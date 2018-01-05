Condor: Big Insider Buying In This High Yield REIT

Pride of opinion has been responsible for the downfall of more men on Wall Street than any other factor.” ― Charles Henry Dow

Today we take an in-depth look at an 'off the radar' small cap REIT. The company seems in the midst of an impressive turnaround and has seen significant insider buying of late.

Company Overview:

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR) is a Bethesda, Maryland based micro-cap lodging REIT that has nearly completed a transformation (beginning in 2015) from economy motels to premium select-service hotels. The company presently owns nineteen properties in nine states, thirteen of which are aligned with its present operating philosophy and six of which are deemed ‘legacy’ assets, five of which are currently marketed for sale. Funds from the disposition of legacy assets are recycled to purchase additional select-service – primarily Hilton (NYSE:HLT) and Marriott (NYSE:MAR) – properties in the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) with a focus on MSAs ranked 21 to 60. Of the select-service hotels, twelve have been purchased since 4Q15, comprising 1,593 rooms with an average age of four years.

Recent History:

Founded in 1994 as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., the economy lodging REIT was hit hard by the 2008 economic collapse and struggled to survive. With its 55 properties performing poorly and a capital structure that was siphoning off any free cash flow, the company had not paid a common stock dividend since 2009.

That changed in 2015 when the board of directors hired J. William Blackham as Chief Executive Officer to reorganize the company’s operating philosophy and capital structure. The equity portion of the balance sheet began to transform when on March 16, 2015 the company issued convertible preferred (Series D) shares and retired some of its three other preferred offerings – Series A and B through cash redemption, and C through conversion into Series D shares.

In July 2015, to reflect the change in philosophy, the company’s moniker was changed to Condor and the shedding of old assets to purchase new ones began. Three premium select-service hotels were purchased in October 2015 for $42.5 million. This acquisition was financed through the sale of 17 economy hotel properties for $54.7 million.

The trend continued in 2016 with the disposal of another 25 economy hotels for $61.4 million. These funds were used to purchase two select-service properties for $66.1 million. Condor also reinstated its dividend and simplified its capital structure even further when it raised $30 million in a private placement with StepStone Group for Series D preferred shares. The proceeds of the offering were used to retire the balance of the Series A and B preferred shares. The balance of the Series C shares (owned by Real Estate Strategies, L.P.) was converted into Series D shares. The D shares were subsequently converted into ~39 million shares of common stock in February 2017, thus completing the simplification of the capital structure, although it should be noted that $9.25 million of Series E 6.25% preferred shares were issued as an inducement for retiring the Series D shares.

In 2017, Condor shed seven additional legacy properties while purchasing seven Marriott and Hilton branded assets for ~$132 million. In addition to proceeds from the legacy sales, the acquisitions were financed through a $51 million equity offering and a $150 million credit facility that can expand to $400 million contingent upon additional lender commitments. The ability to expand that credit facility may be put to the test shortly as Condor has indicated that it has over $300 million of premium branded select-service assets in the pipeline that represent the top four hotel franchises with an average age of less than 10 years. Two additional properties – one in Charleston, SC and one in Austin, TX – are expected to close in 1Q18. The total price tag for those two assets: ~$33 million.

Operating Philosophy:

Under new management, the company continues to focus on secondary markets, because 62% of new room supply is clustered in the top 20 markets, which saw a 5.7% increase in room supply versus 4.0% supply growth in the 21st through 60th markets as of 4Q16. Also, management believes that secondary markets are less affected by the Airbnb (Private:AIRB)-type alternative lodging platforms. The company looks specifically for sites in the secondary markets that have barriers to entry for competition, which reduces the threat of additional supply. Less supply translates into higher occupancy and better Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) for Condor. Another reason management likes this secondary market sweet spot: since many of its competitors concentrate in the top 20, Condor has less competition for attractive secondary market properties.

The concentration on Marriott, Hilton, Intercontinental (NYSE:IHG), and Hyatt (NYSE:H) hotels is justified by the belief that these higher margin chains will experience strong demand in the coming years. Upscale and upper-midscale chain sales are forecasted to grow at compounded annual growth rates of 5.5% and 4.6%, respectively, through 2021.

In addition to the ‘premium select-service properties in the secondary markets’ strategy, Condor focuses on hotels that are less than ten years old, or have undergone a major renovation to current brand standards since 2012, and have substantial time remaining on their existing franchise licenses so it can hit the ground running once it closes on a property.

Also, Condor is not beholden to any one hotel management company and has no captive agreements. This flexibility may sound trite, but in a situation where a seller has an existing management company in place, Condor can assume that management company and consummate the transaction, while other potential buyers in some instances may not.

Performance Versus Competition:

Through 3Q17, Condor has executed nicely on its strategy, producing 5.8% RevPAR growth YTD (versus the same period in 2016), while its peers (defined by management as Apple Hospitality (NYSE: APLE), RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN)) have collectively experienced no growth. 3Q17 RevPAR growth was 5.5% comprised of a 4.3% increase in occupancy and a 1.2% increase in the average daily rate (ADR). Overall hotel EBITDA Margins 3Q17 YTD were 33.7% versus 29.0% during the same period in 2016. Hotel EBITDA Margins for the new platform properties were 38.2% 2017 YTD versus 37.6% 2016 YTD.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

As of September 30, 2017, the company had $10.3 million in cash and access to $8.3 million on a revolver. These numbers are fluid with all the dispositions and acquisitions performed by Condor’s management. Long-term debt for assets associated with use at the end of 3Q17 totaled $121.4 million with a weighted average maturity of three years and a weighted average interest rate of 3.97%. Although some future acquisitions can be financed from the disposition of legacy assets and collateralized by the properties themselves, if the company expects to execute on its $300 million pipeline of prospective properties it would need to raise significant capital. Given that CEO Blackham purchased $750,000 worth of stock on the secondary at $10.50 in March 2017, he should be loath to raise capital below that price. The company does have an ATM facility that made relatively insignificant sales at or above $10.50 in 3Q17. This facility is being used to create liquidity in the micro-cap stock, which executed a reverse 1-for-6.5 split in March 2017, as much as it is to raise money.

Condor’s market cap is approximately $120 million and the stock sells right at $10.00 a share. The company pays a $0.195 quarterly dividend giving it an annual yield north of 7.5%.

Five analysts follow Condor, solid coverage given its small market cap. Three rate shares of CDOR a buy and two a hold. The median twelve-month analyst price target is $12.00 per share.

CEO Blackham added to his position below $10 per share on December 27, 2017, while three directors purchased shares in mid-December. No insider has sold a share since the present management regime took over in 2015. In addition to his seven-figure position in stock, Blackman has multiple seven-figure incentives based on Condor’s share price.

Verdict:

Although the company is small, what has been accomplished in the past 2+ years is impressive. The company has transitioned to a premium property player in secondary market, has simplified its capital structure, and is outperforming its peers on the RevPAR metric. Its ~7.7% yield is the highest in its peer group and appears well covered with a ~69% payout ratio on 3Q17 AFFO per share.

Condor still has much uncertainty owing to its small size. It needs to raise capital at low enough rates to make their acquisitions accretive. They are likely to see copycat competition if its RevPAR numbers continue to outperform its peers – something Blackham said would occur again in 4Q17. So far, management has not only executed on its pledge, but also put its money where its mouth is with regards to share ownership. With an attractive 7.7% yield, Condor seems worthy of a small investment within a well-diversified income portfolio.

