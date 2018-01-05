Canopy Growth: Best Way To Play The Cannabis Industry

All amounts in C$ unless otherwise noted and market data as of January 4, 2018. Canopy trades on the TSX where the stock has the most liquidity.

What's the hottest sector in 2017 on the TSX? Many will say it was the Cannabis stocks that dominated the top gainers on the TSX. From basically invisible to the general public to becoming the hottest industry in Canada, it took just a couple of years after Trudeau was elected and in the process amassing tens of billions of dollars in market capitalization for the industry. The dust hasn't settled but it is increasingly clear to us that Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) (OTCPK:OTCPK:TWMJF) has emerged as the market leader in this space. Boosting dominating market share and production capacities, Canopy has aspirations beyond merely being a cannabis producer.

In this article I will provide detailed review of the Canadian marijuana sector, a discussion around Canopy and finally highlight the important considerations for investors considering investing in Canopy. Our recommended approach is to establish a sizable position in the Canopy now, and opportunistically acquire additional stake as 2018 unfolds.

Canadian Marijuana Sector Overview

Canada passed the its Cannabis Act on April 13, 2017 marking the official start of the marijuana legalization process. The federal government is currently targeting July 1, 2018 to open the recreational marijuana market. Over the next few months Canada will become the first major recreational cannabis market in the world. But how big is the cannabis market in Canada?

Medical Marijuana Market ("MMJ")

Medical use of cannabis is currently legal in Canada. Patients have to register before receiving prescribed dosage of cannabis provided by licensed producers. According to Health Canada, the total number of registered MMJ patients in Canada is currently at 201k as of June 30, 2017. We believe 2% of Canadian population represents a reasonable potential long-term market penetration in the medical space, which translates to close to 800k by 2023 (assumes market to mature in 5 years). According to Marijuana Policy Project, many U.S. states have 1 - 3% of total population that are registered cannabis patients, further supporting our 2.0% assumption. Assuming 0.6 grams of consumption per day and $10 per gram based on Ontario's proposed retail price, we are looking at a total medical marijuana market of $1.8 billion.

The above assumption assumes no expansion of cannabis' medical application. Currently doctors prescribe marijuana mainly for chronic pain, chemotherapy, epilepsy etc. The biggest opportunity is the potential replacement of opioid given the latter's negative side effects.

Recreational Marijuana Market ("RMJ")

The recreational market will legalized once federal government and provincial market reaches agreement regarding the marketing, distribution and revenue sharing agreements. Currently the federal government is targeting July 2018 as the deadline and we are seeing significant progress on the provincial side in pushing towards that deadline. Ontario approved the Cannabis Act in December 2017 and the act will take effect on July 1, 2018. Ontario currently plans to distribute cannabis through Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation, a subsidiary of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario. Starting next summer, the OCRC will operate 40 stand-alone marijuana shops, increasing to 150 stores by 2020. For those that have been to Ontario, alcohol are sold mostly through the government-owned LCBO; a similar approach will be taken on cannabis.

Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has estimated that the Canadian recreational marijuana users could be in the range of 3 - 6 million. Last November, it estimated annual national demand for recreational pot at 650 to 690 tons, for a total retail market of $5.5 to $5.8 billion.

Deloitte published detailed study on Canadian's attitude towards marijuana and market sizing, report can be found here. Deloitte's survey of Canadians found that 22% of the Canadian adult population (35m * 0.22 = ~7m) consumes recreational marijuana on at least an occasional basis (this does not include medical marijuana), with a full 7% of the adult population consuming on a daily basis. Based on undisclosed pricing and consumption per person assumptions Deloitte arrived at a base market of $5 - $8.5 billion annual revenue for the recreational cannabis market. For your reference Canadian spent ~$8 billion on wines and $7.4 billion on footwear.

Contrary to some believes that the recreational marijuana market is not as large as people had predicted. I caution investors to understand that most of these reports are biased towards promoting the industry, given various economic incentives. However, Deloitte's report provided an interesting data point on Canadian's perception. Besides 22% existing pot consumers, an additional 17% of Canadians shows willingness to try if once legalized.

In summary, the market of recreational marijuana is large but difficult to measure before legalization. Many Canadians have indicated strong interest in trying out the product but the market will have to wait until full legalization to assess the truth market potential. Bottom line is that the market has the potential rival other product categories such as wine and footwear.

Canopy Growth Overview

The company was founded in 2013 as Tweed Marijuana, before renaming to Canopy Growth in 2015. In 2013 the company first received the initial cultivation license at their Smiths Falls, ON facility. Canopy has since grown rapidly through acquisitions of other licensed producers and applicants.

