This ETF Is Poised To Outperform

With both short-term momentum and long-term value at its back, one ETF stands out as the best way to capitalize on the outperformance of emerging markets.

Despite the recent run-up, emerging markets have underperformed over the past decade and their valuation is very attractive.

Emerging Markets Should Outperform Going Forward

Despite the attention-grabbing headlines about FAANG stocks, the US economy, and cryptocurrencies, the emerging markets have quietly had a banner year, beating the returns of developed markets. They represent a rare opportunity to invest in an asset class with both short-term momentum and long-term value.

While the announcement was met with little fanfare, State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) renamed their fund line-up and have cut the expense ratios to match or beat most competitors. The ETF that presents the greatest investment opportunity is the SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM). Not only is this ETF cheaper than its closest competitors by two or three basis points, but emerging markets are poised to outperform over the next decade.

Performance Chasing Will Support Emerging Markets

It is that time of year when funds show off their annual results and rightly or wrongly, investors still pay attention to the annual performance of those funds. Over the past year, one index has been a stand-out performer and yet it has gotten very little news coverage. When investors fully digest the outperformance of emerging markets in 2017, I expect the inflows to offer support to the rally in the short term.

Traditionally, I look for beaten-down sectors and stocks that are due for a turnaround, so it might seem odd that I'm so excited about the emerging markets after their recent run-up. If one takes a step back and looks at the bigger picture, though, we can see that non-US stocks still have plenty of room to run. The 10-year chart below shows the results of these same indexes between January of 2008 and December of 2017.

Some might argue that the outperformance of US stocks over the past 10 years is due to a better addressing of the 2008 financial crisis, stronger earnings growth, and other fundamental factors. While it is true that the US economy has done better than many of its developed market peers, that is only part of the story.

The Emerging Markets Offer Superior Long-term Value

A great deal of research has been done on whether CAPE ratios (cyclically adjusted P/E, also known as Shiller P/E or P/E 10) serve as useful predictors of future 10-year returns. I did my own examination of the historical correlation between CAPE and future returns of the S&P 500 last year. Vanguard concluded in their 2012 paper on the subject that P/E ratios "have shown some modest historical ability to forecast long-term returns." While nothing serves as a great predictor of short-term returns, P/E ratios explain roughly 40% of long-term returns.

Does the same hold true for international markets? Less research has been done in this area, but there is still some good stuff out there. StarCapital Research, in particular, produced an excellent paper in 2016 about using CAPE to forecast stock market returns. In it, they concluded that CAPE was not only statistically significant in forecasting the long-term returns of 16 international markets, but it was also a meaningful measure of risk. Markets with lower CAPE ratios had smaller drawdowns during market downturns.

So what do CAPE ratios show us now?

We can see from this chart that a great deal of the excess returns of the US stock market over the past 10 years has been due to multiple expansion, not fundamentals.

The US stock market had a CAPE ratio of 32.0 at the end of 2017, which is a 40% premium over its average CAPE ratio of the past 10 years and is at its highest point since the Dot Com Bubble. This does not necessarily mean that the US stock market is due for a crash, however. What it does mean is that there is a high probability of muted returns over the next 10 years.

Meanwhile, developed non-US markets are trading at a much more reasonable CAPE ratio of 17.5, a 10% premium to their 10-year average. Emerging markets trade at a CAPE of 14.5, a 10% discount to their 10-year average. Non-US stocks clearly present the best opportunity going forward and of these, emerging markets stand out as the superior value.

CAPE is not the only valuation metric by which emerging markets look attractive, though. If we examine the lowest cost emerging markets product, the SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, and its US counterpart, the iconic SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), we can see a stark contrast.

SPEM SPY Forward price/earnings 13.88 21.66 Price/book 1.78 3.14 Price/sales 1.41 2.21 Price/cash flow 9.06 14.10 Dividend yield 2.57% 1.93%

The data speaks for itself. It should be clear that emerging markets are incredibly undervalued compared to US markets.

