March To Freedom Fund Year-End Review

Some years stand out more to me than others. In 1991, I remember hearing Keith Jackson's "Hello, Heisman" call as the University of Michigan's Desmond Howard returned an Ohio State punt return for a touchdown. I was just 8 years old, but that image sticks in my mind. During the spring of 1992, I hit three home runs in a single little league game (there were no fences, so that helped). Those would be the only big flies that I would hit in my baseball career. Later that summer, my family moved to a new house. I can still hear the sound of the heavy construction equipment that was being used to repair the road down the street from our new house. I can remember watching every University of Michigan football game during the team's national championship run in 1997. I was alone in the basement of our house losing my mind as Charles Woodson ran back an OSU punt for a touchdown of his own. In the fall of 2001, I was a freshman at Michigan. I was sitting in Anthropology 101 when the professor informed us that two airplanes had flown into the World Trade Center in New York. I remember spending the next few days glued to the television, trying to make sense of what had just happened. In 2006, I left family and friends behind in my home state of Michigan and moved to Maryland to start my career as a teacher. If you would've told me during that first year that I would still be teaching more than a decade later, I probably would have laughed at you. In 2013, my then girlfriend agreed to marry me. We were married the very next year. In 2017, we welcomed our first child into the world. While I can barely remember what I ate for lunch yesterday (was it a sandwich or leftover pasta?), I have no problem recalling these years and these events. Each left its mark on me in some way or another.

When it comes to investing, there are three years that really stick out to me. In 2007, I opened my Roth IRA. I pumped a bunch of money into it and made some terrible investing decisions and came close to giving up on doing my own retirement planning. In 2009, I discovered Seeking Alpha and the concept of dividend growth investing. I made my first purchase as a dividend growth investor and bought a whopping 25 shares of Altria (MO) at $19.24. I wasn't willing to put too much money at risk, because I was tired of seeing it disappear with a snap of the fingers. Now I wish I had because that lot of shares is now worth three and a half times what I paid for them. And that doesn't include the dividends those shares have produced. From that moment on, I decided I was going to follow a dividend growth investment strategy that would allow me to use income to pay my expenses in retirement.

2017 is the third year that stands out to me. Yes, it is the most recent year, so I should be able to remember it. The reason this year stands out is that this has been the best year for the March to Freedom Fund. This is the portfolio that will pay all of the costs of retirement when my wife and I are able to stop working in a couple of decades. Before we get to how our portfolio performed, let's look at how the major indexes did during the year.

As you can see, the S&P 500, Dow Jones and NASDAQ indexes all performed very well during the last twelve months. Including dividends, the S&P 500 returned 21.32%. After outperforming this index in 2015 and 2016, the March to Freedom Fund trailed the S&P 500 by fairly sizeable margins for much of 2017. With a strong end to the year, our portfolio gained 21.22%. This includes dividends, but not new money added to the account. In the last three years, our portfolio has climbed a total of 41.61%. The S&P 500 is up under 31% during this time frame. Let's look at how we were able to achieve our 2017 gains.

Top and Bottom Performers

As I did last year, I will break down our portfolio's 2017 performance into two parts. The first part will discuss how our individual holdings performed in 2017 as well as purchases we made throughout the year. The second part will go into detail about our dividend income, which is the most important aspect of our portfolio.

Normally, I highlight our top and bottom five performers in the monthly update, but I decided to review our entire portfolio for the year end update. The table below shows all the stocks we've owned for the entire year.

