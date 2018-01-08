The SCOOP On Newfield - 2018's STACKed Outlook

Summary

Newfield represents the premier player in the SCOOP and STACK basins and offers extreme upside in a bull crude scenario due to the extreme pressure in SCOOP/STACK shale wells.

Investor obsession with Permian exposure has resulted in Newfield being overlooked by investors despite similar production and margin characteristics.

Restructuring over recent years has resulted in the Company emerging as one of the leanest operators within the E&P space on a profitability and capital discipline basis.

Our models show that on a net asset value basis, assuming no reserve growth, conservative pricing scenarios indicate a 20% discount to NAV despite Newfield being a growth company.

Assumptions of expansionary capital expenditures in 2018 create near-80% upside if prices renain in the mid-/high $50s and the Company reaches double-digit production growth.