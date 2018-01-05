Positive On Growth Prospects For Retailer, Jeronimo Martins

Catalyst for higher revenue growth would come from Poland, where reduced competition from international competitors may be on the horizon.

Improvement in revenues and better control of working capital could lead to upside in current valuation.

The current share price for Jeronimo Martins (OTCPK:JRONF) (ELI: JMT) represents something close to fair-value, however, improvement in revenues and better control of working capital could lead to upside in valuation. Long-term, the realistic upside is capped around 18 EUR per share, representing an 11% gain from current levels.

A catalyst for above-expected revenue growth would be reduced competition from several competitors. Leading indicators will first come from Carrefour (OTCPK:CRERF) which announces its detailed turnaround plan on January 23rd, 2017. Look for any indications of reduced investment in Poland (JMT’s largest international market), as the company has been pressured to increase its focus on domestic market (France) and online retail.

Full FY 2017 results to be released February 28th, 2018. An improved cash position driven by better control of supplier credit would give further confidence to a long position.

Company Overview

Jeronimo Martins is a Portugal-based company engaged in the food retail sector. The Company's activities are divided into three business segments: Portugal Retail, which comprises operation of Pingo Doce supermarkets; Portugal Cash & Carry, which includes the wholesale business unit Recheio, and Poland Retail, which operates a network of supermarkets under the Biedronka brand name.

Higher Revenue Growth Than Peers, At Better Margins

Source: Investing.com Income Statement

Of the European peers, JMT has the healthiest combination of revenue growth at healthy EBITDA margins. Of the overall peer set (including US discounters), it finishes only behind Dollar General (DG), which has far lower COGS margins. Eurocash (OTCPK:EUSHY), a large competitor in the Polish market has achieved notable revenue growth, although their 2015 metric is somewhat skewed by acquisitions during that fiscal year.

Overall, only Dollar General generates a substantially higher Return on Total Assets. JMT in-line with Costco and outperforms all European peers, driven by a good balance of EBIT margin and capital turn. Only Eurocash has a stronger asset turnover, generating 3.63 PLN for every 1.00 PLN of assets employed. Explanations could be lower capital expenditure given the company’s franchising model or better inventory management. However, whatever the company gains in sales velocity, it loses in profitability.

Source: Company financials, Investing.com - Balance Sheets

Heavy Reliance On Supplier Credit

JMT’s capital structure heavily reliant on short-term borrrowings to fund operations. Furthermore, the current ratio ranks as the lowest of the peer set, meaning the company may not have enough cash and equivalents on hand to meet short term debt obligations.

Source: Company financials, Investing.com - Balance Sheets

Diving in further, we see that JMT’s working capital schedule indicates an aggressive and positive use of supplier money to fund its operations. While it is not uncommon for Food Retailers to rely on trade creditors to finance the business, JMT, on average, uses 20 additional days of credit from suppliers as compared to the next closest competitor, Eurocash. Furthermore, year-end cash balances seem a bit low given any potential change in credit terms or shocks to the lending environment. If funding were to freeze up, ongoing cash could only fund the company’s operations for 2 – 3 weeks.

Source: Jeronimo Martins Annual Balance Sheet

The company has sufficient flexibility to raise longer-term debt, either to increase defensive intervals or fund potential acquisitions.

Concentrated Focus Outside Of Its Home Market

Outside of Portugal, Jeronimo Martins is singularly focused on Poland, and it has expanded in the country both profitably and efficiently. While both Tesco (TESO) and Carrefour have a far larger global footprint, they have failed to achieve a return on assets in international markets anywhere near what JMT has been able to do in Poland.

Source: Jeronimo Martins Annual Report, Tesco Annual Report

Poland’s grocery market is one of Europe’s largest and has enjoyed over a decade of rapid growth. While major cities and the surrounding neighborhoods have reached a saturation point in terms of numeric distribution, there is still opportunity for organic growth through store expansion in underserved cities and towns. The European peers in the above table are all competing for share in this valuable market.

