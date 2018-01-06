Can A Flawed Business Model Generate Investor Returns? An Empirical Analysis Of MoviePass
by: Winds Research
Summary
MoviePass is a tragedy waiting to happen as the company's business model is intrinsically worthless on a free cash flow basis.
The material growth in subscribers reflects the unsustainable value consumers get out of MoviePass. This value has and will continue to be underwritten by share offerings.
However, current investors could gain substantial capital returns if investors attach a moderate P/S ratio to future revenue.
Fear of missing out (FOMO) describes an incredible phenomenon in the stock market where despite carefully crafted and prudent financial analysis establishing a company as deeply structurally unsecure and uneconomical, longs remain in their position