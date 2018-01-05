Discovery Communications Is A Bargain

I'll admit it. I'm a bit of a cheapskate. I am sure that some of you can relate. It's not about the money, as much as it is about the fact that I don't want to be a "sucker." I don't want to pay $100 for something today, only to find out that it's on sale tomorrow for $50. For that reason, when I buy stocks, I insist on buying them when they look like a bargain. With that introduction out of the way, I'd like to talk about why I'll be buying Discovery Communications (DISCA) over the next 72 hours. I'll go through my reasoning below by focusing in on the financials, and I will also make an appeal to authority. I'll also review the stock, as a separate thing from the business itself. In brief summary, there is a disconnect between the value of this business and what the market perceives to be the value of this business. Let's get to it.

Financial History

A quick review of the financial history here suggests that Discovery Communications is a company that has shown some decent growth. With little exception, the company has grown both the top and bottom lines over the past six years. Specifically, revenue is up at a compounded rate of about 7.7%, and net income is up at a CAGR of about 5.5%. Over the same time period, earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of just under 10%.

Of course, the reason for the much more rapid increase in EPS over the past five years relates to aggressive share repurchases over the past five years. In that time, management has returned ~$6.7 billion to shareholders, with just over $2.9 billion paid for stock over the past 36 months, a time when the shares have arguably been on sale. In any case, the share count has been reduced at a CAGR of about 4.8% since 2012, which is a very aggressive buyback program.

Nothing on Earth is perfect, though, and Discovery Communications is no exception. The company has loaded on debt over the years and has just recently levered up in anticipation of the merger with Scripps (NYSE:SNI) (see below). I calculate that the interest the company pays is only about 4.5%, which is acceptable, and the fact is that 66% of the debt is due after the year 2022. So, the level of debt is troublesome to me, but I'm glad that it's not too expensive, and I'm relieved by the fact that most of it doesn't come due for some time. This should allow the company time to make a success of the Scripps acquisition.

Source: Company Filings, 10-K, 10-Q, Author Compilation

The Acquisition

Fellow contributor Captaris Investments has outlined the highlights of the proposed merger with Scripps quite well, so I recommend checking out their article here. The details of the merger are rather cumbersome to follow, as the consideration to Scripps shareholders is a function of the closing price of Discovery. That said, investors would be wise to keep the following in mind:

The estimated merger consideration is about $11.5 billion, including cash of $8.4 billion, and stock of $3 billion. In addition, Discovery will assume Scripps' net debt of about $2.7 billion.

The analyst community expects synergies of about $350 million from this acquisition and expects revenues of about $10 billion post acquisition.

The largest shareholders of each company have already approved the transaction.

The Stock

The most compelling thing about this opportunity is the relative valuation of the stock. The price to free cash flow is at near multi-year lows.

Source: Gurufocus

In addition, we can infer the market's assumptions about future growth by lining up the stock price, book value per share, and short-term earnings expectations. The methodology is fairly involved and would make this article relatively cumbersome to read, but for readers who are interested, check out "Expectations Investing" by Mauboussin and Rappaport, or "Accounting For Value" by Penman. Suffice to say that we use the current stock price and the current book value per share as anchors, and determine what growth rate lines these two numbers up. At the moment, the market is assuming a negative growth rate of about 5% in perpetuity.

It may be the case that the company suffers some loss in profitability in future, as margins continue to come under pressure and cable continues to be cut, but I think negative 5% growth expectations are excessive. For example, I think the market's fears about traditional TV being cut in this context are overdone. While it's true that Discovery is reliant on cable companies to some extent, and cable is obviously being cut, quality content is still critically important. This is why companies like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have invested billions to create their own original content. Whatever delivery mechanism is employed, the content that Discovery specializes in is going to reach audiences. In addition, this is a global company in that its content is available in over 220 countries and is watched by an estimated 3 billion cumulative viewers. It's unlikely that the "cable cut" thesis is as universal as the market assumes at the moment.

Appeal To Authority

We must acknowledge that some investors are more talented and/or well informed than we are. Some people know more about a business because they work there. Some people know more about a business because they have a legion of analysts at their disposal, with industry expertise, who can unbundle the real economic value of a business.

It's with that in mind that I'd like to point out that the insider buy and institutional buy activity at Discovery Channel are very bullish. Specifically, since August of 2017, five insiders (Gunnar Wiedenfels, Decker Anstrom, Paul Guagliardo, David Wargo, and, of course, John Malone) have spent about $13.2 million of their own money to buy shares. When the most well-informed investors put their own capital to work in a business, it makes sense for the rest of us to take note.

In addition, some of the most talented institutional investors have bought shares. Hotchkis & Wiley purchased an additional 123,306 shares, bringing its total to 18,729.826 shares owned. Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) initiated a position and now owns 231,390 shares. In addition, Joel Greenblatt and Mario Gabelli own 592,787 and 2,098,156 shares respectively.

In my view, it would be wise to emulate the behavior of these more well informed, more talented investors.

Conclusion

There are a host of reasons to buy Discovery Communications at these levels. The company has a history of growth, in spite of the market's assessments about it. The fears about the shakeup of the television industry are overdone in my view. The shares are trading near multi-year lows in terms of their free cash flow per share, as the pessimism mounts. In my view, we should take advantage of this situation before the market realizes its mistake and price and value inevitably meet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DISCA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.