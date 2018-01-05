Rio Tinto - Top-Tier Mining Company

Rio Tinto anticipates that its cash flow will increase by billions going forward. That increase in cash flow should result from new projects coming online and this helps the company.

Rio Tinto has continued to focus on improving itself as a company. The company has an impressive asset portfolio with strong margins and has repaid a significant amount of debt.

Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) is a massive mining giant with a market cap of almost $100 billion and an impressive dividend yield of more than 4%. As we will see throughout this article, the company’s enormous size and assets, combined with its cash flow growth potential and finances make it a strong investment at this time.

Rio Tinto Enormous Size And Assets

Rio Tinto has an incredibly impressive portfolio of assets that will provide the company with significant growth going forward.

Rio Tinto’s main businesses are spread across the company’s Iron Ore, Bauxite, Aluminum, Copper, and Specialty products. The company has impressive margins across these businesses with the largest margins in the company’s massive Iron Ore and Bauxite operations. These low cost assets allow the company to handle low prices will produce growing cash flow as prices recover.

More importantly for the company over the long term, is the company has several high-return growth projects that will provide it with significant earnings in the coming years. Amrun is a massive bauxite project forecast to have an internal rate of return of more than 20%. The project requires $1.9 billion in capex and has top-tier operating expenses. The project is 60% complete and should earn billions of revenue per year.

On top of this massive project, the company has a massive copper project, the Oyu Tolgoi under development that is supposed to start production in 2020 and peak from 2025-30. This project requires $5.3 billion in capex but should also generate several billion in annual revenue. Past that the company has a number of projects it is exploring with a 15% IRR hurdle, especially in the company’s massive Pilbara project.

The company also has a number of longer-term growth opportunities that also have a 15% IRR hurdle. Several of these projects could come online in the early-2020s. As we can see from the company’s growth plans the company should see its production increase significantly starting in the early 2020s from the Amrun and Oyu Tolgoi projects along with the company’s other long-term projects.

Rio Tinto Cash Flow Growth Potential

Rio Tinto has an impressive portfolio of assets and it plans to bring additional assets online in the coming years. As a result of these assets, the company should see an increase in its cash flow going forward.

Rio Tinto is planning to increase its cash flow by $5 billion through productivity improvements. The company plans to significantly increase productivity through a combination of improved mining, infrastructure, and asset management improvements. Basically, Rio Tinto is planning to cut down on its operating expenses, increase the volume that it can handle, and better profit from major projects.

This $5 billion improvement in annual cash flow is a significant improvement for a $100 billion company and will enable the company to reward shareholders well.

Rio Tinto has managed to get its margins up over the past two years from 30% to 40%, significant margins, and a significant increase over the company’s peers. This increase over peers comes from Rio Tinto’s impressive size and asset potential and has resulted in $1.7 billion in the company’s cash cost improvements. That improvement in cash costs has rewarded shareholders well.

Rio Tinto Financials

On top of Rio Tinto’s impressive cash flow growth potential, the company has an incredibly strong financial portfolio.

In fact, as a result of these impressive cash cost improvements, Rio Tinto achieved 40% shareholder returns in H1 2017. That’s because the company has lower sustaining costs than almost all its peers. However, the company has impressive growth capex and remains committed to improving its balance sheets. These balance sheet improvements are ahead of all of the company’s peers.

The company has by far the strongest balance sheet in the sector with just $7.6 billion of net debt by mid-2017. That means an incredibly low 0.4x net debt to EBITDA ratio and means the company has the lowest balance sheet expenses among all of its peers. The company has reduced its net debt by an astounding $14.5 billion since mid-year 2013.

As a result, that means Rio Tinto can keep its debt where it is or choose to pay it off by 2020. Either way, the company’s balance sheet costs have gone down drastically since the start of the commodity markets crash. That decrease will allow the company to increase shareholder returns even further from the current 40%. Especially as productivity improves.

As a result, we can see, Rio Tinto is focused on rewarding its shareholders with its growing cash flow and incredibly strong financials.

Rio Tinto has materially increased shareholder rewards through dividend and buybacks by an astounding 40% since 2012. Those increases have been throughout a difficult commodity cycle and should increase further as the company’s cash flow grows. In 2017, the company returned an astounding $6.3 billion in cash, or a high single-digit return for a company with a market cap of almost $100 billion.

The company paid out an impressive dividend of more than 4% for the year along with an additional $2.1 billion in buybacks. The company anticipates spending another $1.9 billion in buybacks for the year. As a result, Rio Tinto should be able to have similar levels of returns for 2018. That means investors investing in Rio Tinto are investing in a top-tier company that provides investors high single-digit returns.

As a result, we can see Rio Tinto has impressive financials that it anticipates using to reward shareholders. The company’s cash flow should increase by billions in the coming years which should further support an increase in the company’s shareholder rewards.

Conclusion

Rio Tinto has done surprisingly well since the original commodity cycle crash in 2011. The company has managed to reduce its debt by an astounding almost $15 billion and at the same time has consistently increased its shareholder rewards, especially through buybacks. The company plans another $1.9 of buybacks for this year which should allow it to keep returns at a similar level.

Rio Tinto has an impressive portfolio of assets that should begin to come online in 2019 continuing to the early-2020s. The company anticipates that this will generate the company billions in additional cash flow. At the same time, as the company’s debt increases, the company’s repayment and interest expenses will decrease. This will enable the company to increase its shareholder rewards further.

Overall, this makes Rio Tinto a top tier investment.

