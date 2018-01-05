California Resources: Betting On Brent

California Resources Corp. (CRC) has responded nicely to the recent increase in crude oil prices. After reviewing the situation, I elected to cap my position by selling calls at $20, in the hope of being called away in February. This article discusses my thinking on valuation, strategy and tactics.

Driven by Brent

Using six months of data, the charting software provides a linear formula relating the price of CRC to Brent crude. Located in California, the company sells to refiners in that state. Because of a lack of ability to pipe crude into the state, prices generally reflect the cost of oil shipped by sea, and Brent is the relevant metric. The relationship varies over time, so I used a relatively short period. According to the formula, with Brent at $67.47 as I write, CRC should be $17.

Longer Term Prognosis

I also took another look what share prices might look like with Brent stabilized at various levels. Briefly, I took the most recent quarterly results and projected revenue by using a ratio between the quarterly average price of Brent and a hypothetical future stable price. I disregarded the cost of hedging, and assumed that marginal costs were one third of increased revenue. I applied a P/E of 12.5 to hypothetical profits.

Based on that line of thinking, $67.47 Brent would call for a share price in the area of $27. The market discounts the probability that Brent will stabilize at current levels. So do I.

Strategy and Tactics

I've been long since December 2014, when I started trading on the basis that oil prices would rapidly recover to the $100 area. For most of that time, I used in the money calls, as a way of limiting downside exposure and gaining leverage. Just eyeballing my trades, I did a good job buying low, but not so good selling high. My current position is a vertical call spread expiring in February, long at $15 and short at $20. If shares are above $20 at expiration, my returns will be 12.16% annualized, over a little more than three years.

My thinking shifted over time. The original idea was that oil would rapidly return to the $100 area and stabilize. Wrong. As the situation developed, I started to think of the position as a form of insurance against geopolitical disturbances. This motivation became stronger subsequent to the 2016 election, and will continue as a factor in my thinking going forward.

Investment Implications

Beta is 6.66. According to CBOE, implied volatility of the options is 71.5%. Short interest stands at 38.1% of float, with 8.5 days to cover. While the company's survival stands in question, a short squeeze could erupt from time to time. It's a crowded trade.

CRC is suitable for those who would like to speculate on the direction of oil prices, and may be useful to those who want insurance against a rapid spike in oil caused by conflict in the Middle East. Options provide leverage, and may be used in ways that control or reduce downside exposure. The sale of options is attractive due to the high implied volatility. It's possible to lose money very quickly on a situation of this type.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.