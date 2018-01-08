Long Ideas | Healthcare 

Alexion Pharmaceuticals: A High Conviction, Large Cap Orphan Disease Pick For 2018

|
About: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)
by: Bhavneesh Sharma
Bhavneesh Sharma
Registered investment advisor, biotech, contrarian
Summary

Alexion shares are at a good buy point ahead of several catalysts in 2018.

ALXN1210, the next generation C5 inhibitor is expected to continue the Soliris revenue stream.

We are initiating coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock with a Buy rating and first price target of $170, 1-2 year time frame.

We picked up shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) last month. The shares are at a good buy point ahead of several catalysts in 2018.

ALXN data by YCharts

The stock took a beating