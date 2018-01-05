Intel Faces A Chart Downgrade On Chip Safety Issues

Here’s how the daily and weekly charts map out the stock’s volatility as 2018 begins.

Intel chips are found in PCs, laptops and hand-held devices, and these semiconductors are at risk of being hacked.

Intel is reasonably priced with a P/E ratio at 15.88 and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Semiconductors are the backbone of the U.S. economy as most products we buy contain computer chips, from automobiles to our smartphones. Back in June, notifications were released by multiple sources that chips made by Intel Corp. (INTC) and other semiconductor makers faced security vulnerabilities.

The premise is that hardware bugs allowed hackers to access personal information such as passwords, emails and messages, and proprietary documents.

An issue for Intel is that the company’s CEO sold most of his stock after learning about these chip risks. This is shown on the daily chart below, as the stock turned on a dime after reaching a multiyear intraday high of $47.64 on Dec. 20.

Intel closed Thursday at $44.43 in bull market territory, 33.7% above its 52-week low of $33.23 set on July 10. The stock is 6.7% below its multiyear intraday high of $47.64 set on Dec. 20. The stock never fully recovered from its tech bubble high of $75.81 set in August 2000.

Intel is a reasonably-priced stock with a P/E ratio at 15.88 and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This alone makes Intel a core holding in a diversified portfolio in 2018.

The daily and weekly charts below show how to trade the stock around your core holding.

The daily chart for Intel

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart shows that Intel has been above a ‘golden cross’ since Oct. 2 when the stock closed at $39.09. A ‘golden cross’ occurs when the 50-day simple moving average rises above the 200-day simple moving average indicating that higher prices lie ahead.

The horizontal lines on the chart are my first quarter 2018 value level of $40.97, my annual pivot (or magnet) of $44.31 and my semiannual risky level of $46.75, which was tested on Jan. 2.

The weekly chart for Intel

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Intel will end the week negatively if the stock closes below its five-week modified moving average of $44.51. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average, also known as the ‘reversion to the mean’ now at $33.88, and last tested during the week of Feb. 12, 2016 when the average was $27.76. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end the first week of 2018 at 78.61, slipping from 78.87 on Feb. 29.

The horizontal lines are the Fibonacci retracement levels of decline from the August 2000 high of $75.81 to the November 2008 low of $12.06. Note how the stock has been trading back and forth around the 50% retracement of $43.96 since the week of Nov. 24. This centers a trading range between the 38.2% retracement of $36.44 and the 61.8% retracement of $51.48.

Given these charts and analysis, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my quarterly value level of $40.97, and to reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual pivot of $46.75, which was tested on Jan. 2. My annual pivot (or magnet) is $44.31.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.