Savings Alone Will Save Us: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

The good news according to BlackRock is that current retirees are doing just fine. In an article called "The Unexpected Resiliency of Retirement Assets," most of a cohort of retirees under study still have 80% of their retirement savings intact two decades into their retirement.

I assume everybody will appreciate, however, that those who have been in retirement for 20 years now, i.e., today's 85-year-olds, are in a different class from those at or near retirement today. This former group was born in the Great Depression and were lifelong savers. What's more, as the BlackRock article points out, 42% of those studied were beneficiaries of a pension plan, so their employer put money away for them and they are using that income, plus Social Security, and hence leaving their retirement assets mostly untouched. I don't know what their retirement travel was like, but my sense is that that generation has been less venturesome than their boomer children.

In other words, we cannot infer from the success, such as it is, of current long-term retirees that newer retirees will do just as well. Indeed, BlackRock offers numerous reasons why we should not so assume, including the near total absence of DB plans among the new retirees, expected cuts in Social Security benefits, poorer expected future investment returns, lower relative savings, and longer lifespans.

The unfortunate fact that U.S. life expectancy is now starting to decline, for the second year in a row, apparently as a result of opioid drug overdoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control, does not change the basic picture.

Looking at the above list, we can't fall back on a private pension we don't have, nor shore up Social Security ourselves, nor assume mean reversion in returns will not occur. Savings alone will save us.

