Don't Miss This Cheap Aircraft Lessor

Summary

Time to reconsider AerCap, one of the largest aircraft lessors in the world.

AerCap’s future growth is supported by a large aircraft order pipeline, worldwide projected increase in air passengers, and increasing leasing dominance in new aircraft financing.

Currently trading at 7.9x LTM EPS, compared to sector average of 2.7x.

Very shareholder friendly management, focused on growing EPS per share through organic growth and significant share buy-backs.