Here, we outline proper construction and usage according to our style guide.

The ellipsis can be a powerful tool to punctuate your writing.

By Rena Sherbill

As an author or reader on Seeking Alpha, we’re sure you’ve noticed that we follow (not always perfectly) company-wide guidelines for punctuation, grammar and presentation. (To see the complete editors' handbook please follow this link). Today we are going to discuss the proper use of ellipses.

Ellipses have... 3 periods

An ellipsis (plural: ellipses) is a series of - in our case and typically - 3 dots that usually indicates an intentional omission of a word, sentence, or whole section from a text without altering its original meaning. It may also imply an unstated meaning within the proper context.

A few examples of proper ellipses usage from a sampling of authors (names and articles excluded):

“At the end he said he felt I was holding back… that there was another shoe to drop.”

“But I digress…”

“Next week, I'll return with more fearless forecasts for 2018…”

According to Seeking Alpha’s own style sheet, and as you can see from the first example above: when using ellipses, there should be no space before, only a space after: i.e., ABC... XYZ.

Happy… ellipsing!

