Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/3/18: PDVW, GABC, ZYNE, CUBA, TDF

|
Includes: ADP, AMAT, AREX, BNED, CUBA, FANG, GABC, HHC, IAC, ILMN, ITRI, PDVW, RM, RPT, TDF, UNFI, VSI, ZYNE
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/3/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: The seasonal surge in insider filings is over. Form 4 filings do pick up quickly in January, however, and filing volumes tend to stay respectably high until ramping up in earnest again in February.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Pdvwireless (PDVW), and;
  • German American Bancorp (GABC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Zynerba Pharm (ZYNE);
  • Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF), and;
  • Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Vitamin Shoppe (VSI);
  • Ramco Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT);
  • Approach Resources (AREX);
  • United Natural Foods (UNFI);
  • Illumina (ILMN);
  • Howard Hughes (HHC);
  • Diamondback Energy (FANG);
  • Barnes & Noble Education (BNED);
  • Applied Materials (AMAT), and;
  • Automatic Data Processing (ADP).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Regional Mgt (RM);
  • Itron (ITRI), and;
  • Iac Interactivecorp (IAC).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Vintage Capital Mgt

BO

Vitamin Shoppe

VSI

B

$2,288,617

2

Scopia Capital Mgt

BO

Itron

ITRI

AB

$1,500,194

3

City Of London Investment

BO

Templeton Dragon Fund

TDF

B

$652,200

4

Wilks Brothers

BO

Approach Resources

AREX

AB

$463,200

5

Gershenson Dennis Earl

CEO,DIR

Ramco Gershenson Properties Trust

RPT

B

$364,500

6

Basswood Capital Mgt

BO

Regional Mgt

RM

B

$362,651

7

Ramsey Chris A

DIR

German American Bancorp

GABC

B

$353,348

8

Owl Creek Asset Mgt

BO

Pdvwireless

PDVW

B

$204,421

9

Rapp Michael

BO

Zynerba Pharm

ZYNE

B

$194,847

10

Herzfeld Thomas J

DIR

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

CUBA

B

$137,842

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Pershing Square

DIR

Howard Hughes

HHC

JS*

$319,649,984

2

Winiarski Gregg

VP,GC

Iac Interactivecorp

IAC

S

$7,917,959

3

Salehpour Ali

VP

Applied Materials

AMAT

S

$6,440,184

4

Siegmund Jan

VP

Automatic Data Processing

ADP

AS

$5,681,869

5

Flatley Jay T

DIR

Illumina

ILMN

AS

$4,468,091

6

Stice Travis D

CEO,DIR

Diamondback Energy

FANG

AS

$4,375,000

7

Abrams Capital

BO

Barnes & Noble Education

BNED

S

$2,996,850

8

O Brien Dermot J

VP

Automatic Data Processing

ADP

AS

$2,908,654

9

Nalamasu Omkaram

VP,CTO

Applied Materials

AMAT

S

$2,833,698

10

Spinner Steven

PR,CEO,CB

United Natural Foods

UNFI

S

$2,426,297

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDVW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

