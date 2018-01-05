Nutrien, Inc.: Overpopulation And Obesity - Nutrien Set To Thrive In The New World Of Agriculture

As countries of the world become richer, diets shift, more meat, fruits and cheese, means more cheddar for Nutrien.

The disturbing trends of overpopulation and reduction in available farmland will be a key driver's in the companies continued success.

Agrium and Potash are now merged as of Jan 1st. Creating a company that combines the top Potash producer with the top seed & nutrient retailer in the world.

In this article I would like to lay out my thesis for a long term position in what I view as the best in class agriculture company, Nutrien Ltd. (NTR).

I have always viewed myself, for the most part, as remarkably average, not the best looking and not the worst, not the tallest nor the shortest, I always knew I could stand to lose a few pounds but looking around at my fellow Americans, I again looked at myself as normal.

However, upon taking a world standard BMI test, I am of the realization that I am obese! At 6'1 & 250 lbs, (all muscle, I swear) my BMI reads as an eye watering 33!

50 years ago I would have likely been one of the biggest guys in my small town in Michigan, now, I am hard to find in a crowd.

And in my small little town, what once were thriving family farm lands worked by generations of small farmers are now slowly turning into subdivisions and office parks.

This transformation in our collective stretchy, sweat-panted waistlines, and in our once farm-driven small towns is happening across the United States and beginning to take hold across the world, concentrating more pizza rolls in our stomachs and more farm land in the hands of large corporate farms.

Bad news for our hearts, our blood sugar, and for the family business... But this is great news for Nutrien, and for agricultural product companies around the world!

I would like to explore the 2 trends above and the impact they may have on Nutrien, Inc.

Agrium and Potash, now entering the ring: A new agricultural powerhouse.

This section will focus on the combined company of Agrium and Potash, Nutrien.

Nutrien combines the world's top retailer and wholesaler Agrium (AGU) with the world's top potash, nitrogen and phosphate producer Potash (POT), birthing a company with some of the best assets on the globe headquartered right next door in the friendly and stable country of Canada.

This is an important jurisdiction in which to reside and produce, as while we have seen some questionable moves out of the Canadians regarding taxation of its resource companies lately, this is nothing like the strong armed robbery of other companies assets around the world.

Nutrien is hoping to realize roughly $500 million in annual synergies from the transaction, which if accurate is a huge number when you realize that the combined company has a roughly $30 billion market cap.

As you can see from the above slide, the combined company will be tilted more towards the potash/nitrogen side, with much of its fate largely depending on the volatile and stinky winds of the fertilizer markets.

Potash, thankfully has some of the lowest cost, and largest inventory of assets in the world, and fresh off key capex project completions, should be ready to rock & roll to contribute to the bottom line in 2018 and beyond.

But what should get everyone excited is something investors have loved in the market lately... Retail! (sarcasm intended)

Retail at Nutrien, however, will provide a key hedge for the company as EBITDA tends to be relatively stable during pricing downturns as seen recently. A good analogy of this effect can be seen with the stocks of integrated oil majors where the refining side buoy's the company during down times.

You can also see the scale of Agrium's retail network throughout North America. Below please see a description by Agrium of its retail division via its website,

"As the leading global agricultural solutions provider, our Retail business unit is committed to using our expertise to help our customers on three continents to grow more and sell more - in a sustainable manner. We market and distribute the highest quality seed, crop protection products and nutrients to help growers maximize their crop yields. But once the product is out the door, we're not done. We employ approximately 2,000 agronomists in North America alone, who work directly with growers to customize state-of-the-art crop management practices that are safe, effective and sustainable."

This retail division is pretty much the sole reason why the deal with Potash makes sense, if you own the full product chain, you can squeeze every ounce of profit out of the commodity you produce, giving them a massive structural advantage over competing farm retail outlets and importantly over other commodity producers.

So, while all the data says retail may be only 19% of EBITDA, that is a charade as Nutrien will be able to somewhat pick and choose what segment gets the profit contribution as it goes from mine to farm field.

The Obese And Rich Effect

So, how does being rich and obese help Nutrien?

This is a complex calculation so forgive me for laying down some tough math.

Money + humans = More obese, larger humans.

Now before you rip me apart, hear me out. This is a formula that applies on a macro scale, and in the USA currently we are entering an age of inversion where the wealthier you are the more likely you are to be thin, due to having the means of affording expensive organic and prepared meals, instead of the fast food offerings that are comparatively more affordable and convenient.

But these are legit first world problems. Surprisingly, however this trend still in my opinion helps Agrium, as most "organic" farms only agree not to use genetically modified seeds, and thus tend to use more fertilizer than industrial farms due to the need to yield profitable amounts of crops without the aid of said genetically modified seeds.

Truly 100% pure organic farms, using all natural fertilizer are in my opinion grossly inefficient and will be unable to feed or replace a meaningful percentage serviced by current farming due to the sheer size the farms would need to be.

Source: Imgflip - Create and Share Awesome Images

Throughout the world, there is a massive correlation to increased income and a higher consumption of calories. With the not so surprising result of lower income countries increasing food intake at a much higher rate than developed countries.

Meat consumption is one key measure, as across the world as it can be viewed as a luxury item, as it has been among tribes for centuries. As further evidenced by the below graph, incomes certainly play a defining role in widespread meat consumption.

This makes perfect sense. Meat costs much more than a simple bowl of rice... Which many people around the world have as perhaps the only option currently. Once incomes rise and thus give many around the world the choice of choosing their own diets, it certainly appears most tend to choose indulging in a western style cuisine or one that is richer in meats, cheeses, high quality vegetables and fruits.

If you gave me the option of a bowl of rice or a single with cheese at Wendy's, I will be whipping through that drive through so fast I will blow the freckles right off Wendy's face!

