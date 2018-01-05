Royal Dutch: Inching Closer To The Gold Standard

There's no question Exxon has historically proven to be the superior choice in terms of shareholder value.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) has been my favorite oil major for some time. Not because it is such a great shareholder friendly company but because it is cheap. It just wasn't lead all that well before van Beurden. The energy crisis forced much needed changes and reflection at the top. Management is no longer rewarded for reserve growth but to create shareholder value. From a shareholder's point of view the company made much progress since then. The two most important things being: 1) Renewed attention to the cost base of its portfolio 2) Better capital allocation.

How does Royal Dutch compare to Exxon?

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is the gold standard among energy majors. Let's see how Royal Dutch compares to it in efficiency and importantly let's determine whether it is making progress.

Royal Dutch continues to close the gap in returns on equity and returns on assets. There is clearly a break in the trend of the fundamentals after van Beurden's appointment and the crash in oil prices to ~$30.

Royal Dutch wants to hit a 10% ROIC which seems far fetched at this point although Exxon managed to exceed that easily over a 7 year time horizon demonstrating it's not impossible.

Return on equity is not as important and I would not want management to prioritize a high number here. However, it is informative and managing leverage well is an important component of long term returns.

Valuation

If we look at the current valuations it is clear you are paying up big time to own Exxon. If things were not changing at Shell that gap would be well deserved. As is, I believe Royal Dutch continues to be the superior investment of the two.

Royal Dutch did close the tangible book value gap pretty quickly as its stock price performed much better over the last year. That's taking away some of our margin of safety but given there is strong momentum to rerate Royal Dutch I wouldn't give up on the trade yet.

As for other goals Shell increased its annual organic free cash flow target to $25 billion-$30 billion for 2019-21. It is also going to buy back $25 billion of shares during the next three years.

If it were to hit that target we would be looking at $8 per share in free cash flow in 2019 in a best case scenario. In a worst case scenario within that range we would be at $6.7 in free cash flow per share in 2021.

Exxon sported a 10 year median free cash flow multiple of 23x even hitting $6.7, resulting in a big win for shareholders.

Royal Dutch currently trades at around $69 - $70 per share.

Analyst estimates

The consensus analyst estimates imply management could be about right with its targets or perhaps a bit optimistic.

Why You Can Make Money?

If Royal Dutch Shell comes close to these free cash flow targets I believe it will slowly start being assigned a higher multiple. As the story unfolds further and the market notices how van Beurden runs a more shareholder friendly shop and is less concerned with empire building it should slowly get rerated. That's especially as higher oil or natural gas prices quickly draw attention to the tremendous cash generating abilities of an improved cost structure and improved capital allocation.

The market is correctly anticipating better earnings but missing this is a structural change. If it can turn this into a cultural change the transformation will be complete but that's probably a decade away. Royal Dutch remains an interesting buy until the market fully catches on.

