Easy Peasy Lemon Dividends

TC Pipelines had $0.8 billion in drop downs from TransCanada this year and should have more in the coming years. That will support continued dividend growth.

TC Pipelines currently offers investors a dividend of more than 7% backed up by impressive assets and strong cash flow generation. These dividends and easy money.

TC Pipelines (NYSE: TCP) is a publicly traded MLP with a market cap of almost $4 billion that’s almost 25% owned by TransCanada Corporation. I discussed TransCanada’s potential in an article just over a week ago, potential that will support TC Pipelines. And as we will see throughout this article, overall, TC Pipeline’s impressive assets and growth potential will support strong dividends.

TC Pipelines Impressive Assets and Growth Potential

TC Pipelines has a strong portfolio of impressive assets that have significant growth potential. This growth potential will support increased earnings going forward for TC Pipelines.





TC Pipelines Assets - TC Pipelines Investor Presentation

TC Pipelines has a fairly simple portfolio of eight natural gas pipelines that support its dividend of more than 7%. Natural gas is in a growing industry and the pipelines are fee-based assets. As a result, TC Pipelines will earn steady fee-based cash flow from these impressive assets. More importantly, the steady cash flow from these pipelines means that TC Pipelines has minimal dividend risk from these pipelines.

On top of these impressive assets, TC Pipelines has a stolid balance sheet and investment grade credit ratings and views itself as a MLP of TransCanada corporation. This support from TransCanada corporation, a large oil company, means that TC Pipelines will likely have steady drop downs in the coming years. These steady drop downs will support an increasing dividend for investors in TC Pipelines.

In 2017 alone, TC Pipelines made a number of impressive decisions. The company had almost $0.8 billion with of drop downs from TC Pipelines increasing the value of its assets by 25%. At the same time, the company has achieved rate stability across its portfolio improving its cash flow and the reliability of its dividends. This improvement means the company’s dividend is even more secure.

TC Pipelines Asset Opportunities - TC Pipelines Investor Presentation

Going forward, TC Pipelines plans to increase its cash flow and earnings significantly. The company is using low-cost brownfield compression, with roughly $80 million in capex to increase capacity to ~0.3 Bcf/d. That will provide a modest respectable increase in cash flow. The company also plans to have additional contracts that increase the stability of the company’s cash flow going forward.

Past that, the company has access to TransCanada’s incredibly impressive asset portfolio. The company’s assets are highly connected to TransCanada’s portfolio which consists of almost 60 thousand miles of pipeline and an enterprise value of more than $80 billion. Significant dropdowns here will give TC Pipeline’s significant growth which will allow the company to steadily increase its dividend in the coming years.

TC Pipelines received an astounding $0.8 billion in dropdowns from TransCanada in 2017 and with several other well positioned pipelines from TransCanada should receive additional dropdowns in 2018. This will enable the company to continue to increase its dividend.

TC Pipelines Financials Support Dividends

TC Pipelines has an incredibly strong asset portfolio that it expects to grow. That portfolio supports strong financials that should support strong increasing dividends.

TC Pipelines DCF - TC Pipelines Investor Presentation

TC Pipelines had an impressive amount of distributable cash flow for the start of 2017 that supported the company’s entire dividend. Out of this 92% of the company’s cash flow is supported by long-term contracts, and the company is working to increase that with long-term contracts for its GTN and PNGTS pipelines. That contracted amount should still be enough to help support a strong dividend for the company.

And additional drop downs will increase this even further. TC Pipelines anticipates fairly constant capital expenses of roughly $80 million for the next few years. Any increase in spending will come from increased utilization which means will come from increased profits. And the company anticipates that any capital spending will be recovered in future rate cases meaning the company has minimum permanent expenses.

And the majority of these respectable contracts are with investment grade companies, which make up 73% of TC Pipeline’s contracts. And given that natural gas pipelines are an integral part of the natural gas movement system, investment grade contracts will support TC Pipelines cash flow going forward.

TC Pipelines Financials - TC Pipelines Investor Presentation

Looking at the rest of TC Pipelines’ financials, the company has investment grade credit ratings with a stable outlook. The company currently has a $0.5 billion credit facility with $0.27 available. The company will be able to use this credit facility to acquire additional drop downs increasing its cash flow even further. That's especially considering the company’s right to increase its credit facility, which will support this.

The company’s strong financial ability is shown by its recent ability to close a $0.5 billion public debt offering at 3.90%. That low interest rate will allow the company to acquire additional assets and grow cash flow. That growth in cash flow will support the company’s incredibly strong dividends. And as a result of these dividends, TC Pipelines is an incredibly strong investment.

Conclusion

TC Pipelines has done incredibly well recently, as a midstream company and the MLP of TransCanada. The company currently offers investors an incredibly respectable dividend of more than 7%, a dividend that should increase in the coming years as the company has additional asset dropdowns and gains additional long-term contracts. These long-term contracts should support the stability of the company’s dividend.

TC Pipelines operates in the natural gas pipelines industry. This is an industry that is anticipated to grow in the coming years and one that offers its investors secure cash flow while being essential to investors. That growth will reward investors going forward and helps to make TC Pipelines a company that offers investors easy peasy lemon squeezy dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.