Summary

Shuttle tankers offload oil from platforms and ship it to shore. This segment is disliked due to offshore and shipping label, but the outlook is actually surprisingly strong.

The highly specialised shuttle tanker market is effectively a duopoly, dominated by Teekay Offshore and Knutsen. Market power almost guarantees strong returns on these vessels.

The demand growth outlook, in combination with many shuttle tankers nearing scrap age and low order book for new vessels, bodes very well for continued strong markets.

Market power on the part of Teekay and Knutsen almost guarantees strong returns on these vessels. I'm long both names.

Biggest risk: can another player break into this niche? History suggests its unlikely.