Ellipses... Have 3 Periods

by: SA Author Experience

Summary

The ellipsis can be a powerful tool to punctuate your writing.

Seeking Alpha has specific standards about how to create ellipses.

Here, we outline proper construction and usage according to our style guide.

By Rena Sherbill

As an author or reader on Seeking Alpha, we’re sure you’ve noticed that we follow (not always perfectly) company-wide guidelines for punctuation, grammar and presentation. (To see the complete editors' handbook please follow this link). Today we are going to discuss the proper use of ellipses.

Ellipses have... 3 periods

An ellipsis (plural: ellipses) is a series of - in our case and typically - 3 dots that usually indicates an intentional omission of a word, sentence, or whole section from a text without altering its original meaning. It may also imply an unstated meaning within the proper context.

A few examples of proper ellipses usage from a sampling of authors (names and articles excluded):

  • “At the end he said he felt I was holding back… that there was another shoe to drop.”

  • “But I digress…”

  • “Next week, I'll return with more fearless forecasts for 2018…”

According to Seeking Alpha’s own style sheet, and as you can see from the first example above: when using ellipses, there should be no space before, only a space after: i.e., ABC... XYZ.

Happy… ellipsing!

