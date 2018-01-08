Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund - More Highland 'Fun'
About: Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO), Includes: JSD, NHF, NXRT, PCI
by: Maks F. S.
Summary
HFRO is a closed-end fund sponsored by Highland Capital, seeking provide a high level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital.
The fund currently yields a 6.04% distribution and is trading at a premium of .53% to its Net Asset Value (Data As Of 1/8/2018).
HFRO's current discount and short duration focus, combined with a fully covered distribution and a positive UNII, make it quite attractive versus high yield and senior loan peers.
Whenever "Highland Capital" comes up, I instantly get both excited and nervous.
As I have written in my previous articles dealing with Highland Capital sponsored products, the sponsor is certainly not your "boring" American Funds,