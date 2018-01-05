Ollie's Has It All

Image credit

I first recommended Ollie’s (OLLI) not long after it came public a couple of years ago. The stock was – almost unbelievably – in the mid-teens at the time. Since then it has tripled – as the chart below shows – after a multi-year, straight-line rally that has been incredibly impressive. Ollie’s continues to do all the right things when it comes to running a successful retailer and even at its highs, I still think the long-term outlook is bright.

New high after new high

I mentioned the absolutely epic rally Ollie’s has seen in the past couple of years but one point I’d like to make is around the 200DMA. Look at the chart above; Ollie’s hasn’t so much as sniffed the 200DMA since it came public, the product of a complete dearth of meaningful pullbacks. Ollie’s recently raced to a new high and I believe that it will follow the same pattern it has in the prior highs; it will consolidate a bit and then run higher. Until this trend is broken, the stock is going up.

But why are investors so keen to own this stock? The first three quarters of this year have been absolutely outstanding and have kept the strong momentum from years past going. Ollie’s has the perfect trifecta of growth criteria for a retailer. When one company possesses all three, it is truly something special.

The trifecta

First, Ollie’s continues to exhibit comp sales gains. Comps are expected to be in the 200bps to 250bps range for the full year after producing a string of meaningful gains in prior years. In other words, Ollie’s is stacking strength on top of strength, which is the sign of a truly great retailer.

Second, it is opening new stores and growing the footprint. Ollie’s is at 268 stores as of the end of the third quarter and will have opened 34 new stores by the end of this year. That represents enormous footprint growth and with it revenue growth is in the double digits before accounting for any comp sales gains. Retailers that are still fairly young in their life cycle and have room to expand but are also producing steady comp sales gains are the cream of the crop and Ollie’s fits the bill perfectly.

Lastly, margin expansion is the key to a truly great retail stock. Average or poor retailers trade margin for revenue growth by discounting or promoting which drives comps but lowers margins. Ollie’s is creating real demand by seeing its comps rise as operating margins continue to move higher as well via prudent expense management even without the benefit of higher merchandise margins. This is something I pointed out about Ollie’s two years ago and it is as true today as it was then; Ollie’s is really quite good at squeezing profit dollars from its revenue.

Not cheap, but reasonably priced

Paying for this kind of growth is never easy and the stock is going for almost 35 times next year’s earnings as I write this. That’s steep but keep in mind that revenue growth is going to be 15%+ annually for the foreseeable future and that if margin growth continues, EPS expansion should be north of 20% for a long time to come. That implies a PEG of perhaps 1.8 which isn’t cheap, but isn’t nosebleed territory either. Ollie’s is a premium growth name and you won’t see it as cheap as it was right after it came public ever again; if you want to own it, you must pay the premium.

Longer term, Ollie’s gets even more attractive because even after the store base is built out and revenue growth slows down, its margins will be higher and it will be generating enormous amounts of cash. That cash will need to be used on something and the odds of a buyback and/or dividend look good.

You don’t get those things during the growth phase but given the way Ollie’s has been performing, you wouldn’t want them anyway. Every dollar is and should be used to grow the company until such time when those growth dollars are no longer needed. In other words, even if you’re not a growth stock investor, Ollie’s will have something to offer you longer term but I suspect the price will be much, much higher when it does.

Ollie’s certainly isn’t cheap here but it looks to me like it is following the same path it has numerous times before; it hits a new high, consolidates and then moves higher again. Given the momentum Ollie’s has heading into the Q4 report, I have to think new highs are coming. The stock isn’t cheap but given its growth trajectory, it isn’t expensive either. I am all in for Ollie’s and perhaps you should be too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OLLI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.