Stock Opening Price 2017 Closing Price 2017 Gain / Loss 3M (MMM) $178.57 $235.37 31.81% AbbVie (ABBV) $62.62 $96.71 54.44% Aflac (AFL) $69.60 $87.78 26.12% Altria $67.62 $71.41 5.60% Apple (AAPL) $115.85 $169.23 46.08% AT&T (T) $42.53 $38.88 -8.58% Boeing (BA) $155.68 $294.41 89.11% Chevron (CVX) $117.70 $125.19 6.36% Cisco (CSCO) $30.22 $38.30 26.74% Coca-Cola (KO) $41.46 $45.88 10.66% Cummins (CMI) $136.67 $176.64 29.25% CVS Health Corp (CVS) $78.91 $72.50 -8.12% Disney (DIS) $104.22 $107.51 3.16% Exxon Mobil (XOM) $90.26 $83.64 -7.33% General Mills (GIS) $61.77 $59.29 -4.01% Gilead Sciences (GILD) $71.61 $71.64 0.04% Honeywell (HON) $115.85 $153.36 32.38% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) $115.21 $139.72 21.27% JPMorgan (JPM) $86.29 $106.94 23.93% MasterCard (MA) $103.25 $151.36 46.60% Microsoft (MSFT) $62.16 $85.54 37.61% PepsiCo (PEP) $104.63 $119.92 14.61% Philip Morris (PM) $91.49 $105.65 15.48% Procter & Gamble (PG) $84.08 $91.88 9.28% Qualcomm (QCOM) $65.20 $64.02 -1.81% Realty Income (O) $57.48 $57.02 -0.80% Starbucks (SBUX) $55.52 $57.43 3.44% Target (TGT) $72.23 $65.25 -9.66% V.F. Corp (VFC) $53.35 $74.00 38.71% Ventas (VTR) $62.52 $60.01 -4.01% Verizon (VZ) $53.38 $52.93 -0.84% Visa (V) $78.02 $114.02 46.14%

Boeing was far and away the best performing stock in our portfolio. The stock returned almost 90% in 2017. Thanks to the increase in share price, Boeing has grown to be our second largest holding. AbbVie saw its share price appreciate 54.44% this year. All year long AbbVie was one of our strongest performers. MasterCard and Visa, the latter of which we purchased twice this year, also were among our top performers all year. Both of these credit card gained north of 46% over the course of the year. For most of 2017, Apple was our best performing position. Most years, a 46% return would have a stock at the very top of the performance leaderboard. Apple, which might look to make a run at a trillion-dollar market cap in 2018, was our fifth best performing stock. After purchasing more shares of Apple at the end of 2017, which we will discuss below, each of these top five performers are now a full position in our portfolio.

It wasn't just these large positions that carried the day for our portfolio. V.F. Corp saw a nearly 39% gain in share price in 2017. It wasn't too long ago that investors seemed to leave retailers for dead thanks to Amazon (AMZN). Perhaps the demise of retailers has been overstated. We added to our VFC holding back in February. I am waiting for a slight pullback before completing the position. Microsoft, which had a respectable 12% gain in 2016, saw shares rise 37.61% during the last year. Microsoft was able to reach their goal of a $20 billion annual run rate during their first quarter of 2018, a few quarters ahead of the company's stated goal. Microsoft has grown to be our 3 rd largest holding. Industrials as a group really had a strong 2017. Honeywell, 3M and Cummins gained 32.38%, 31.81%, 29.25%, respectively, this year. The only downside for us is that our positions in these three companies are on the smallish side because we buy a small amount every month through shareowneronline.com. To show you how well 2017 treated the majority of our holdings, Chevron's 31% return was tops in our portfolio in 2016. That performance wouldn't have even placed the stock among our top ten best performers for 2017.

I should note that two companies that we didn't own at the start of the year showed impressive growth in 2017. Abbott Laboratories, which we have owned since the end of July, gained 48.58% last year. Lockheed Martin, which we bought at the end of last January, saw its share price rise 28.45% during the course of the 2017. I would like to own more of both of these companies this year.

Ten of the thirty-nine stocks we own saw their share price actually drop by the end of the year. Target, which spent much of the year holding one of the top two spots on our laggard list, finished the year down 9.66%. This was an improvement, as the discount retailer spent much of the year down 20% or so. AT&T, which we purchased as the beginning of December, saw its share price decline by 8.58%. After rising more than 23% last year, perhaps AT&T was due for some sort of pullback. The Department of Justice is attempting to block the company from acquiring Time Warner (TWX). This purchase will help improve the company's cash flow, allowing AT&T to raise the dividend, repay debt or acquire other assets. AT&T is going to fight the government in order to complete the transaction. With a 5%+ yield, I am willing to bet on the stock. The stock of CVS was another dog all year, ending 2017 more than 8% in the red. CVS was our second worst performer in 2016. CVS recently announced that they will be acquiring healthcare benefits company Aetna (AET) for $69 billion. While this acquisition should help the company in the long run, CVS has announced that they will be freezing dividend growth until their debt is more under control. No one likes a freeze, but a dividend cut is much worse. Plus, if the company is freezing the dividend in order to fuel future growth, that is more acceptable than declining fundamentals. While I am not planning to sell our position, CVS is a hold for us until they return to dividend growth. Shares of Exxon Mobil dropped 7.33% during the course of the year. The packaged food space was a difficult one to navigate in 2017 and General Mills ended the year losing 4% of its share price. We buy $50 a month of Exxon Mobil and General Mills through computershare.com and shareowneronline.com, respectively. The other 5 stocks that saw red in 2017 dropped less than 4% each.

