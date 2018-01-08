Transglobe Energy: Top Pick For 2018 With 100% Upside

Summary

Transglobe Energy has suffered materially from the Arab Spring and subsequent Egyptian revolution.

The biggest problems being an inability to sell its oil and an inability to collect its receivables.

With a new trade agreement signed in 2017, the last of the company's problems has been solved.

Based on 3Q17 numbers, TGA is currently trading at a 38% annualized FCF yield.

There are some problems occurring in production and exploration, but overall, the potential upside heavily outweighs these.