Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund - More Highland 'Fun'

Summary

HFRO is a closed-end fund sponsored by Highland Capital, seeking provide a high level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital.

The fund currently yields a 6.04% distribution and is trading at a premium of .53% to its Net Asset Value (Data As Of 1/8/2018).

HFRO's current discount and short duration focus, combined with a fully covered distribution and a positive UNII, make it quite attractive versus high yield and senior loan peers.