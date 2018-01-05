OMS721: Importance Of The Trial Endpoint In IgA Nephropathy

Omeros Corporation’s (OMER) lead drug candidate OMS721 is currently going through the following trials:

This article will discuss the disease area of immunoglobin A (NYSE:IGA) nephropathy - specifically the importance of the FDA’s very recent approval of the trial design. Now, IgA nephropathy, which is also known as Berger's disease, occurs when an antibody called immunoglobulin A lodges in the kidneys. This results in local inflammation that, over time, may hamper the kidneys' ability to filter wastes from your blood. The disease causes blood or proteins to appear in your urine; these are known as hematuria and proteinuria respectively. Sometimes, this can lead to end-stage renal disease, which is incurable except through a transplant. Otherwise, it has to be managed through dialysis. The incidence rate comes to over 130,000 patients in the US every year. The market opportunity, as we will discuss in a separate article, is in the billions of dollars. There is currently no proper treatment for the disease as such; there are merely a few symptomatic treatments.

Omeros received a Breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA for OMS721 in IgAN. As we just said, proteinuria is a recurrent symptom of this disease. Following the BTD meeting, the company said that "the Agency’s meeting minutes state that approval can be obtained with a single successful Phase 3 trial with reduction in proteinuria as the primary efficacy endpoint."

Why is this important? As we can see, this is a surrogate endpoint because the disease is caused by increase in IgA, but the disease causes increase in proteinuria - and the latter is a surrogate market of the disease. A direct endpoint would have been reduction in IgA itself, or another clinical outcome like increased serum creatinine level, end-stage renal disease, or death. However, studies have shown that decrease in protein in the urine has a direct correlation to these other (more difficult to study) clinical endpoints. Those other endpoints, as the above-referenced study says, are expensive to study in trials, and complex, too. So, with this trial design approval, the FDA is giving OMER an opportunity to complete the trial less expensively as well as more quickly. Another angle here is that while the disease is sometimes slow to progress, extensive kidney scarring could quickly become irreversible. So there’s need for interventional trials that are more efficient, especially where this particular surrogate endpoint has been well-studied to show a strong correlation to the disease, and has often been shown to be prognostic for long-term disease progression - meaning, a higher level of proteinuria is often associated with poorer prognosis of IgAN.

There are two scenarios here depending on the size of the effect on proteinuria. One is full approval, which will then require estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) as part of the safety assessment. GFR is the gold standard in determining kidney function. Although it goes down with age, eGFR below 60 is considered indicative of chronic kidney disease or CKD. So, if OMS721 has any positive effect on eGFR, that could result in additional label claims for the product. The other scenario is accelerated approval, meaning the drug will be allowed to be marketed based on initial data, but the studies will have to completed post-market. This will essentially be confirmatory data on long-term effects of OMS721 on eGFR, which, if satisfactory, will lead to full approval. Recall that OMS721 has already been granted orphan drug designation, so it will enjoy 7-year exclusivity in IgA nephropathy, if approved. It also has breakthrough designation for the same indication, reducing approval time further. In Europe, Omeros is pursuing orphan designation and Priority Medicines (PRIME) status from the European Medicines Agency (NYSEMKT:EMA) for OMS721 in the treatment of IgA nephropathy.

OMS721 follow up data in IgA Nephropathy in phase 2

Omeros recently announced follow-up data on the four IgA nephropathy patients in the open-label portion of the Phase 2 trial. All four patients demonstrated a substantial reduction in proteinuria during the clinical trial. “In the extended (up to one year) follow-up after completion, proteinuria reduction was maintained in three of the four patients. Specifically, those three patients maintained partial remission relative to baseline (76 percent to 86 percent decrease in albumin/creatinine ratios (uACRs)) during extended follow-up.” After a substantial drop in uACR during the trial, the fourth patient’s uACR returned to 88 percent of baseline at four months post-treatment. eGFR improved in three of the four patients during the extended follow-up, with increases ranging from 7 to 17 mL/min/1.73 m2 (up to 57 percent improvement) relative to baseline. The fourth patient demonstrated stable eGFR relative to baseline. OMS721 was well-tolerated.

Bottomline: Timeline to trial data catalyst

A recent press release from Omeros shed more light on the trial timeline. Besides confirming the just-discussed surrogate endpoint, they said that patient enrollment will begin in February, and “The primary endpoint, which could suffice for full approval, is reduction in proteinuria at 24 weeks after the start of dosing.” This means the study itself, after enrollment is completed, will last 24 weeks. It appears that around 300 patients need to be recruited; a timeline for that cannot be estimated, however, given the patient population, and the need for diagnosis of IgAN, this may take between 6 and 9 months, in our estimates. So, late 2018 or early 2019 is when we can expect results from this study. Given the solid data from phase 2, good results are also likely here. We expect strong movement from the stock by end-2018 based on this study alone.

