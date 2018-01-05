Chesapeake Energy From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

In fact, during that time it has eliminated, first its common dividend, then its preferred dividend early last year.

One of my followers recently brought Chesapeake Energy (CHK) to my attention when he differed with me concerning the potential cumulative preferred price rebound when it announced that the suspended preferred dividends will soon begin to be repaid. I did a quick check and noticed that he was correct. More importantly, I noticed an opportunity for a risky though rewarding preferred investment. Therefore, the reason for this article and review.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of a CHK preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes from what we would be using in the event we were interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. Be sure to type "CHK" in its search box. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that opening page:

Here, we learn that CHK is a large company that produces oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. It is also involved in the marketing and compression of these resources. Its market value was $17.6 billion. It does not give the date when this market value was assessed. I'm curious to learn what its market value is currently.

I clicked on the Find Related tab...

... and found that it offers one currently trading preferred that interests me, CHK-D. Others have been called and of those remaining, all trade on the OTOTC, which is not my cup of tea because I simply don't trust the regulation of over the counter securities.

Consequently, I clicked on the one remaining preferred I'd consider investing in, CHK-D.

Right off the bat, I like that this preferred's suspended dividends will begin being paid again as of 1/20/17. The question remains about how many of those missed payments will be paid immediately and how long it might take to bring all the missed payments current.

I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that its payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed the shareholder and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. Usually, the company will suffer additional sanctions or restrictions when the preferred payments are suspended. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares were callable after 9/15/10 at $100.00 plus any accrued interest owed. This means that they are callable now.

It pays a yearly dividend of 4.50, paid quarterly at the rate of 1.125 on 3/15, 6/15, 9/15, & 12/15 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, these shares were unrated by Moody's S&P.

On or after 9/15/2010, if the price of the common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for 20 of any 30 consecutive trading days, the company may, at its option, force the preferred shares to be converted into common shares at the then prevailing conversion price. I suggest all who consider investing in this preferred pay particular attention to this clause and do the math to consider the current common share price and how close it might be to trigger a forced conversion.

I don't even consider conversion at the holder's option because it's an option I'd never consider.

Its dividends are eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:



It displays how CHK performed over the past 5 years. As far as I'm concerned, this company has not performed well. It began the period with its shares priced at $16.03 on 1/8/13, rose initially and fell to its current $4.05. Worse yet its last common dividend payment was made on 4/7/15.

Let's take a peek at CHK's Finviz financial highlights.

It has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a far cry from what it was as I reported on it above. It lost $469.00 million on sales of $9.00 billion. Its B/S value is a troubling -2.89, and D/E is not reported here. During the last year, it has lost a monumental -42.14% in value.

Frankly, I'm uncomfortable with a preferred investment in this company because of its past 5-year share price history, its current continued income losses, and its D/E which I am unaware of. I also have some history with this company when it sued Gastar (GST) (I held shares of GST-A then) and lost. My impression then was that this was not a gang that could shoot straight. In fact, when it got off a shot it hit itself in the foot.

The below screenshot comes from MarketWatch.

Now it's time to consider if the reward is worth the risk of placing a bid on this preferred. Therefore, is it a reasonably good buy at its current price?

4.50 (Yearly dividend total)/51.69 (last price) = 8.71% yield

But that's only part of the story. This preferred has a $100.00 par value, which if and when it's called, offers a considerable $48.31 capital gain upside. Furthermore, it owes the holders 4 missed dividend payments that total $4.50/share, which could be repaid immediately or not for quite some time.

Therefore, it's up to you to determine if the hefty reward is worth the considerable risk.

