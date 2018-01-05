Valero - Top-Tier And Overpriced

Valero should see its growth in shareholder distributions stop. That growth will cause investors to back out which will cause stock prices to drop.

Valero has seen its margins decrease and its costs increase in recent years as a results of increased sustaining capital and dividends.

Valero is a top-tier company but one that is overpriced in the current environment. The company has seen its dividend drop to less than 3% as a result.

Valero (NYSE: VLO) is a massive downstream corporation with a market cap of more than $40 billion. The company is a top tier company but has been on a tear recently with its stock price increasing to more than $93, or a 60% increase on the company’s pre-crash price. As we will see throughout this article, Valero is a top tier company but at its current yield of less than 3% it is simply overpriced.

Valero Station - Valero

Valero Assets and Growth

Valero has an impressive portfolio of assets that should see respectable growth going forward.

Valero Assets - Valero Investor Presentation

As you can see, Valero has a significant refiner presence throughout the Gulf Coast and West Coast of the United States, regions of significant oil production. On top of that, the company has a number of ethanol plants in areas with large amounts of corn. The company has a wholesale presence through the majority of the U.S., eastern Canada, and the United Kingdom, showing its impressive asset distribution.

As we can see here, Valero has an impressive portfolio of assets and areas of obvious expansion into Michigan, Western Canada, and the remainder of the United States.

Valero Utilization and Margins - Valero Investor Presentation

Looking at the company’s refinery utilization rates and cash operating expenses, we can see that the company’s operating expenses have remained fairly constant. These low expenses of almost $3.7 per barrel will keep the company’s expenses low and allow its margins to remain high. The company has remained at the bottom end of its peer range which shows the strength provided to it by its assets.

Valero has also continued to maintain incredibly strong utilization rates. However, the company’s utilization rates dropped in 2017 to their lowest level since 2012. That significant drop in the company’s utilization rate might be a warning of something new coming and a drop in margins. And that drop in margins might result in a worse financial picture for Valero going forward.

Valero Ethanol Exports - Valero Investor Presentation

Looking at Valero’s expansion plans, the company is working to expand its ethanol business and exports. Currently, the company has 11 ethanol plans with 1.4 billion gallons in annual production capacity. The company has significantly increased its ethanol fuel exports, reaching a high of 18 thousand barrels per day in 2017 - something that it anticipates will keep growing.

And Valero’s ethanol plants are cost advantaged due to their size and have been able to run at 130% of their original design with minimal capital investment. Ethanol demand is expected to remain strong, and that should provide a significant increase in Valero’s earnings. That, in turn, should provide Valero with strong growth going forward. However, despite this growth Valero is still overpriced.

Valero Financials

Valero is a top-tier company with top-tier assets. However, Valero’s financials at this time simply do not support its current valuation.

Valero Financial Overview - Valero Investor Presentation

Valero currently has an impressive return on invested capital and a low net debt-to-EBITDA ratio. At the same time, the company has a dividend ratio above its peers and a fairly low EV / EBITDA ratio. On top of that, the company’s refining margins have remained just above the average for its peers. However, given the company’s decreased utilization, as seen above, this might drop some.

Valero Dividend Yield History - Street Insider

And Valero has a strong history of rewarding its shareholders and increasing its dividends regularly. The company’s EBITDA has increased some recently, supporting dividend increases in the future, but the company already has an incredibly strong market position. That strong market position along with the company’s solid assets mean there is minimal room for future capital expansion.

Moreover, Valero’s rocketing stock price recently have hurt the company. The company’s current yield is just under 3%; the company has seen only 2 quarters in the past 2 years in which its dividend was under 4%. And that incredibly expensive yield will likely decrease as the company’s stock price reverts to the average. That reversion makes Valero a poor investment at the time.

Valero Expenses - Valero Investor Presentation

In fact, we can see here how despite its strong financials, Valero’s expenses are expected to increase in the coming years. Setting buybacks aside because they reward shareholders, the company’s non discretionary expenses, that is sustaining capitals and dividends will cost the company roughly $2.9 billion in 2018. The company’s dividend will likely increase in 2018, increasing that expense even further.

At the same time in order to continue being able to increase its dividend, the company will have to continue some growth investing. The company anticipates 2018 growth capex of $1.0 billion. That means total 2018 expenses should be roughly $4.0 billion assuming a modest increase in the company’s dividends. That’s a more than 10% increase from 2017 and it means that buybacks will likely decrease.

As a result, Valero is in a period of growing expenses and decreasing efficiency. While the company has been able to reward shareholders, even with some growth in the company’s earnings, its costs have expanded meaning that period of rapid expansion will stop. And yet thanks to a rapid increase in prices, the company’s yield has dropped a lot. As a result, that makes the company a top tier overpriced investment.

Conclusion

Valero is a top-tier company but one whose stock price has appreciated significantly recently. The company is a top tier refiner and one of the largest downstream companies in the world that has experienced significant growth recently. The company has industry leading profit margins, margins that should result in significant earnings for the company going forward.

However, Valero is incredibly expensive and overpriced at this point. The company has dividends that will likely grow some and its sustaining capital costs are increasing by $0.4 billion for 2018. This will result in the company’s overall costs increasing by more than 10% making it unlikely the company continues its current program of buybacks. This decrease in shareholder returns makes the company a worse investment at this price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.