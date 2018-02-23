Hyphens Vs. Dashes

It's good to understand the difference between these marks so you can use them to maximum effect.

Those small horizontal lines that sit between words can be hard to distinguish.

By Steve Brown

(Editor's Note: Even though Seeking Alpha's system tends to adjust this form of punctuation automatically, it's good for writers to know how these marks work in different contexts).

Hillary Rodham - Clinton-the Democrat presidential candidate in 2016-ran a long - term campaign in an effort to have back - to - back Democrats in the White–House-something that hasn't happened in a number of years.

Bit of a slog reading that one, eh? Yet it's something that pops up fairly frequently for Seeking Alpha editors. Improper use of hyphens and dashes (especially when done repeatedly) can make or break the presentation of an otherwise good article. So let's get to know these two commonly mixed-up characters.

The Hyphen

Per WordPress' dashhyphen.com site, the hyphen "is the shorter mark that is often used to link two or more words together. It can sometimes be seen at the end of a line to break up a whole word that won't fit into the space." The important thing to remember is that there are no spaces before or after a hyphen.

Some common hyphenated terms provided as examples include:

User-friendly

Part-time

Jump-start

Well-known

Up-to-date

Back-to-back

Next-to-last

So how do we know which terms get hyphenated and which ones don't? Again, per WordPress, the most common use of the hyphen is for compound words, such as anti-aircraft, well-known or one-way. What about with a prefix, such as "nonfarm"? This is where it gets tricky. AP Style tells us the following:

"The rules of prefixes apply, but in general, no hyphen when forming a compound that does not have special meaning and can be understood if [the word] 'not' is used before the base word. Use a hyphen, however, before proper nouns or in awkward combinations."

For example: It was a non-nuclear weapon. (See how "not nuclear weapon" doesn't make sense?).

Another example: The nonprofit company is holding a charity ball. (Nonprofit can be rewritten as a not-for-profit company, so don't use the hyphen).

Here are some other non- words:

Noncombat

Noncombatant

Nonrestrictive clauses

Non-U.S. governmental bodies

Non-U.S. legislative bodies

Other uses of the hyphen include instances of "double-barrelled" names, such as the aforementioned Hillary Rodham-Clinton. There aren't any hard and fast rules for such a usage and writers typically defer to the preference of the individual in question.

Additionally, hyphens are used with a compound modifier - two or more words joined to modify a noun, such as "light-blue flowers". The use of the hyphen is key here, as without it the phrase could be interpreted as a blue flower that didn't physically weigh as much as another blue flower.

Dashes

The dash is always longer than a hyphen. The dashhyphen site defines dashes and their uses as follows:

"The dash is the longer line used as punctuation in sentences – coming in between words (as in this sentence). It can also be used – as here – in pairs. For example: Paul sang his song terribly – and he thought he was brilliant! He's won the election-granted, there was only a low turnout-but he's won! There are actually two types of dash, the en-dash and the em-dash. The en-dash is the shorter version of the dash, named en-dash as it should be the same length as the letter 'n'. The en-dash should always have spacing before and after. The first example above uses the en-dash. The em-dash is the longer version, named em-dash as it should be the same length as the letter 'm'. The em-dash should never have spaces before or after it. The second example above uses the em-dash. The first version, the en-dash, is the most commonly used form."

The nice thing about dashes is that they essentially have only one use - to break up a sentence when there is a disruption in the flow of thought. WordPress provides the following examples:

Hillary doesn't find Martin attractive – or so she says.

All bands desire fame and fortune – some even achieve it – but it is easier said than done.

By the way, for the curious, you can make an em-dash by holding down the "alt" button on your keyboard and then, on the numeric keypad, entering "0150", then releasing the "alt" button. More on how to find/create dashes on the keyboard is available here.

While em- and en-dashes are interchangeable in terms of use, the em-dash has largely been abandoned in favor of the cleaner presentation of the en-dash.

Another important thing to remember: Don't overuse the dash! While it can be a useful tool that adds a bit of variety to the text, too many dashes distract from the narrative and often make for an ugly presentation.

Hope that clears things up. Happy writing to you all!

