We're 'Off To The Races' (But Too Many Are On The Sidelines)

By Gary Alexander

In the first four trading days of 2018, the S&P 500 rose every day, rising 2.6% for the holiday-shortened week, reaching a new all-time high every day. It hasn't risen every day in the first week since 2003, but the S&P was a yawner compared with NASDAQ, which broke the 7,000 barrier with a sonic boom last Tuesday, rising 103 points (+1.5%), leap-frogging from 6903 to 7007, eventually gaining 3.4% for the week. The Dow Industrials surpassed 25,000 Thursday, less than a year after breaking the 20,000 barrier.

Unfortunately, too many investors have been watching this spectacular fireworks show from the sidelines. Last Friday's Wall Street Journal, after celebrating the Dow at 25,000, reported a more sobering story, titled, "Many Investors Bailed Out Early." Here are the sad figures: "Nearly $1 trillion has been pulled from retail investor mutual funds that target U.S. stocks since the start of 2012 according EPFR Global, a fund-tracking firm. Over the same period, the S&P 500 soared 116% and … rose to 191 all-time highs."

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

Some of that money made its way back to the market in ETFs, but most went to the sidelines. According to Investment Company Institute, U.S. stock funds suffered net outflows in each of the last three years. Since 2012, over $950 billion has flowed into bond mutual funds or into bond ETFs, according to ICI.

What's the psychology behind this mass exodus from one of the strongest bull markets of our times?

The one-word answer is fear. The Journal's in-depth personal survey of 150 investors of all ages and income levels showed that most investors were basically spooked by their experiences in the 2008-09 financial collapse, the 2000 dot-com bubble, and the real estate crash in between. As a result, they have tended to park their money in perceived "safe havens," like cash and bond funds. The sad fact is that a smaller portion of Americans (54%) is invested in stocks now than during the 2003-07 bull market (62%).

Most people don't like to admit that they are fearful, so they concoct other reasons for selling their nest egg. Some Baby Boomers (born 1946-64) say they are switching from stocks to bonds as they near or enter retirement, while others cite political concerns or a high price/earnings ratio or an aging bull market.

They may be right. We will never know in advance when a bull market ends. They don't ring a bell at the market top. But there are some key fundamentals pointing to a continuation of this bull market in 2018.

2018: Many More Happy Returns?

A dispassionate look at the real world around us argues for a continuation of this bull market in 2018:

Earnings projections are high and rising. According to Ed Yardeni's morning briefing for January 4, 2018 ("More Happy Returns?"), "Wall Street's analysts are calling for S&P 500 earnings to climb 12.3% in 2018, a slight acceleration from 10.9% earnings growth expected for full-year 2017…. Earnings estimates often get trimmed as a new year kicks off, but this year they are more likely to be raised thanks to the passage of the tax bill and mounting evidence that the global economy continues to accelerate. Over the past four weeks, forward earnings estimates have been revised upward by 1.6%." Also, he reports, corporate profit margins have been over 11% since October, the highest profit margins in over two years.

The number of shares is shrinking. Due to share buybacks and privatization of listed companies, the number of available shares is shrinking, pushing the earnings of the remaining shares higher. According to a January 5, 2018, Wall Street Journal article ("Number of Listed Companies is Falling"), there were over 7,400 companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges in 1996, but that number has been cut by over 50% to less than 3,700, according to the Center for Research in Security Prices at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. The net number of available shares has fallen in each of the last six years:

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

Global growth is accelerating: The U.S. economy can grow faster when other economies are also growing, creating a "virtuous circle" of more demand overseas and at home. According to Ed Yardeni, "Global manufacturing activity in December accelerated at its fastest rate in nearly seven years, with new orders and output expanding at their best rates since February 2011." The Eurozone Manufacturer's Purchasing Managers' Index (M-PMI), at 60.6, is astoundingly high, at its best reading since that statistic was created in mid-1997. Several euro-nations set record highs in December, including Austria (64.3) and Germany (63.3). Some formerly-sick economies have reached 10-to-20-year highs, like Ireland (59.1, a 20-year high), France (58.8, a 17-year high), and Greece (53.1, a 10-year high). Read that last one again. Once given up for dead, Greece's M-PMI has been growing (above 50.0) for seven straight months! In Asia, once-morbid Japan is sailing along at 54.2, a four-year high, and India is at 54.7, a five-year high.

Tax reform will boost earnings and growth: Even before the new tax law kicks in, the U.S. PMI is up to 55.1, a 33-month high. The radically lower U.S. corporate tax rates will increase earnings and provide much greater opportunity for a variety of shareholder-friendly actions, including buybacks, dividend increases, mergers and acquisitions, strategic expansions, and repatriation of jobs and cash. In addition, this tax plan should lift GDP growth from the sub-2% Obama norm to 3% in the Trump years. Harvard economist Robert J. Barro, writing in the January 5 Wall Street Journal ("Tax Reform Will Pay Growth Dividends") estimates "the total tax package will create extra GDP growth of 1.1% a year through 2019."

There will be - and must be - corrections, but there's no sign that we're near the end of this bull market.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.