If you are a regular reader of our monthly updates, you might notice that one stock might be missing from our biggest loser list. For much of the past year, Qualcomm has been a mainstay on our laggard list, but after a takeover bid from Broadcom (AVGO), shares railed into the new year. A recently as October, shares of Qualcomm had dropped more than 21% from the start of 2017. Shares ended the year down less than 2% from the first trading day of 2017. After the company's overtures were rejected by QCOM management, AVGO has nominated a slate of directors to the company's board in hopes of electing those friendly to a possible takeover. We shall see where this goes.

For a moment, I want to discuss a sector that didn't fare as well as the market indexes. Many stocks in the Consumer Staples sector trailed the S&P 500 as investors rotated from defensive names to more growth sectors like tech and industrials. That's not to say 2017 was a lost year for these companies. Tobacco company Altria gained 5.6%, while Philip Morris rose 15.5%. Both gains are acceptable, but didn't perform as well as the benchmarks. Coca-Cola's share price increased 10.66%. Pepsi, which we consider a core holding and one we bought twice during the year, gained 14.61%. Procter & Gamble gained more than 9% during the course of the year. We purchase a small amount of PG every month through shareowneronline.com. Seasoning and spice maker McCormick, which we purchased in July, also returned more than 9%. Again, all of these gains are nothing to scoff at, I am just pointing out that staples just haven't seen the run up in share price that other sectors have. All of these names, except for McCormick, are a full position for us.

2017 Buys and Sells

We will cover this year's trading activity in a moment, but let's start with our December purchases. First up, we added to our AT&T position at the beginning of the month. On 12/11/2017, we purchased shares of T at $36.91. At that time, Value Line said AT&T's safety was a 1 and financial strength was A++. Both are the highest ratings in each category. At the time of our purchase, F.A.S.T. Graphs gave a current PE of 12.7 for share of T. Compared to the stock's five-year average PE of 13.9, shares were 9.45% undervalued. CFRA's one-year price target was $41 and fair value was $35.57. This is a 11% and 3.63% discount to CFRA's numbers, respectively. Morningstar estimated fair value to be $40, an 8.37% discount to their fair value. Value Engine's one-year price target was $38.07, which would mean shares were 3.14% undervalued at the time of purchase. Value Engine's fair value clocked in at $39.79, almost 8% of upside from our purchase price. Average these numbers out and I found AT&T to be 7.13% undervalued at the time of purchase. Already a full position, AT&T is now our 5th largest stock holding.

Apple was one of the stocks I was hoping to buy during the month of December and I was able to do so on the very last trading day of 2017. Value Line gives the company a 2 for safety and an A++ for financial strength, both good enough to qualify the stock for purchase. F.A.S.T. Graphs says the stock's price to earnings multiple was 17, 19.43% above the stock's five-year average PE of 14.1. CFRA forecasts a one-year price target of $195, offering 14.81% of upside from our $169.43 purchase price. CFRA's fair value is $204.38, which would mean shares were trading at a 20.33% discount to fair value. Morningstar sees a fair value of $163, meaning shares were 4% overvalued at the time of our purchase. Value Engine's one-year price target was $178.73, a 5.23% discount to their price target. Value Engine's fair value estimate was $161.04, a 5.19% premium to their fair value. Average these numbers out and Apple was almost 3% undervalued at the time of our purchase. Even after a year when the stock climbed more than 46%, I still think Apple has upside potential.