Although Canopy is the largest medical cannabis producer, the company's long-term aspiration, and certainly its market cap would imply, that recreational market is where the potential is. Canopy currently has a market capitalization of nearly $5 billion. Canopy and other producers entered mainstream investment starting when Justin Trudeau won the election in 2015. One of Trudeau's main election promise was the legalization of marijuana. The stock has however around $10 until September 2017 when the details of the legalization process starts to take shape. In December 2017 along Canopy's share price almost doubled to trading at $32 as of Jan 4, posting impressive returns for investors. It is important to note that the rally has been wide spread across the entire cannabis industry, resulting in multiple multi-billion dollar market cap public companies on the TSX.



Management

Canopy has one of the most experienced management team across Canadian marijuana peers, led by Bruce Linton, Chairman & CEO. Bruce Linton is the founder of Canopy, long before legalization was announced. A very experienced senior executive with experience in a variety of industries, Bruce is also the chief executive officer of Martello Technologies. He began his career at telecom company Newbridge Networks Corp. and has worked in telecom, tech and now the marijuana business. Both the President and CFO has been with Canopy from the early years and have been instrumental in completing various transactions, listing, expansion and corporate strategy.

Bruce and rest of the management team has already demonstrated a strong focus on strategic priority and ability to execute complex transactions. Key achievements of the current management team includes:

First marijuana company to receive debt instruments by a federal lender

First marijuana company to be listed in Canada and first to trade on a major global stock exchange (TSX)

First to establish major partnerships with other consumer products companies (Constellation investment)

Canopy is the current market leader in market capitalization, licensed capacity, patent count, branding and recognition

Lastly, they had the best ticker in the industry! (WEED)

Given the impressive track record we are confident that Canopy's management team is well equipped to solidify its market leader position as it has done in the past.

Competitive Advantage

Leading Brands

One of Canopy's strength and competitive advantage resides in its portfolio of leading brands and dominating market position due to early positioning. Canopy's main brand is Tweed, which they had claimed to be the most recognized marijuana production brand in the world. However, one risk to Canopy's brand advantage is that provincial laws are likely to restrict visual display and marketing campaigns for cannabis, essentially commoditize the product and reduce differentiation among different producers. In that case, product quality and production cost will serve as key drivers of profitability.

Omni-Channel Retail Strategy

Canopy offers its products through online platform "Tween Main Street", which differentiates itself from other peers by including other products under license such as Leafs by Snoop and other smaller third party providers. The e-commerce platform aims to become the one-stop-shop for marijuana users and its first-mover advantage in licensing and marketing will result in customer loyalty and attractive margin.

Canopy also operates four "customer engagement centres" in Ontario. These stores are not allowed to sell cannabis products due to Ontario's plan to sell through Crown corporations. However, these centres provide customer assistance in medical registration, product details, product demonstration. These centres will help solidity Canopy's brand image among fellow smokers and help drive continuous customer engagement.

International Expansion

Canada being the first major company to legalize marijuana, its public companies are well positioned to export their expertise into other markets as they push through legalization. The Canadian market is large but international opportunities are abundant and Canopy has led the sector in expansion into other countries and establish distribution and supply channel early on to capitalize on the global trends of legalization.

Canopy's current JVs include:

Germany : Spectrum Cannabis, a licensed distributor in Germany and which has filed for application to cultivate and and sell medical marijuana

: Spectrum Cannabis, a licensed distributor in Germany and which has filed for application to cultivate and and sell medical marijuana Australia : 11.2% minority interest in AusCann (public traded on ASX) Canopy is the exclusive supplier to AusCann

: 11.2% minority interest in AusCann (public traded on ASX) Canopy is the exclusive supplier to AusCann Brazil: Minority interest in two separate Brazilian ventures (39.4% of Bedrocan Brasil and 38.5% of Entourage) Phytolab SA), CGC exports MMJ into the Brazilian market.

Adjacent Product Development

Canopy aspires to become a leader in the cannabis-related products including consumer products, pharmaceuticals and natural supplements. The idea is that cannabis can become an ingredient for many goods such as chocolate, beverages, medicines among others. Canopy is a first-mover in this potential market, evidenced by several high-profile partnerships:

In July 2017, Isodiol International announced that Canopy has acquired the distribution rights to manufacture and distribute the Company's "Pot-O-Coffee" and "Pot-O-Tea" branded marijuana infused single serve K-Cup products.

On October 30, 2017, wines and spirits conglomerate Constellation Brands announced that it has acquired 9.9% stake in Canopy for $245 million, paying ~$13 per share. Constellation has purchased an equal number of warrants that enables them to double their stake in Canopy. Receiving a substantial investment from Constellation is a major endorsement for the company, substantiating the growth strategy and market potential.







