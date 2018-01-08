Alexion Pharmaceuticals: A High Conviction, Large Cap Orphan Disease Pick For 2018
About: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)
by: Bhavneesh Sharma
Summary
Alexion shares are at a good buy point ahead of several catalysts in 2018.
ALXN1210, the next generation C5 inhibitor is expected to continue the Soliris revenue stream.
We are initiating coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock with a Buy rating and first price target of $170, 1-2 year time frame.
We picked up shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) last month. The shares are at a good buy point ahead of several catalysts in 2018.
The stock took a beating