Market Volatility Bulletin: Jobs Number Fizzles, But VIX Drifts Lower

We update and analyze the trade suggested by a reader from two weeks in terms of pricing, comparative performance, and greeks.

Wage growth while positive does appear to be MIA given the positive data and increases in confidence; this lack of wage growth can act as an anchor for volatility.

The initial reaction to the jobs whiff was to ignore it. Sentiment for equities is red-hot.

Market Intro

CNBC: Friday Morning 6:15 AM EST

Equities (ACWI, EFA, EEM, SPY, QQQ) have stormed out the gates early in 2018. This action has been widespread with implications for volatility.

IB: S&P 500 futures shortly after NFP release; quite a week!

We see reason for inflation to assert itself if growth and optimism remain strong. However, the figure to keep an eye on is wage growth:

Consumer confidence is strong, and this has been showing up in the retail sales figures:

It does seem likely that pay will ultimately catch up to other economic indicators that are on the move. The US is not alone in experiencing modest wage growth:

Short rates are not sitting on their hands, but are in fact on the rise. Longer-dated maturities (IEF, TLT), as well as equities, are taking the developments more as news of economic growth rather than reduced purchasing power:

For the time being, volatility is following the script from 2017 and taking these developments in stride.

Thoughts on Volatility

Spot VIX took to the other side of the nine-handle in Thursday trade. It had only very briefly done so in late July and early November of last year:

IB: VIX

There is plenty of evidence that for now we are in an exuberance phase. "Short term overbought" is not quite strong enough.

It should come then as no surprise that during a caution-to-the-wind period that the short-vol complex (XIV, SVXY, ZIV) have performed quite well.

IB: XIV

Despite the low levels of spot VIX, SPX calls are having no difficulties catching a bid.

While it may be true that upside OTM is garnering attention, SPX options skew is hanging in there:

Reader-Suggested Trade

Now, that trade idea was from Dec. 23, and even with the holiday breaks some time has passed. ICCS shared more on his mindset for this trade with readers in the comment thread of a recent MVB. We encourage you to read his thoughts.

The suggested trade has thus far proven resilient:

The steep spills in the Feb. VX contract since ICCS's trade inception have been larger matched by March's:

One could counter that perhaps a rise in VIX would have led to lackluster gains. Under the right circumstances maybe so. But part of the attractiveness of the trade as proposed was that a large rise in vol could flatten the curve immensely, maybe even invert it. For now, Jan. has taken the brunt of spot VIX's failure to launch.

IB: Greeks on proposed trade

Theta is reasonably mild on this trade, but only for now. We suspect that beginning next week both gamma and theta will really begin to trend higher.

We discussed this trade in greater detail in our Seeking Delta piece; the proposed set-up is not so much a pure "long-vol" position as long VIX gamma. We are glad for the suggestion and think this is an interesting trade to follow, especially given the carnage for those with positive exposure to volatility over the last couple sessions.

IB: VXX

While ICCS's trade may not be pure-long delta, it was nonetheless well considered based on how things played out since the Dec. 22 initiation; above is the alternative performance of VXX by way of contrast.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Take a look at our most recent Instablog, which provides some supplementary images relating to our 2018 Outlook piece from last week.

We also wrote about a trade that is long both volatility and equities here. If for no other reason, we suggest you read it for the content-rich comment from igorvass in the message thread (too long to post here, but quite interesting).

As a final note, we'll do what we can to get a MVB early next week, but my family and I will be en route to Singapore as we begin our travels in Southeast Asia.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.