We came into 2017 hoping to complete as many positions as possible. For the record, a position is considered to be full when it reaches the $3,000 mark, either through new purchases or share price appreciation. As of the end of the year, we now have 17 full positions. Last year, just 8 of our positions were full. Here, listed in order of their position size, are our full positions: Altria, Boeing, Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson, AT&T, AbbVie, JPMorgan, Apple, Philip Morris, Realty Income, Visa, Verizon, Pepsi, MasterCard, Starbucks, Coca-Cola and CVS.

We also added a few new names to our portfolio in 2017. Nike (NKE), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Dominion Energy (D), Costco (COST), Southern Company (SO) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) were our additions.

Listed below are the stocks we bought in 2017 along with their purchase price and gain or loss since we bought shares.

Stock Purchase Date Purchase Price 2017 Closing Price Gain (Loss) NKE 1/13/2017 $52.405 $62.55 19.36% LMT 1/30/2017 $255.76 $321.05 25.53% V 2/3/2017 $86.39 $114.02 31.98% VFC 2/21/2017 $52.32 $74 41.44% SBUX 2/24/2017 $57.34 $57.43 0.16% O 3/21/2017 $60.02 $57.02 -5.00% D 4/10/2017 $77.77 $81.06 4.23% CVS 4/21/2017 $79.21 $72.5 -8.47% COST 5/5/2017 $180.53 $186.12 3.10% PEP 5/22/2017 $114.82 $119.92 4.44% NKE 6/5/2017 $52.89 $62.55 18.26% CSCO 7/3/2017 $31.575 $38.3 21.30% MKC 7/20/2017 $92.37 $101.91 10.33% SO 7/24/2017 $47.33 $48.09 1.61% ABT 7/24/2017 $50.91 $57.07 12.10% D 8/14/2017 $77.73 $81.06 4.28% ABT 8/14/2017 $48.97 $57.07 16.54% GILD 9/28/2017 $81.52 $71.64 -12.12% PEP 10/23/2017 $112.18 $119.92 6.90% V 11/27/2017 $112.31 $114.02 1.52% T 12/11/2017 $36.91 $38.88 5.34% AAPL 12/29/2017 $169.43 169.85 0.25%

Thanks to maxing out our IRAs and liquidating several positions, we were able to make 22 purchases during 2017. Each buy ranged from $750-$1000. The average position saw its share price rise 9.23% by the end of the year. I won't take time to go through every purchase, but I would like to highlight a few buys that worked out during the year and a few that didn't.

Nike was our first purchase of the year and we again added to the name in June. Both times, the stock had traded down to ~$52. Much of these declines were rooted in fears that Amazon would have a material impact on the company's ability to continue to dominate the shoe and apparel markets. I felt that these fears were over blown, especially since Nike was showing growth in its direct to consumer business. These purchases returned 19.36% and 18.26%, respectively, by the end of 2017.

At the beginning of the year, Lockheed Martin was a stock that I identified as one I wanted to own in 2017, but I had yet to find a price I felt was reasonable. I eventually decided that if I want to own shares of the world's largest defense contractor, I was going to have to risk overpaying for shares. I usually try not to pay more than 5% above what I consider fair value, but bought shares of LMT when I had them at more than 8% overvalued. I'm glad I did because the share price advanced more than 25% after my purchase date. Goes to show that you sometimes have to overpay for quality.

Visa was purchased twice in the portfolio, first at $86.39 in February and then again at $112.31 at the end of November. While the November purchase is up just a few points, the February purchase returned 32% during the year. Visa is a core holding in the March to Freedom Fund.

V.F. Corp, which I said earlier was thought to be another Amazon casualty, hit a low of $48 during 2017. Talking heads and commentators said stay away from all things retail. At the time of our VFC purchase, I felt that shares were more than 12% undervalued. It was one of the more undervalued stocks on my watch list. I chose to ignore what others were saying and trust my valuation method. Turns out I was wrong on VFC's valuation. Shares weren't slightly undervalued in late February…they were massively undervalued! From the time of our purchase, the stock of VFC returned 41.44% through the last trading day of the year. This is evidence to me that market sentiment can be shortsighted and others often can't see value even when it is right in front of its face. I had to make a choice if I trusted what folks on TV said or if I trusted my method for evaluating stock prices. I'm glad I went with my system.

