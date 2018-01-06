Short Ideas | Tech 

Can A Flawed Business Model Generate Investor Returns? An Empirical Analysis Of MoviePass

About: Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY)
by: Winds Research
Winds Research
Long/Short Equity, Growth At Reasonable Price, long-term horizon, small-cap
Summary

MoviePass is a tragedy waiting to happen as the company's business model is intrinsically worthless on a free cash flow basis.

The material growth in subscribers reflects the unsustainable value consumers get out of MoviePass. This value has and will continue to be underwritten by share offerings.

However, current investors could gain substantial capital returns if investors attach a moderate P/S ratio to future revenue.

Fear of missing out (FOMO) describes an incredible phenomenon in the stock market where despite carefully crafted and prudent financial analysis establishing a company as deeply structurally unsecure and uneconomical, longs remain in their position