Beef is neither cheap nor efficient to raise (see below slide) and is generally fed using small amounts of hay supplemented with grain, soy and other ingredients including corn. All are products that require our best friend, fertilizer.

Mo beef, mo chedda! Literally and figuratively...

In addition to meats, as I have noted, people of rising incomes tend to eat more high quality fruits and vegetables which require a higher dose of, you guessed it, fertilizer. As evidenced below by what I think, are a very interesting set of slides.

Source: Euromonitor International

As incomes continue to rise, particularly in China and India, which are key consumers of potash and nitrogen, these countries will demand exponentially more potash and other crop nutrients to satisfy the growing market for meats, fruits, soy and corn.

The kicker is that they seem to have next to no domestic supply of the vital nutrients of which to produce it, specifically potash.

Source: ScienceDirect.com | Science, health and medical journals, full text articles and books.

The vast majority of the low cost supply is locked in either Canada, Russia or Belarus. So this is purely and exporters market, making the future both highly profitable and likely very tense as China specifically knows this is a problem, and has been attempting to buy its way into the supply side for a while now to ease domestic concerns.

It certainly appears that the countries that need potash and other crop nutrients the most, are the ones that suffer from the lack of domestic supply.

In the potash market, a rising tide does tend to lift all boats due to the underlying global price of commodities and export contracts, Nutrien stands to profit handsomely as this trend of rising incomes and increased consumption looks set to continue into the future.

The population boom, and the compression of farmland is set to continue in the medium to long term.

The world we are living in sure feels crowded doesn't it? Overpopulation could in itself be a 10 page article for me as this trend looks set to continue for a minimum of 30 years bringing with it all sorts of nasty problems for the world's ecology.

Source: Imgflip - Create and Share Awesome Images

But functionally, for investment purposes, this disturbing trend is Nutrien's friend!

Again, heavy math alert ahead...

More people = more food needed

Source: Ask Me Anything Platform

And not only is more mass humanity on the way, but compression of usable farm land is also becoming a major issue. According to the USDA Census of Agriculture, the average age of the principal operator on a U.S. farm is 58.3 years old.

Farmers also have one of the highest average ages of any occupation in the U.S. This means that it is likely that over the next 10 years 50% of all the farms in the U.S. will change ownership.

The changes that result from this trend likely mean that fewer and bigger farms will remain, operated by a younger, more tech-savvy group of managers more apt to utilize both the products and services that Nutrien provides.

In addition, the next of kin for older farmers in the USA have recently been selling off farm land to residential or retail developers as land prices have risen, further compressing available farm land and driving remaining farmers to utilize every available resource to increase crop yields.

Arable land is decreasing in the world at a torrid pace, much of this is due to the advent of modern farming, with genetically modified seeds and with our best friend fertilizer.

As traditional family farms in developing nations shift to a more corporate ownership structure interested in not only feeding a family or village, but in feeding a nation, more will surely be asked of those lands.

Nutrien is also using big data and new scientific breakthroughs in seeds, chemicals and nutrients to create higher-margin, customized products with hopes of both profiting from new, corporate farms and also achieving sustainability. Something this investor sure hopes it can achieve.

With the current high cost in developing greenfield projects for potash as evidenced by BHP Billton, PLC's (BHP) absurdly high $14 billion price tag for the Jansen mine (thankfully for BHP's shareholders, put on hold), and with the prospects of a rising commodity cost, I can't help but be bullish on the prospects for a combined Agrium / Potash company for the long term.

Valuation consideration

I have, I hope, established my thesis for owning Nutrien based on the trends of the world and how the company fits in. Now I would like to explore the company's current valuation.

This will be a little difficult due to the combination of Agrium and Potash's finances, but from what info I can find, I am seeing a 2018 forward PE ratio of around 20-24 for the company, it also appears that the combined company should yield roughly what Agrium does currently, around 3.1%. And long term growth estimates are pegged around 13%

Also, a wild card with the new company are the equity stakes that POT holds, around $6 billion worth, or equal to 1/3rd of Potash's former market cap, the largest of which is in Chile's SQM (SQM).

This stake may ultimately be unloaded, which I see as very unfortunate, due to SQM's long term prospects, but may have been required by the Chinese to approve the merger. (I would not be shocked to hear of a China controlled company's purchase of this stake soon after closing)

The combined companies balance sheet should look quite good, with Agrium holding a 33% debt to capital ratio and the potential of $6 billion in cash coming by way of equity disposals via Potash, I believe I am secure in stating that both the dividend and balance sheet appear sustainable.

Bottom Line

This is a combined company that I want to own, and one that I believe I can recommend at today's valuation, however short term volatility may strike if confusion on estimates occur due to the combination. Risks are notable in the market that they operate, due to commodity pricing and potential short term violent swings, however I view the trend in both increased prices and demand continuing for the long term.

The macro trends that will help Nutrien ride into the future of obesity, ecological compression and massive overpopulation are unsettling and worry me as a citizen of the world. However, unfortunately, just because they are bothersome, it does not change the fact that these trends are happening.

My equity account will hopefully profit mightily from these trends over the coming decades, while my mind hopes that humanity will find a solution that will both balance our needs as a species and protect our ecology for future generations.

Nutrien is currently my third largest equity holding, which I view as a core holding representing 3.6% of my portfolio. I will look for short term volatility and negative commodity price swings to potentially add to my position. My time frame for this investment is a 10-20 year period.

Investors should keep a keen eye on advances in farming methods and potential future low cost supply discoveries as potential changes to the long term thesis.

I need an organic cheeseburger and a fruit cup...stat! Good luck to all and let me know your thoughts in the comments section.

