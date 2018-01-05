MassRoots: Legitimate Blockchain Play?

Lots of companies are pivoting towards either marijuana or blockchain, but MassRoots (OTCQB:MSRT) is one company that has both industries in site. With the large stock gains from relatively new Riot Blockchain (RIOT) entering the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors and several high profile pivots from unrelated categories, investors should remain skeptical of any move randomly into the sector.

For several reasons, the move by MassRoots to also focus on blockchain for the existing marijuana tech work is actually legitimate.

Blockchain Move

Back at the end of December, MassRoots formed a subsidiary focused on utilizing blockchain in the marijuana industry. Not surprising, the stock popped on the news with a 46% gain in the initial trading alone. The stock though has already taken a hit following the move by the federal government to question the legality of the marijuana market in the U.S.

MassRoots was already focused on the technology aspect of the burgeoning legal cannabis business. The recent acquisition of Odava situated the company in both the social realm of cannabis with an app for consumers reviews on products and dispensaries in the industry along with software utilized for inventory tracking and compliance. See my previous article for more details on the existing cannabis business.

The shift to blockchain was a logical move whether the company is doing it to take advantage of market hype or legitimate technology opportunities. The digital ledger of economic transactions has already been proposed for seed tracking by IBM (IBM) that is a leader in blockchain technology.

Per Bloomberg, IBM proposed to the Canadian government that blockchain would be a perfect tool for tracking pot seeds and sales. The sector would fit into a blockchain industry already forecasted to reach $7.7 billion in annual sales by 2022 according to research by MarketsInsider.

MassRoots proposes focusing on the following areas of interest in the cannabis industry:

Seed-to-Sale Tracking - provides transparency for regulators and data on products. Smart Contracts - add efficiency to the supply chain and resource planning processes allowing for integration into existing platform acquired via Odava. Eliminating Intermediaries - enables peer-to-peer transactions without third parties. Corporate Governance - makes validation of results of elections fully-transparent and immediately accessible online showing a potential to transition outside cannabis market. Identity Management - allow advertisers to better target cannabis consumers based on social networks.

The company was a little vague on the details, especially any corporate background in blockchain that would suggest success in this endeavor. MassRoots will speak at blockchain related conferences during January and February, and that will provide more indication of their expertise levels and the market opportunity. The company would do well to announce the hiring of some key personnel with blockchain expertise to provide more legitimacy to this operation.

Executive Shuffle

While playing at the intersection of two hot industries, MassRoots needs to show some stability in its executive ranks and produce some improving quarterly results. In the span of a few months the company terminated the CEO to only have Isaac Dietrich return back as the CEO in December with three new board members.

The company originally accused the CEO of misappropriating funds along with reporting a dismal Q3 report. Revenues dipped to only $11K for the quarter with an operational loss of $2 million when excluding the $5.5 million in stock-based compensation. The company burned about $2.5 million in cash for the quarter and had a precariously low cash balance at the end of September.

For the first 9 months of the year, MassRoots raised about $6 million from selling stock and exercised warrants. The company raised more funds via small stock offerings during Q4 and investors would be served well by a larger-scale offering to shore up the balance sheet to fund technology investments.

The majority of revenue came from ad revenue for the social platform so the returned CEO is going to need to show some results from these existing operations before shareholders completely buy into the blockchain subsidiary. Most importantly, Isaac Dietrich needs to prove to the market that the board members actually attempted to steal the company versus the original complaint that he misappropriated funds.

The stock has rallied due to the reinstatement of the CEO showing that at the least the market is more confident of the future with Mr. Dietrich and his plans for the company in charge of the direction of MassRoots.

The industry is in flux with the legalization of recreational pot in California and the Justice Department rescinding the lax stance on activities seen as illegal by the federal government.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that MassRoots is one of the companies announcing a pivot into blockchain that actually has a legitimate previous business supporting such a move. The company and the CEO though have a lot to prove by showing that previous technology investments will pay off before the market provides too much credence to the blockchain subsidiary.

MassRoots continues to provide an interesting technology play in the growing marijuana sector where the largest potential market starting allowing recreational use on January 1. The risks that the market doesn't materialize or the technology investments continue to fail to produce revenues and eventually positive cash flows make the stock a highly speculative play.

As always, the small stock is only recommended for diversified portfolios where the investor is willing to risk the capital invested.

