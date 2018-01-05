ConocoPhillips: My Top Energy Bet For 2018

Free cash flow growth could translate into faster-than-average dividend growth, thanks to ConocoPhillips' heavy reliance on its upstream business.

2018 could be a strong year for energy companies as economic growth is projected to be robust, backing continued oil price growth.

ConocoPhillips (COP) is my top oil stock for 2018. The energy company benefits the most from a recovery in oil prices, has restructured its portfolio through asset sales and paid down debt, and the dividend is growing again. ConocoPhillips' shares just broke out the upside, manifesting a strong bullish recovery pattern. ConocoPhillips is a directional bet on higher energy prices, and an investment in COP comes with an entry yield of 1.86 percent.

ConocoPhillips' shares have seen very robust bullish momentum since September, which is a reflection of the ongoing recovery in price realizations. The oil setup is bullish, and shares could move further up from here in 2018.

ConocoPhillips has not disappointed as an investment over the last year. The breakout is stunning.

Why Is ConocoPhillips Doing So Well?

It has a lot to do with an improving economic outlook, and the rebound in price realizations. Oil prices have staged a strong recovery in the second half of 2017, and 2018 could be even better for energy companies that thrive on higher oil prices.

ConocoPhillips' share price is positively correlated with changes in oil prices.

You can see the correlation in this chart.

Here's the correlation over a longer period of time.

As a result, ConocoPhillips is, first and foremost, a directional bet on energy prices. And since energy prices are in a recovery setup, supported by strong economic data, the current rally could last well into 2018.

Unemployment is low, and the Fed increased its economic growth outlook in December. The central bank now expects U.S. GDP to grow 2.5 percent in 2018 (previous estimate 2.1 percent growth), but has a lot of surprise potential in my view. In the fourth quarter of 2017, OPEC and non-OPEC states, mainly Russia, agreed to extend output cuts to the end of 2018, which is supportive of oil prices, too.

Why Buy ConocoPhillips, And Not Other Energy Companies?

That's a fair question. A rising tide can lift all boats, and a lot of energy companies are poised to benefit from a continued recovery of oil prices in 2018. That said, though, ConocoPhillips is a focused upstream play that is likely to do much better than integrated energy companies with midstream/downstream businesses.

ConocoPhillips has performed poorly during the last downturn, largely because it is so dependent on its price-sensitive upstream business. While this dependency hurt ConocoPhillips during the most recent bear market, oil price gains in an energy bull market will likely largely accrue to companies with a focused upstream presence.

ConocoPhillips underperformed its peers in the last bear market, and outperformed them in energy bull markets.

Significant Free Cash Flow Upside In 2018

ConocoPhillips' cash flow exceeded its investment spending and dividends in the first nine month of 2017 by $0.4 billion. A continued recovery in price realizations will lead to higher free cash flow, which the company could use to grow its dividend at a faster pace than its peers.

Source: ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

Already, ConocoPhillips has a rather strong FCF position.

Source: ConocoPhillips

The company has restructured its operations and its balance sheet hard during the last downturn. The deleveraging process is not completed yet, but the restructuring could pay big dividends as we are moving ahead into another energy bull market.

Source: ConocoPhillips

Your Takeaway

2018 could be a year of very robust free cash flow growth for ConocoPhillips. As long as oil prices move up, investors are likely to see potentially significant share price gains. This is because ConocoPhillips' share price is positively correlated with changes in oil prices. Due to ConocoPhillips' sole focus on the upstream business, the energy company is poised to profit more than others from improving sentiment in the oil sector. Further, ConocoPhillips could grow its dividend faster than other energy companies as it has the best free cash flow growth prospects in my opinion. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

