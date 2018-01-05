Keep Your Eyes On The Market - Cramer's Mad Money (1/4/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Thursday, January 4.

The Dow crossed 25,000 and Cramer checked in what is driving the beast market. "You get a market in beast mode like this one, you've got to feed the beast. And you can't give it the same menu every day," said Cramer. So far, industrial stocks, oil, shipping, and aerospace were driving the rally. When this happens for an extended period of time, it leads to select group of stocks being expensive, and the market needs different stocks to drive the rally.

Cramer was happy to see the focus shifting to other sectors on Thursday. Firstly, the financials were up due to Fed rate hikes and Trump's deregulation agenda. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) gained on Thursday. Goldman is a key player in bitcoin trade and Merrill Lynch's ban on cryptocurrency products helped Goldman. "I can see companies wanting to accept payment in bitcoin, but also wanting to hedge out their risk immediately, and that's Goldman's best hand. They will own the cryptocurrency market," said Cramer.

The cloud computing group gained after Workday (NYSE:WDAY) got an analyst upgrade. This means Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), VMware (NYSE:VMW) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) are looking attractive. Lastly, chemical and paper stocks like DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) and International Paper (NYSE:IP) gained on institutional buying.

Despite all the drama in Washington or war of words between the North Korea leader and Trump, the market is rallying. Cramer suggested keeping the eye on the market.

CEO interview - Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Dominion announced the merger of Scana Corp. (NYSE:SCG) for $14.6B. Cramer interviewed CEO Tom Farrell to know more about the deal.

Farrell said that Scana is an incredible company with many assets, gas utilities and gas sales. The deal is complex as Scana was forced to abandon a $10B nuclear facility project. This deal will help Scana customers by offering $1.3B in refunds within 9 days of the deal.

The customers will also get 5% reduction as consolation for the nuclear project. This deal will be accretive to Dominion's earnings immediately even after the payout as Dominion is six times larger than Scana and they will be able to deploy resources to take advantage of great opportunities in South Carolina.

Dominion is also ready for its first natural gas export terminal in Virginia after 5 years of planning and construction, and they have 20-year contracts in place with Japan and India for American sourced gas. Farrell also thinks there will be more nuclear facilities in the long term but nothing in short term.

Winners of the S&P 500

Cramer reviewed the top 10 winners of 2017 in the S&P 500 to see which companies can repeat their performance in 2018.

Of the top 10, Cramer was bullish on Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Boeing (NYSE:BA). Boeing is also Cramer's top pick for 2018.

He was bearish on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). The home builder stocks like D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) and Pulte Homes (NYSE:PHM), which were a part of the top 10 list, failed to impress Cramer for 2018 as Fed is raising rates.

CEO interview - Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

The stock of health club chain Planet Fitness gained 72% in 2017. They hit a new milestone with presence in all 50 states. Cramer interviewed CEO Chris Rondeau to know what lies ahead.

Rondeau said that franchising power of Planet Fitness will be the driver of future gains. "We've been growing rapidly since we started franchising in '03. We finally hit our 50th state just last month, in Hawaii. Our scale now is a true competitive advantage," he added. They have 1,500 locations in the US with 10.5M customers. "We've been opening about 200 locations a year for the last couple years here and plan to do so in the upcoming years."

As retailers close down, landlords want tenants in off-peak hours who drive traffic. This is good news for Planet Fitness.

Talking about low-cost rivals, Rondeau said, "They're really doing the old model. They're not catering to the first-timer kind of gym user. It's not about being affordable. It's about being judgment-free and being comfortable so people can come in and give fitness a try. Even the premium plan of Planet Fitness costs a modest $21.99 a month."

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU): Book profits. The downgrade doesn't help the cause.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB): The stock is headed to $15 and it will move subtly.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

