Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/3/18: PDVW, GABC, ZYNE, CUBA, TDF

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/3/18, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: The seasonal surge in insider filings is over. Form 4 filings do pick up quickly in January, however, and filing volumes tend to stay respectably high until ramping up in earnest again in February.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Pdvwireless (PDVW), and;

German American Bancorp (GABC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Zynerba Pharm (ZYNE);

Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF), and;

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Vitamin Shoppe (VSI);

Ramco Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT);

Approach Resources (AREX);

United Natural Foods (UNFI);

Illumina (ILMN);

Howard Hughes (HHC);

Diamondback Energy (FANG);

Barnes & Noble Education (BNED);

Applied Materials (AMAT), and;

Automatic Data Processing (ADP).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Regional Mgt (RM);

Itron (ITRI), and;

Iac Interactivecorp (IAC).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

Insider Sales

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

