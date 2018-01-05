Hedge Your Bets Against Rising Rates

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)

Investment thesis: BTZ offers an increased yield over traditional bond holdings but also more aggressive price performance. The fund is less sensitive to changes in interest rates but increased credit risk has to be diversified with exposure to treasuries.

Background info

BTZ LQD 1-year trailing yield 6.38% 3.11% Duration 6.09 yrs. 8.51 yrs. Effective Leverage Ratio 22% 0%

Historical Total Return

Monthly Income

Price performance

(Source: Data from Yahoo Finance)

This fund had the unfortunate luck of commencing operations right before the onset of the Great Recession and the results show in both price performance and distributions paid. However, investors that have held this fund since 2009 would have been rewarded with both capital growth and high current income. This is in spite of the fund’s distribution decreasing over the past few years. Our analysis will seek to determine whether BTZ is still a worthwhile income investment.

Sustainability Analysis

Income

(Source: Original Image – Data from BTZ 2017 Semiannual report)

(Source: BlackRock website – latest UNII data )

Net Asset Value

(Source: Original Image – Data from BTZ 2017 Semiannual report)

An analysis of the fund’s financial statements yields overall positive but curious results. The fund’s managed distribution policy is to pay out the majority of net investment income as a means to maintain a stable distribution for investors. Despite this, the distribution is well covered, so there is no blatant reason for management to cut the distribution. On the other hand, it appears that the fund doesn’t have much “wiggle room” for not generating investment income to cover the distribution. I say this based on a 3% decrease in coverage results a drastic decrease in Undistributed net investment income.

I like to gauge manager performance by looking at historical NAV changes. And by that measure, fund performance has also done relatively well by posting only 2 down years out of 6. This is especially so considering poor bond performance from 2012 to 2014 due to quantitative easing.

Asset Allocation

(Source: BlackRock and iShares websites)

Compared with the popular bond fund iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD), BTZ has a similar asset allocation but with more of an emphasis on lower rated securities and shorter duration. While this has resulted in lower interest rate sensitivity and a higher yield, the leverage makes for more volatile price performance. This is especially so during bear markets and will likely under perform unleveraged peer bond funds. On the other hand, you can see that the fund has maintained its value well from peak to trough.

Valuation

As you can see from the chart above, the fund has historically traded at a discount to NAV. When considering how strong the distribution coverage ratios have been, that’s a little surprising. However, the statistics indicate that the discount spread is thinning. This is an indication of increasing investor confidence.

Conclusion

While there is no way to guarantee that the distribution cuts won't continue, the fund's statistics show that they are covering the distribution well. Furthermore, rising short-term interest rates should increase demand for short duration securities and this fund fits the bill. While the fund has limited exposure to high-yield debt, prospective investors should hedge their bets with Treasuries in case of an unexpected bear market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.