Intel And The Meltdown And Spectre Vulnerabilities Explained
by: Zynath Investment
Summary
In this article, we go over the newly discovered Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities that affect Intel-based CPUs, explain how they work, and what can be done to mitigate the problem.
We then look at AMD and ARM based CPUs to see if they are also vulnerable.
Finally, we discuss how this blow to Intel can be an opportunity for AMD.
(Spectre and Meltdown Logos from MeltdownAttack.com.)
On January 3, 2018, Jann Horn from Google's Project Zero published a blog post explaining two vulnerabilities in the architecture of modern CPUs that their team has found.