WATERLOO, ONTARIO and BEIJING, CHINA--(Jan. 3, 2018) - BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) and Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) announced today that the two companies will collaborate to accelerate the deployment of connected and autonomous vehicle technology for automotive OEMs and suppliers worldwide.

BlackBerry QNX's operating system will provide one of at least two operating systems for Baidu's Apollo "open source" autonomous driving platform.

I stress open source here since one of the biggest arguments BlackBerry bulls present is in relation to Baidu's own Linux operating system for Apollo being open source. That argument kinda goes out the window when the whole of Baidu's Apollo autonomous driving platform is open source.

BlackBerry has been on fire since the announcement. Starting at $12.02 USD on the day the partnership was announced, and closing today (Friday) at $13.85 USD, or a sweet 15.22% gain in two days.

Apollo aims to enable cars to drive autonomously on highways and open city roads by 2020:

Source: Baidu

BlackBerry's press release doesn't talk about any financial commitments, so we are left to bring together the puzzle pieces we know about.

First, we know from John Chen's own statements that the individual QNX modules bring in anywhere from $3-$5 USD.

Yes, I think about it. So, I’ll give you the current -- I’m not giving you the pricing of that. But if you look at our current infotainment systems, I think the street price is about $3 to $5 a car. (emphasis added.)

Then, while talking about desired recurring antimalware service revenue, John Chen went on to say:

So rather than getting a set amount of dollars per car when we roll it out the manufacturing line, we want that too. We want that, and we want a higher ARPU of that, and we want a service component of that on a monthly basis. (emphasis added.)

Source: John Chen, Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

From the above comments, we can assume BlackBerry gets paid a "set amount of dollars per car when we roll it out the manufacturing line", which makes sense. An auto manufacturer will want to pay BlackBerry when they sell a car, or at least deliver it to the dealership.

Also in this discussion, John Chen talks about "stacking" these QNX modules for the different automotive systems resulting in a average revenue per user of 4-5 times that $3 to $5 a car mentioned above. So maybe $20 per vehicle. What this strongly suggests is that this operating system module for autonomous will be priced like other QNX modules, and that's something like $3 to $5 per.

It's indeed possible BlackBerry will want to charge a lot more for this instance of QNX, but that will be a hard sell since all other instances (of the same) QNX cost just $3 to $5. Also, one characteristic of "open source" is that is usually relatively inexpensive since development is carried out by the greater developer community.

Due to the selected licensing model, Baidu won't be charging for their autonomous platform. What they might be thinking is to sell software services and support, like an upgrade from Baidu's own Linux to QNX for example. In fact, the major components of Baidu's Apollo are covered by the Apache license, and GNU Lesser General Public License which are free software licenses.

Apache License. Yes – version 2.0 is compatible with GPL v3, but 1.0 & 1.1 are incompatible. The Apache License is a permissive free software license written by the Apache Software Foundation (ASF). The Apache License, Version 2.0 requires preservation of the copyright notice and disclaimer. (emphasis added.)

Source: wikipedia.org

The GNU Lesser General Public License (LGPL) is a free software license published by the Free Software Foundation (FSF). ... The LGPL was developed as a compromise between the strong copyleft of the GNU General Public License (GPL) and more permissive licenses such as the BSD licenses and the MIT License. (emphasis added.)

Source: wikipedia.org

In the end though, it's unlikely blackberry will be able to charge a premium here since this an open source project and we already have a benchmark price for QNX modules.

Circling back to the Baidu timeline for release:

Baidu plans to be testing on "highways and open city roads" in December of 2020. That's a full three years from now. Assuming everything goes perfectly and there no crashes, bugs or other setbacks, auto manufacturers can start production. This too Assumes auto manufacturers:

Chose Baidu over the competition. Were in the development loop with Baidu for a year or more developing their solution on Baidu's open source platform. Decided Baidu's solution beat out the competition.

If all of these assumptions go in Baidu's favor, we will make one final assumption; the auto manufactures can get from Baidu's final tests in December of 2020 to production in 1 year.

That puts us at the end of 2021 before the (rather small) licensing revenue ($3-$5 per module) starts rolling in.

The Boston Consulting Group estimates that only 12 million fully autonomous and 18 million partially autonomous vehicles are expected to be sold per year globally by 2035.

So now we're looking at something like 28 million vehicles that have some degree of autonomous features being sold per year by 2035.

If we give BlackBerry the benefit of the doubt and assume they capture 30% of this autonomous market, we are talking about $4 (QNX module) * (28 million * 30%) or $33,600,000 annually.

Contrast this with the 60 million QNX installations they have today that brought in something like $4 * 60 million, or $240,000,000.

Conclusion:

If BlackBerry owns 30% of the autonomous vehicle market (liberal estimate), and they continue to make their historic $3-$5 per vehicle per QNX module, then BlackBerry and its shareholders can look forward to about an additional $34 million annually by 2035.

Indeed, the autonomous market will be worth on the order of $77 billion in 2035, but as I explain in a previous article, the lion's share of that will go to the companies that provide the AI hardware, mapping, sensing, LiDAR, driving policy etc. Not the operating system.

If your investment thesis is based upon BlackBerry's participation in the autonomous revolution, please carefully consider the information provided in this note.

Invest Accordingly.