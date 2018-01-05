No Hope For Sears

Sears is bleeding money every quarter and the question has become when, not if, the company will declare bankruptcy.

There is no possibility that Sears will see a revival after their share price plummet in the past few years.

The recent difficulties of Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) have been well documented. The stock has plummeted to trade at less than $4 per share, and the company continues to bleed money every quarter. Some analysts have persisted in believing that there is hope for the company, but this is folly. It has become a question of when, not if, Sears will file for bankruptcy. And while Sears seems to have enough assets to stay afloat at least for this year, it would not be shocking to see the company file for bankruptcy as soon as next year.

How Sears Got Here

Sears used to be one of the most important retailers in the United States, but poor management over the past decade has left it in a precarious position. Just a glance at its debt and losses in revenue over the past few years should be enough to send potential investors running. Just over the past three years Sears has lost almost $5 billion, which includes losses of over $1.6 billion in 2017, $2.2 billion in 2016, and $1.1 billion in 2015. In the most recent quarter (Q3 2017) reported, Sears lost $558 million and saw its same-store sales fall by 15.3%.

Neither Kmart nor Sears is doing well as sales at Kmart locations dropped 13% while those at Sears' locations fell 17%. Crucially, debt exceeds assets by $4 billion, even after efforts by management to close stores with weak performance which is a flashing red light to all watchers of the stock. GlobalData Retail Managing Director Neil Saunders explains that the “fundamental economics of the business do not add up” and that there has been little in recent company reports to change these negative views of the company.

No Turnaround in Sight

Key mistakes by management at Sears have made it all but impossible for a revival for the retail giant. These mistakes include store closures, massive share buybacks at the expense of long-term development, and the selling off of key product lines.

Share buyback programs that lasted from 2005 to 2010 were beneficial to investors at the time, but were made at the cost of improvements to the company and its business. These share buybacks eventually totaled $5.8 billion, at a time when earnings were at $3.8 billion, and severely limited Sears' ability to redevelop itself as the company failed to invest in major capital improvements such as store maintenance or new store concepts.

Due to the lack of capital available, and with debt rising rapidly, the company has turned to selling off key assets to remain afloat. Sears has sold off its Lands’ End brand in 2014 and Craftsman, which sold for $900 million, in recent years. These sales have raised capital, but have done so at the expense of limiting the opportunities of Sears to grow sales in the future. The sale of real estate has given the company a critical cash infusion, but “it also diminishes the company’s lifeline as it struggles to staunch losses,” according to Christina Boni, a senior analyst at Moody’s.

For example, Sears executed sale or lease-back agreements on 266 properties in return for $2.7 billion, but then burned through most of that money to pay off existing debts. Robin Lewis, a consultant for the retail industry, explains that Sears’ strategy of underinvesting in stores and selling off of assets has “starved capital and management resources,” and has made it impossible for the company to adequately respond to changes within the industry.

Sears does not look as though it will change course as it is currently reviewing bids of over $700 million for more than 60 of its real estate properties, a sale that will undoubtedly raise cash at the expense of long-term prospects for survival.

Conclusion

According to a study done last year by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Sears has a 24% chance of default within a year and is the most vulnerable public retail company in the US. Sears has only managed to stay afloat so long by divesting itself of assets (i.e., real estate properties and product lines), but has done nothing to invest in long-term development. Soon, Sears will run out of funding sources and be forced to file for bankruptcy which means investors should avoid this company at all costs or divest themselves of their current investment as soon as possible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.