Not Everyone Is Convinced

If everyone agreed that lower valuation led to higher future returns, then there wouldn't be such a rare opportunity to invest in emerging markets right now. Some common criticisms include:

The US market deserves its high multiple because it is tech heavy.

This is a common defense of the high earnings multiple of US markets and there is a grain of truth to it. As evidenced by the composition of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, technology stocks now account for 21% of the US market and the technology sector commands a higher P/E multiple than other sectors.

While this applies to comparisons between the US and non-US developed markets (where technology only comprises 10% of those markets), the SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has exactly the same allocation to tech as SPY with 21%. Instead of Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (FB), you are getting Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Alibaba (BABA), and Baidu (BIDU).

The old view that emerging markets are dominated by materials and energy is incorrect and outdated. Financials and technology are the biggest sectors in these countries while materials and energy now make up less than 20%. The heavy tech component of the US stock market does not explain its multiple premium over the emerging markets.

P/E multiples are justifiably elevated because of the low interest rate world.

This may indeed by true, but it doesn't explain the disparity between US multiples and non-US multiples. The US is not the only stock market operating in a low interest rate environment. If anything, much of Europe and Asia are earlier in their cycle of quantitative easing and should command a similarly elevated or higher P/E ratio. They do not.

P/E and P/B ratios are not useful for forecasting one year and shorter returns.

This is true. In the short run, the world's stock markets are largely unpredictable. Analysts do a terrible job of guessing where the S&P 500 will end on any given year. Macro hedge funds routinely underperform the market, even before expenses are taken into account. But rather than worry about what we can't control, we should concentrate on what we can. If we buy undervalued securities, sectors, and stock markets, we will have superior returns in the long run. I don't know about you, but I am investing for my retirement and beyond, and that is a lot further off than one year.

Which Investment Vehicle To Choose?

Both passive and active strategies have a place in an investor's portfolio, so long as costs are carefully considered and controlled. I personally devote half of my portfolio to individual stocks, and the other half to outside management (ETFs and active funds). While it is possible to get exposure to the emerging markets with individual securities trading as ADRs on US exchanges, the choices are often limited to large cap corporations in the most advanced emerging countries. This can leave some of the more nimble companies from higher growth countries off the table.

While most active emerging markets funds have prohibitively high expense ratios, the recent price war among ETFs has made them very attractive for new investment. In addition, passive investment is especially appropriate when an entire sector or market is trading at a large valuation discount, as emerging markets are to US markets.

This past October, an early pioneer of ETFs renamed and cut the expense ratio on their emerging markets ETF, as well as on other products. State Street's SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, or SPEM, now has an expense ratio of 0.11%. This compares favorably to an expense ratio of 0.13% for the Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) and 0.14% for the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) and the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO).

Name SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Ticker SPEM SCHE IEMG VWO Expenses 0.11% 0.13% 0.14% 0.14% Index S&P Emerging Broad Market Index FTSE Emerging Index MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index # Stocks 1210 843 1893 4081

Despite the different indexes that they track, I would expect these ETFs to all perform similarly going forward, with the difference coming down to expenses and a small and unpredictable tracking error. While the expense ratio difference isn't large enough to make me want to take money out of one product and put it in another, the lower expense ratio of the SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes it the clear choice for any new investment. This is especially true if you are a TD Ameritrade (AMTD) customer, as this fund is part of their commission free ETF program.

Put Your Money To Work In Emerging Markets

If you are like me, you have new money that you'd like to put to work for your retirement, but you are having trouble figuring out what to buy in this roaring bull market. The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF presents a great opportunity. Emerging markets are supported by short-term momentum, offer long-term value, and with an expense ratio of 0.11%, SPEM has lower expenses than its competitors. If you are underexposed to emerging markets, now is the time to increase your allocation. I am overweight emerging markets and have recently added to my position with a new investment in SPEM.

