PriceSmart: Why Are Q1 Results A Surprise?

PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT)
by: Vince Martin
Vince Martin
Summary

Investors continue to have expectations for PriceSmart that the company simply can't meet.

But that's not necessarily the fault of management or execution; this is a tough business model, particularly with the dollar at current levels.

All told, Q1 really wasn't that bad, or that surprising, even with a seemingly large miss relative to consensus.

But there's little here to counteract my long-held argument that PSMT is a $70-75 stock, at best.

I've been bearish on PriceSmart (PSMT) for quite a while, going so far as to short the stock a year ago. But I'll admit that I thought the company's fiscal Q1 report on