JMT has more stores in Poland than any other European peer above, with a higher return on the assets. Furthermore, JMT has been more successful at displacing convenience stores as the go-to shopping spot for emerging middle-income consumers. Convenience stores traditional selling point has been locational convenience, not product offering. JMT store format and procurement practices are aimed at supplying greater choice for the Polish consumer at the best value. Coupling a superior choice, with better distribution has led to commercial success, as evidenced by this survey from Oliver Wyman.

Source: Oliver Wyman - Polish Grocery Report

Distraction For Competitors

While all of the Western European peers above seem to understand the need to expand into fast growing emerging markets, recent events have indicated that most competitors may not be able to compete with JMT in Poland, given (1) a renewed focus on local markets, (2) regulatory roadblocks on inorganic growth or (3) financial duress hamstringing investment.

1. ​Tesco strengthens grip on U.K. Food Market

​On December 20, 2017, U.K.’s anti-trust body approved Tesco’s 4.95bn USD takeover of food wholesaler Booker. While the deal has given the company access to the faster growing catering segment, it has been criticized as a potential distraction to the company’s overall turn-around plan. Expect the size of such a deal to reduce management’s short-term focus on international markets, potentially in Poland, where Tesco has a top 5 position currently.

2. Eurocash blocked from buying smaller retailer, Mila

Poland’s anti-monopoly office, UOKiK has recently taken a more aggressive stance against acquisitions perceived to harm healthy competition. This has directly affected Eurocash, a large local competitor which has been attempting to gain market share through consolidation of smaller retail groups.

In early October 2017, Marek Niechcial, president of the UOKiK, blocked Eurocash’s 95mm EUR acquisition of Mila (a smaller rival), placing the bid under review for at least six months. Such anti-trust delays have become more common in Poland. Expect any further acquisitions by Eurocash to be subject to the same sort of litigation delays, inhibiting a key wholesale player from impinging on Jeronimo Martin’s territory.

3. Rumors around Carrefour divestment from Poland

On December 21, 2017, Chief Executive Alexandre Bompard publicly denied a media report stating that it had mandated three banks to sell Carrefour’s businesses in China, Argentina and Poland as part of its turnaround plan. Carrefour has suffered increased criticism over lack-luster top-line growth in recent years.

In China, a partnership between French rival retailer Auchan and Alibaba risks pushing Carrefour further behind. Investors have also pressured Bompard to improve business in its core French market, where it is losing market share, and to speed up its expansion into E-commerce. Again, such distractions could spell a reduced focused on Poland, where JMT has a strong market share and greater competitive advantage.

Key dates to watch: Carrefour announces its detailed turnaround plan on January 23rd, 2017. The company is working on what is expected to be a far-reaching restructuring plan that some analysts estimate could involve one billion euros of cost cuts.

Valuation

DCF Valuation: Base Case is average revenue growth of 6%, with steady margins. Terminal growth of around 3% to mimic longer term economic Sensitivity analysis performed on WACC and terminal growth rate. Potential upside capped at 22 EUR per share given current growth forecasts and a reasonable assumption around LT growth. Median share price 18 – 18.5 EUR. Minimum around share price around 14.4

Peer range - EV to EBITDA Multiple: JMT upside capped at Carrefour’s current EV / EBITDA multiple leading to a maximum share price of 21.35PLN. Median share price of 16.5 EUR. Minimum around 14.

Peer range – P/E: Maximum share price at 22 EUR, with median share price around 17.3 EUR. Minimum around 14.8

Summary

Recommending a tentative long position in Jeronimo Martins. Potential upside on revenues driven by reduced competition in Poland from key players. Announcement of initial results for Jeronimo FY2017 come on January 11, 2018 after market close.

Full FY 2017 results to be released February 28th, 2018. An improved cash position driven by better control of supplier credit would give further confidence to a long position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Financial information for competitors sourced from a combination of public sites. Some figures may be TTM where full year end numbers were not available

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.