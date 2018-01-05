Brookfield Asset Management - Top-Tier Asset Manager Generating Significant Cash

Brookfield Asset Management should see its earnings grow in the coming years. That earnings growth will reward investors well and makes it a good investment.

The company currently has significant additional earnings because the company has higher returns than the original returns it promised to investors.

Brookfield Asset Management has an astounding quarter trillion dollars of capital under management that it anticipates to grow by $10s of billions annually.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) is a massive asset management company with a market cap of more than $40 billion. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets and the capital to take advantage of plenty of new investment opportunities as they reveal themselves. As a result of the company’s impressive assets, capital investment opportunities, and potential, the company is a strong investment.

Brookfield Asset Management - Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management Assets and Income

Brookfield Asset Management has an incredible portfolio of assets that generate significant reliable cash for the company.

Brookfield Asset Management Assets - Brookfield Asset Management Investor Presentation

Brookfield Asset Management has more than a quarter trillion dollars of assets under management spread across 30 countries. Out of this, the company has $120 billion of fee bearing capital - that is, capital that generates the company significant fee bearing cash flow. The company’s asset under management have had an impressive 10% growth rate, growing by $100 billion over the past 5 years.

That growth in the company’s assets under management will continue to grow by $10s of billions annually in the coming years. Given that roughly half of that is fee bearing capital, the company should see its fee based capital continue to grow significantly. And that growth means continued growth in the value of Brookfield Asset Management. That 10% growth means continued steady growth in stock price.

Brookfield Asset Management Fee Earnings - Brookfield Asset Management Investor Presentation

Brookfield Asset Management fee bearing capital has generated a strong increase in the company’s fee related earning as the company invests this capital. Namely Brookfield Asset Management 2017 fee related earnings provides the company with $1.35 billion in fee related earnings. That alone gives the company a P/E ratio of just over 30 and doesn’t count the rest of its capital.

Brookfield Asset Management is a top tier company that is incredibly good at investing capital. In the current environment of low interest rates, customers are more likely to continue investing in companies like Brookfield Asset Management. That should result in additional fee-based income and opportunities for the company. And the company’s returns are what make it a top-tier asset manager.

Brookfield Asset Management Investments - Brookfield Asset Management Investor Presentation

One of the things that makes Brookfield Asset Management a top tier investment is the company’s ability to deploy capital. As the company comes up with new funds, the company often invests in them itself along with investors, putting its own skin in the game and providing itself with significant and respectable returns. The company’s history of returns make it a strong investment for its shareholders.

And the company’s distribution of assets make it easier to deploy capital; the company has deployed $17 billion over the past year. Traditionally, a renewable power investment company might struggle to find suitable renewable power projects. However, if Brookfield Asset Management can’t find a suitable renewable project, it doesn’t need to pick one with lower returns. It just finds real estate investments.

That advantage to Brookfield Asset Management is the same advantage that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has. That advantage means the company can achieve higher returns and pick investments with higher returns. And that makes the company a top tier asset manager and a strong investment with its cash generation.

Brookfield Asset Management Earnings - Brookfield Asset Management Investor Presentation

And this strength has rewarded Brookfield Asset Management and its investors well. On top of the company’s fee revenues, the company has a policy for private funds where it aims for target pre-determined return levels and gets to earn carried interest. That can almost be seen as income for Brookfield Asset Management and in 2016 and 2017 that amount has been more than $0.8 billion.

The company’s target carried interest should likely increase as the market continues to perform well and the company deploys additional private market capital. That will provide the company with significant earnings. Taking this into account at a steady rate, Brookfield Asset Management’s $43 billion market cap give the company a P/E ratio of <20, well below the market average P/E of more than 25.

That shows the strength of the company’s investments and the earnings that they generate.

Brookfield Asset Management Income Potential

So far we have discussed the entirety of Brookfield Asset Managements’ assets and the company’s impressive earnings that give the company a low valuation. Now let’s continue by discussing the company’s investment opportunities that will increase the company’s income potential going forward to reward investors.

Infrastructure Investment Opportunity - Columbia Thread

Global infrastructure investment needs are massive and the world will need $49.1 trillion in new investment through 2030. With infrastructure plans like Donald Trump’s proposed $1 trillion U.S. investment plan and an increased focus on capital intensive renewable energy, there is a realistic chance that this number will increasing further going forward. All of this investment is massive and will need capital to support it.

Brookfield Asset Management invests $10s of billion annually in new opportunities and it has the choice of deploying this capital into any of this number of fields. The company’s unique strengths mean that the company can find the projects that generate high return, rewarding its investors and convincing them to deploy more capital while earning more carried interest for itself.

As a result, Brookfield Asset Management has strong potential going forward. The company should see its earnings increase by roughly $1 billion annually. That make the company a top tier investment that it can use to put towards its dividends and reward investors. All this makes Brookfield Asset Management a company that should see rapidly increasing earnings making the company a strong investment.

Brookfield Asset Management Income Growth - Brookfield Asset Management Investor Presentation

Combining Brookfield Asset Management’s annual carried interest in existing funds and supplemented carry on future funds, the company anticipates total annual carry to reach more than $2 billion. That means double digit annualized growth for the company every year that should result in comparative growth in its dividends and its dividends for investors. That should reward investors well going forward.

As we can see not only does Brookfield Asset Management have impressive earnings but they should increase going forward. That makes the company a top tier investment.

Conclusion

Brookfield Asset Management currently earns billions annually and trades at a P/E ratio of noticeably less than the market average. Despite that, the company has a strong history of impressive earnings - which actually earn the company more they increase due to carried interest. That increased profitability should reward investors more heavily in the company.

More importantly, we’re in a market of low returns and deploying capital is becoming harder and harder. Individual investors and pension funds are increasingly investing in funds like Brookfield Asset Management, and Brookfield has in turn trillions of dollars worth of opportunities to look through to pick top investment opportunities. Those investment opportunities will reward investors well going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.