Macy's: Buy The Rumor, Buy The News

I'm not sure what press release the market read when Macy's (NYSE:M) reported their Christmas sales update, but the reaction by the market makes no sense. Macy's reported an increase in comparable sales for the first time in three years and earnings per share guidance was increased. Worries about the company, its dividend, or its solvency are way out of line. The market continues pricing Macy's as if it will fail, while nothing could be further from the truth.

Maybe the market is going through its classic "buy the rumor, sell the news" trading pattern with Macy's, selling on the announcement that holiday sales were quite good after having bought on the reports of strong sales this Christmas. That is the only reason I can see that would make sense for Macy's stock to trade lower after announcing that their holiday comparable sales were positive. I believe that the buyers of Macy's stock today are going to ultimately have the last laugh.

Combined sales at Macy's, Bloomingdales, and bluemercury were up 1.1% during November and December, marking the first time since 2014 that comparable sales for the entire company trended higher year over year. This performance was even better than management hinted at earlier in the quarter.

In addition, Macy's increased its earnings per share guidance to reflect the improvement in sales as well as the beginning of the benefits from lower corporate taxes. Since Macy's fiscal year ends at the end of January, they still have time to benefit this year from lower taxes. Looking through all of the noise and charges related to gains on the sale of real estate, non-cash tax benefits, store closure charges and impairments, earnings per share are going to be comfortably above $3.10 per share.

With a share price at $24, the market is making a wager that Macy's will continue to shrink and earn less money going forward. Don't believe me? Take Macy's just announced earnings guidance of $3.11-$3.21 and discount them by 11% annually. The intrinsic value of that level of earnings with zero growth is almost $29 per share. In other words, Macy's is priced to fail, even as they are asset rich, cash rich, and now showing signs of improvement.

For the critics who endlessly stated that Macy's would need to cut its dividend, I would argue that Macy's is more likely to increase its dividend than to cut it. The current payout of only $1.51 per share is less than half of what Macy's is earning. Macy's excess cash flow has been and continues to be deployed into debt reduction and bluemercury growth. It's worth reminding readers that the bluemercury brand is growing like crazy, with its store count tripling over the past few years.

Macy's debt reduction efforts should not be ignored either. The company, after having its credit rating downgraded this year, suspended share repurchases and began directing as much cash as it could at repaying debt. They repaid at maturity $300 million of bonds this summer, they bought bonds in the open market, and they tendered for $400 million of bonds in December. These all total up to nearly $1 billion of debt reduction over the course of this past year. This type of aggressive reduction is exactly what is needed to keep the ratings agencies happy. I believe Macy's could even see a ratings upgrade in the future should comparable sales continue to be positive and Macy's maintains its excellent liquidity. Having a ratings upgrade reopens the door to share repurchases, which would be a fantastic use of cash with the share price this low.

Given the reductions in debt, Macy's has lowered its annual interest expense to about $300 million, down from about $360 million a year ago. That $60 million of interest savings combined with the incremental cash that comes from lower corporate taxes should go a long way towards helping Macy's expand bluemercury, continue to repurchase debt, and eventually repurchase shares again. Macy's 6.2% dividend should be enough to draw in a considerable amount of income seeking investors, especially once the media, who mostly write news to explain price action, stops reporting that Macy's is going to cut their dividend and begins reporting that it is safe to buy. After all, with a 6.2% dividend, Macy's share price doesn't even need to rise that much for investors to do really, really well.

2018 should also bring some very positive news on the real estate front. For those who follow the company closely, Macy's partnered with Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and will begin announcing the redevelopment of thirty or forty properties this year. As seen in the slide below, this could range from minor redevelopments such as adding restaurants and small shops to existing Macy's stores all the way to full blown demolition and construction of large scale real estate projects such as offices and hotels on Macy's properties. While most investors simply focus on the value of Macy's trophy properties, I think many are going to be impressed with the results of this partnership.

Source: Macy's

I think that Macy's is one of the best opportunities for investors in 2018. The improvement in comparable sales is not something that should be written off. It is the result of many initiatives the company has been working on for the past year. Management has been communicating these improving trends all year, yet Wall Street is not listening. Macy's bluemercury brands are a hidden gem that goes unnoticed by most, with bluemercury comparable sales growing by double digits and their store count set to double in the next few years. In addition, tax reform is going to be a windfall for Macy's, debt is rapidly being repaid, and credit ratings could potentially get upgraded, yet Macy's share price continues to languish. Congratulations to investors who bought the rumors that Macy's was going to have a good quarter. Now it's time to buy more on the news.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.