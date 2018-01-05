5 Ways To Beat The Market: Update On The Value Tilt

The second of five strategies I will revisit in this series of articles is the "value factor" that has seen stocks with these characteristics outperform the broader market.

The number of households owning stocks outside of their retirement accounts have been falling. Income and wealth inequality has been increasing.

This article marks the second installation of my update of the "5 Ways to Beat the Market." Yesterday's article covered the size premia and demonstrated the long-run outperformance of smaller-capitalization over the past several decades. This article describes the relative performance of value stocks in 2017 and their long-run historical market-beating returns.

The strategies I discussed in this series are low-cost ways of getting broadly diversified domestic equity exposure with factor tilts that have generated long-run structural alpha. I want to present these investor topics in front of the Seeking Alpha readership, so I am revisiting these principles with a discussion of 2017 returns of these strategies in a series of five articles. Reprisals of these articles allow me to continually update the long-run returns of these strategies for the readership.

Value

In the first article in this series, I described the "size factor," or why small-cap stocks tend to outperform large-cap stocks over long time intervals. The size factor is captured in the Fama-French Three Factor Model that helped earn Eugene Fama the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2013. Another of these factors is the "value factor." The researchers noted that high book-to-market stocks tended to outperform low book-to-market stocks.

Adding the "size factor" and "value factor" to the Capital Asset Pricing Model better describes the stock market performance than beta alone. Since we are trying to beat the general market, it makes intuitive sense that alpha would be found in a value factor that was used as a supplement to better describe overall returns.

Our second way to beat the market, as proxied by the S&P 500 (SPY), is then to simply buy value stocks. Below I have graphed the historical returns of the S&P 500 Pure Value Index, and show the returns of this index graphed against the S&P 500. Over the past 20-plus years, the longest dataset I have for this particular index, the value-focused index has bested the broad market gauge by 2.25% per year.

The Value Index above is replicated through the Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) with an expense ratio of 0.35%. The S&P 500 Pure Value Index identifies constituents by measures of high levels of book value, earnings, and sales to the share price.

While the Value Index has meaningfully outperformed over this long dataset, this long sample period includes underperformance in 2017. The graph below shows the daily total return of the S&P 500 and the S&P 500 Pure Value Index last year. In 2017, value underperformed, lagging the S&P 500 by 412 bps. While the strategy generated a 17.8% total return in 2017, that strong return still lagged the broader market. This underperformance versus the capitalization-weighted index was driven primarily by an underweight to highflying tech stocks and an overweight to lagging financials.

Similar to the size premia, if you were to extend this dataset a few months to just before the 2016 election, value has actually outperformed the broad market index over that slightly longer horizon. By including the post-election period in 2016, you capture the strong performance of financials, which responded positively to higher interest rates post-election. Higher interest rates, predicated on a market belief in the Trump reflation, buoyed banks on hopes of expanding net interest margins and lifted insurance companies on the prospect of higher new money rates on their fixed income investments.

Below I have posted the historical annual returns of the Pure Value Index and the broader S&P 500. The worst years of relative performance were in 1998 and 1999 when highflying tech stocks trounced value funds. That period of underperformance, while meaningful, would give way to seven straight years of outperformance by value, including four years of double-digit relative gains.

In my article, "The Value of Value," I looked at 90 years of market data from the aforementioned Kenneth French, and found that in 65 up years for the market that the highest book-to-market cohort outperformed the remainder of the market by 4-5% per year, but managed to underperform by only around 1% in the 25 down years.

You can also notice from this table that value has done very well in market recoveries (2003, 2009) and lagged in downturns. From 2009 to 2013, this value index returned more than 23% in four of five years. In my article Dating the Business Cycle, I illustrated that the current 102-month expansion is already the second longest post-Depression, suggesting that the early recovery gains for value may be in the rearview. As we get later in the business cycle, I could see value continuing to modestly underperform, and investors should look to load up on value stocks early in economic expansions. The counter to this view of modest future underperformance through the end of the business cycle would be a reversal of tech outperformance, which would likely lead to relative gains for value.

