profit and lower trim models, which could offset the average transaction price gains being added by the F-Series and SUV segments. At the beginning of 2017, the company gave full-year guidance of 29% for Fleet sales which management reaffirmed in November. For the full year of 2017, fleet sales finished at 29% which is in line with guidance. This will certainly be a metric I'm continuing to monitor in the next few months to see if the Fleet sales return to a normal growth rate.

Ford's vehicle inventory finished December at 68 days' supply, which is down from 78 days in November. Additionally, this is a decrease from the 73 days’ supply from December 2016. Ford's inventory levels were slightly higher than its largest domestic competitor, General Motors (NYSE: GM). GM finished December with 63 days' supply compared with Ford's 68 days after GM saw a large decrease from November to December (83 down to 63). While GM had the highest 2017 market share in the US retail market nearing 17.5% compared with Ford’s 2nd place share at 14.9%. Ford saw an increase of 0.1% while GM saw a decrease of (0.1%) during 2017 which shows the company’s going in different directions in the U.S. In another key market, Ford is trying to replicate this success in China where it announced an 8% decrease in November sales. While this is a much smaller number of Ford vehicles, at 118K, being sold in China compared with 211K in the US. Despite another strong month from the strong Lincoln brand which has increased 83% year-to-date, the company has decreased in sales by (6%) or nearly (63K) vehicles compared with year-to-date sales through November 2016. It'll be important to watch how Ford performs in 2018 as they’re struggling to replicate the success from the U.S.

With 2017 coming to a close, the industry is forecasting to sell 16.7 million vehicles in 2018, which is down from 17.2 million in 2017, or nearly 3%. The decrease is a result of increasing interest rates, less built up demand, and abundance of used vehicles on the market. Analysts expect the industry will likely see a normalized range of 15.5 million to 16 million vehicles barring an unforeseen economic slump. This means the pie is likely to get smaller, which could erode not only Ford's sales but also its impressive transaction gains as competitors utilize higher incentives to attract business. Given Ford's ability to sell SUVs and trucks, I think it is in a good position to compete in a tightening marketplace.

Aside from monthly sales data, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) continued to threaten the automobile industry. It was leaked that it is preparing to test autonomous vehicles at an old Fiat Chrysler (NYSE: FCAU) testing ground in the Arizona desert. Additionally, it is recruiting engineers and technicians to aid the effort. While Ford has been researching and developing autonomous vehicle technology since 2013, it is certainly alarming to watch new competitors entering the fray.

After another busy month, the stock saw an appreciation to over $13.00 per share from $12.50 in the month of November. At this level, the PE ratio of approximately 11.6 (both figures as of 01/04/17) appears to be undervalued compared with the current S&P 500 mean P/E ratio of 22.9 and the industry average of 14.7. Given the low valuation and the company's dividend yield around 5%, I believe the stock is attractive at current prices. While the domestic auto sales are starting to retreat, Ford is perfectly positioned to continue increasing its average transaction price with its larger vehicle offering, including the F-Series, Edge, Flex, and Explorer. Additionally, the company is focusing on China and autonomous vehicle driving technology. With this low valuation and this favorability, I expect Ford to start 2018 strong and ahead of competitors, which is exactly what it did in December.

Given this low valuation and the long-term optimism with Ford, I'm extremely encouraged by the U.S. sales results. I'm excited about the company's future, and I recommend owning the company's stock with a long-term view. With consumers purchasing more expensive vehicles, it will allow Ford to report stronger top-line and bottom-line growth going forward. Furthermore, I believe Ford has a strong product mix to take advantage of the growing market and will pay investors an above 5% dividend yield to own the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in F over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.