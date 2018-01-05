Rite Aid's Poison Pill

This does not limit the chance of the business selling to another party; it just mitigates the risk of a buyout at prices investors may not like.

On January 3rd, the management team at Rite Aid (RAD) announced an update related to the company’s asset sale that’s being made to Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). In addition to providing investors with an updated look at their progress, the firm also announced a fascinating new plan that will not only preserve up to $2.7 billion in net operating losses, but that will also make the firm unassailable from the perspective of any aggressive parties out there.

More stores have been sold

Unlike most asset sales I’ve seen over the years, where the entire transaction is closed at one time, Rite Aid is selling the 1,932 stores (plus three distribution centers and related inventory) to Walgreens over a period of a few months. We already knew that, near the end of November, the company transferred ownership of 97 of its locations, but since then investors have been in the dark. Until now. In its investor presentation, the company divulged that it has now transferred 357 of its stores to Walgreens and has collected $715 million as a result.

It’s impossible to know where, exactly, these stores are located, but if you compare the image shown above, which looks at Rite Aid’s stores per state as of December 2nd, with the image I posted on a prior article that looked at the number of stores per state prior to the asset sale, you can figure that, of the 101 locations sold through that timeframe, Virginia accounted for the most at 55. In the image below, you can see what the drugstore chain’s retail footprint will look like once the sale of the remaining stores is completed later this year.

Also in its press release on the issue, management gave a look at net debt today, as well as its leverage ratio, compared with what these figures will look like if the business pays off debt with the proceeds of its sale like it has committed to. Although debt declined $0.31 billion in the course of its third fiscal quarter, this number should continue to improve. On a pro forma basis, Rite Aid will be left with $2.93 billion in net debt compared with the $6.72 billion seen now. This should help to bring the business’ leverage ratio from 7.60 today to 4.64.

This is an undeniable positive for shareholders, as is the fact that store sales remain on track. However, there was a negative piece of news management relayed. The entire purpose of this deal is to allow Rite Aid to focus on the stores that count for its long-term success. However, on a pro forma basis, the latest quarter has allowed for some deterioration of the business. Yes, during the first three quarters of 2017 (Rite Aid’s 2018 fiscal year), operating cash flow came in at $424.45 million, up from $173.25 million for the same timeframe a year earlier. However, if you look at pro forma expectations over the past year, the situation has worsened.

As you can see in the image above, Rite Aid has calculated that its pro forma EBITDA following the sale of its stores to Walgreens will fall, dropping to $631.61 million. This is a small price to pay considering the debt reduction the drugstore chain intends to engage in, but if you compare these numbers with the last update offered by management, you’ll find a change. Previously, the pro forma EBITDA for Rite Aid had been calculated to be $673.99 million. With Rite Aid’s current market cap of $2.21 billion, this implies an in its price/EBITDA ratio of 0.2 from 3.30 to 3.50.

As a one-time event, this isn’t material and it does not impact the fact that shares of the drugstore chain look undervalued. However, the underlying cause, namely that sales per store for its remaining locations are falling, led by a 1% decrease in scripts and lower pharmacy sales, means that investors should continue to watch the situation carefully. The retail business is notorious for small margins and a modest decrease in sales without a corresponding improvement in margins can materially affect performance over time.

Rite Aid is now unassailable

Most of the emphasis on Rite Aid that I saw on January 4th centered around the company’s quarterly results, but I saw little regarding a plan being initiated by the firm. In order to preserve certain net operating loss carryforwards worth an estimated $2.7 billion, management has initiated its “tax benefits preservation plan”. I do not pretend to understand much about the tax side of matters, but net operating losses are an accounting for times when tax deductions exceeded how much income a company generated. Using these losses, management can reduce or eliminate future taxes, subject to limitations.

In its announcement regarding the plan, the company stated that they will be issuing a Right to shareholders of Rite Aid’s stock (one Right will follow each share when traded though) after the market closes on January 16th. The Right will expire on January 3rd of 2019 unless management extends the deadline or cancels it. Each Right will permit the shareholder in possession of it to buy one share at a “significant discount” to the current market price, but only if specific events are triggered.

If, for instance, any party (other than current owners of 5% or more of the drugstore chain’s stock) acquires 5% or more of outstanding shares, this provision can be triggered. Another scenario would be if a current holder with 5% or more of the retailer’s stock buys in excess of 1% more of shares outstanding, and the third one of note that I saw was if multiple 5% + owners collectively increase their share ownership by more than 50%. Management has significant flexibility in defining who or what is a related party under this arrangement.

The end goal here is to make it extraordinarily painful for an unwanted buyer to try and engage in a hostile takeover or some other unwanted advance. Those who trigger any of these provisions are excluded from being able to exercise the Rights so, they would be left owning the same number of shares as before while all other investors could essentially double their shares, effectively diluting the attempted acquirer’s units.

Takeaway

As a long-time follower of Rite Aid, it’s nice to see a generally positive update regarding its asset sale, but investors do need to keep a close eye on how the retailer’s financial data changes moving forward. Shares still look attractive to me, but in the retail environment I like to tread carefully. Perhaps more interesting, though, is the introduction of Rite Aid’s poison pill. This will make an acquisition of the business by a hostile party costly, but it doesn’t necessarily reduce the probability of a purchase by somebody like Amazon (AMZN) less likely. Instead, it serves as a form of protection for existing and prospective shareholders who might fear that the business will get taken over at a price that is not justified.

