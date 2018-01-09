Don't Miss This Cheap Aircraft Lessor
by: Pandora Capital
Summary
Time to reconsider AerCap, one of the largest aircraft lessors in the world.
AerCap’s future growth is supported by a large aircraft order pipeline, worldwide projected increase in air passengers, and increasing leasing dominance in new aircraft financing.
Currently trading at 7.9x LTM EPS, compared to sector average of 2.7x.
Very shareholder friendly management, focused on growing EPS per share through organic growth and significant share buy-backs.
AerCap (NYSE:AER) is one of the largest aircraft lessors and is currently trading at a very competitive 7.9x LTM EPS. The company has excellent financial metrics and is supported by strong projected growth