Crunching the Numbers

When considering valuation for the nascent marijuana market, I think it is prudent to consider both the near-term and steady-state earnings. Near-term financials helps highlight the gap to current valuation and potential over-optimistism. Steady-state earnings potential could be used to assess long-term outlook and potential for capital appreciation.

Near-Term Outlook

Canopy's current financials are not as relevant given the upcoming RMJ legalization. According to street consensus, Canopy is estimated to reach $680 million in sales. Given the current enterprise value of $5.4 billion, Canopy is currently trading at ~8.0x EV / 2020 sales. We are of the view that the Cannabis industry is new, but well established given existing high adoption rate in the population. Demand has been met by black market suppliers and the legalization will open up the sector to licensed producers. We believe it is reasonable to focus on the steady state market, and clearly the market has done that given the current valuations observed in the market.

Steady State Market

Assuming cannabis industry at its steady-state, we could look at other controlled consumer products such as alcoholic beverage and tobacco companies. I have listed a few comparable companies for this purpose:

Boston Peer trade at 13.0x EV / 2018 EBITDA

Constellation Brands trade at 18.0x EV / 2018 EBITDA

AB Inbev trades at 14.4x EV / 2018 EBITDA

Philip Morris trades at 14.3x EV / 2018 EBITDA

Imperial Brands trades at 10.4x EV / 2018 EBITDA

British American Tobacco trades at 10.4x EV / 2018 EBITDA

Based on alcoholic beverage and tobacco companies, we think a 10.0x EV / EBITDA would be a conservative multiple for the steady state cannabis industry. The street consensus for Canopy's F2020 (ends March 2020) EBITDA currently has a wide band among the brokers, with the highest being Canaccord at $280 million and other brokers between $30 - $90 million. Recognizing that the research coverage is currently limited to small brokers with none of the big 5 Canadian banks covering cannabis stocks, we will take the estimate with a grain of salt.

In the absence of reliable broker consensus for EBITDA, we will look to arrive a reasonable estimate using the various market sizing reports we have cited above. The most independent estimate would be the Parliamentary Budget Officer's estimate of ~$5 billion, which triangulates with the low end of Deloitte's estimates. With $5 billion in annual sales, and assuming Canopy captures 20% of the RMJ markets, we are looking at $1 billion in sales from RMJ. On the MMJ side, based on $1.8 billion market size we are looking at $360 million in annual sales assuming 20% market share for Canopy. Gross margin for Canopy has been 60% throughout 2017, assuming economics of scale and production we will use 70% for gross margin. For EBITDA margin we took a look at tobacco and alcoholic beverage comps, which supports an estimated EBITDA margin of 35%. Based on the above, we are looking at a steady-state EBITDA of $476 million. Applying target multiple of 10.0x, we arrive at enterprise value of $4.8 billion. The current valuation of nearly $5.4 billion is higher than our estimated value.

Investment Strategy

After a huge December rally, Canopy is now trading at hefty valuations. As we have shown above, the stock now trades at 8.0x EV / 2020 sales and at 11.3x steady state EBITDA and it seems to us that the market has priced in a fairly optimistic view of the near and medium term outlook. I think the valuation is not cheap and the risk of a potential pull-back can't be overlooked. However, I would like to point out that the cannabis stocks are currently dominated by retail investors, however with increasing institutional ownership. The retail investor base means the near-term trading might still be dominated by investor sentiment, legislative progress and any news on adjacent product development. It is also worth highlighting that our analysis above have assumed a relatively conservative market estimate for the RMJ given difficulties in estimating a market yet to be tested. As such, we would suggest the following investment strategies:

Establish a Small Position Now If you Haven't

The cannabis industry has huge potential given its wide appeal and potential to enter so many adjacent product categories. One could only imagine the opportunities from having pot coffee, pot chocolate, pot beer on the shelves on day. These are not included in our market sizing estimate above. The industry has been validated by the major corporations including major supply agreements from retail conglomerate Shoppers Drug Mart and wine giant Constellation Brands. The cannabis market represents a once in a lifetime opportunity to invest in an early stage market, one that holds tremendous opportunities and potential beyond any estimates we have currently. It is important to point out that the demand for marijuana already exists (22% Canadians already consume marijuana). The legalization basically helps licensed producers such as Canopy to monopolize the industry, taking market share from illegal channels that currently supplies the market. I think it would be a pity if investors miss on this opportunity to invest in the market leader in a nascent industry with existing demand for its products.

Do Not Fully Invest, Wait for the Potential Pull Back

Despite the promising industry outlook and recent share price performance, there is a decent chance of a pull back across the pot stocks. The stocks have almost doubled in December driven by optimism from legislative progress and California's legalization on Jan 1 that suggests more states might legalize pot. The industry is fully priced in the potential and Canopy would need a almost flawless execution in order to live up to the expectation. The stock is driven by hope and optimism at the moment, with retail investors focusing on the excitement around legalization. However, institutional investors will have a more disciplined approach and earnings will serve as the key judgement of performance for Canopy going forward. Once the market is fully functional in late 2018, the market will watch closely the sales and execution on the margin and profitability. If Canopy is not able to reach its projected market share and achieve desired profitability, the stocks will be punished.

There is also risk with the legislation from the federal and provincial side. Each province will enact their own distribution plan, with potential restrictions on marketing and license granting that could hurt Canopy's competitive positioning. If federal and provincial governments delay the July 2018 deadline, it would also send a negative signal that could trigger a sell-off.

Based on the current share price of $30, I would be a buyer again at price below $20, implying a 30% price drop. However, whether a correction will happen or when it would happen remains highly speculative. The industry is different from other speculative sectors (crypto for example) in that the legalization process has created a legitimate industry with well-studied demand and widespread appeal. If the stocks do pull back, it will create an attractive entry point for investors that missed out in 2017.

Short Interest

Globe and Mail published a list of TSX stocks with the highest cost of borrowing (paywall). Given the limited number of shares available for shorting, we could use the cost of borrowing as a way to gauge the short interest. Rationale being that if short sellers are willing to pay over 30% annualized interest to short a stock, they must be really convicted of their short thesis. The 3rd name on the table below is the world's only publicly traded cannabis ETF, Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETD (HMMJ.TO). Canopy is the largest holding in the ETF representing 15% of the fund.

Having a high short interest is not necessarily a sign that the stocks is heading for a crash. For many years short sellers have bet against Canadian housing market which has held up just fine. Many short seller reports fail to drive target company's stock price down, with the most recent example of Citron's report on Shopify. Shopify lost 23% after the report but has since recovered most of the losses. As we have concluded, the cannabis industry is dominated by retail investors and is trading at full valuation based on reasonable assumptions. The risk of a correction prompts us to suggest a conservative staged investment strategy.

Legislation in the U.S.

On Thursday January 4, it was reported that Jeff Sessions rescinded a trio of memos from the Obama administration that had adopted a policy of non-interference with marijuana-friendly state laws. CNN commented that "the move essentially shifts federal policy from the hands-off approach adopted under the previous administration to unleashing federal prosecutors across the country to decide individually how to prioritize resources to crack down on pot possession, distribution and cultivation of the drug in states where it is legal." The Canadian cannabis sector traded down sharply following the announcement, reversing part of its recent rally. The legislation uncertainty will continue to affect trading given retail investor base and hype around the cannabis industry. It is also worth noting that the selloff only represents a tiny reversal of the recent gains, for example Canopy's stock price still closed 9% than where it closed on Friday, December 29, 2017.

ETF Option

We believe in Canopy's market leading position and potential to become the dominating player in both medical and recreational market. However, with the goal of providing investors a whole suite of investment options and accommodate different risk tolerance and preference, we would like to highlight the option of investing in the Cannabis industry through the Horizons ETF (HMMJ.TO). You can see that the ETF has achieved impressive growth with nearly 100% return over the last 12 months.



Let's take a look at the top holdings at HMMJ. Canopy and Aurora are the two largest holding together accounting for 30% of the fund. So if you are looking to invest in Canopy indirectly while taking a basket approach, look no further than this ETF.



Conclusion

Recreational marijuana legalization is underway across Canada and select U.S. states. The industry is estimated at over $5 billion, reaching the size of wine or footwear industry. Canopy is the market leader in the medical marijuana sector, with ambitious plan to capture the lion's share of recreational market by aggressively expanding capacity and studying adjacent product categories with potential cannabis application. The stock trades at a hefty valuation and a potential pullback is likely, but timing is difficult to predict given the heightened investor sentiment and continued demand from retail investors. We believe in the long-term potential of the market and view Canopy as the leading company to capture a large market share.

We would suggest investors to keep a position in the sector, Canopy being a the best way to play it, in order to benefit from the upcoming catalysts including imminent legalization scheduled for July 2018 and countries around the world (Australia, Germany, Brazil) pushing for legalization of medical and recreational marijuana. However, there are risks of the overheated market heading for a correction and medium-term execution risk remain high once market fully opens. As institutional investors and "smart money" start to dominate the trading, cannabis companies will be subject to scrutiny and only the best execution will be rewarded. If a correction were to happen, we would be buyers.