Of course, not everything we bought in 2017 turned out to be a good value. Three of our buys lost value from the time we purchased them through the end year. Realty Income lost 5% from our March 21st purchase. With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates and forecasting several raises in 2018, REITs might struggle with rising debt costs. I'm not worried about Realty Income because the company has managed to survive several raising and lowering of interest rate cycles and still managed to pay a dividend every month since 1994. I hope to acquire more of The Monthly Dividend Company in 2018. CVS, which we discussed above, dropped almost 8.5% after our late April buy. Gilead Sciences, which was our biggest loser in 2016, made a little bit of a comeback in 2017. I had been waiting for the company to purchase another drug company to help diversify its pipeline of drugs. At the end of August, Gilead did just that when they agreed to acquire Kite Pharma. Shares ended the year little changed, but the stock dropped more than 12% from our $81.52 purchase price. I'm content with the amount of Gilead shares we own. From here on out, how big the position becomes is dependent on how well the stock performers.

Three holdings in our portfolio were given the boot during the year. The first was ConocoPhillips (COP) on 2/3/2017 at $50.28. The decision was made to hold onto COP after the company slashed the dividend in February of 2016, which allowed us to recover 30% from the day of the cut until the day we sold it. I decided to finally jettison the stock because I only want to own the best companies in each sector. A company that can't be trusted to maintain its dividend is one I am willing to part with. We did end up losing 15% on that position, but that loss was less than a half of one percent of our portfolio at that time. Small potatoes in the long run. We used the proceeds from this sale to buy shares of Visa, V.F. Corp and Starbucks.

On March 17th, 2017, we sold Southwest Airlines (LUV) at $53.68. My wife and I always use Southwest when booking flights. They are the cheapest, often have direct flights and don't charge for checked bags. The company pays a low dividend. I have no problem owning lower yielding stocks, but I want these stocks to be the dominant player in their industry. I'll give up some income if a company has a wide moat around it and airlines just don't have that. With so much competition in the space, customers can shop around for the best deal. There isn't all that much brand loyalty when it comes to airlines. We did pocket a 19% gain in the stock. We redeployed capital from this transaction into Realty Income.

Our third and final sell occurred on 7/20/2017 when we sold General Electric (GE) at $26.76. At that time, I wrote an article saying that so many of the other industrial companies we own or follow have seen their share prices move higher. In addition, almost all of these industrial companies had rewarded shareholders with solid dividend growth. I, along with many other investors, feared an impending dividend cut from GE. Fearing that the stock's 3.0% yield was helping to prop up share price, I didn't want to in the name when the dividend was finally cut. On December 8th, management slashed their quarterly dividend in half. Shares fell to a low of $17.25 by the end of the year. By getting out before the dividend cut, we were rewarded with a 30% gain on our shares. Since GE was one of the largest positions in our portfolio, we were able to use that capital to open positions in Abbott Laboratories, McCormick & Company and Southern Company. I was able to trade what I considered a subpar company for three core holdings. Good trade in my opinion.

We started 2017 with thirty-five positions. After selling three of our stocks and adding six new ones, our portfolio stands at thirty-nine positions.

3M, Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, Aflac, Altria, Apple, AT&T, Boeing, Chevron, Cisco, Coca-Cola, Costco, Cummins, CVS Health Corp, Disney, Dominion Energy, Exxon Mobil, General Mills, Gilead Sciences, Honeywell International, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase, Lockheed Martin, MasterCard, McCormick & Company, Microsoft, Nike, PepsiCo, Philip Morris, Procter & Gamble, Qualcomm, Realty Income, Southern Company, Starbucks, Target, Ventas, Verizon, V. F. Corp and Visa.

Conclusion

2017 was a year to remember. All of the major indexes had impressive yearly gains. Including dividends, the S&P 500, DOW and NASDAQ were all up at least 20%. The March to Freedom Fund trailed the S&P 500 by a mere tenth of one percent at the end of the year. Twenty-nine of our positions ended the year higher, with Boeing, AbbVie and MasterCard leading the way. Target, AT&T and CVS were the biggest laggards in the portfolio. We were able to complete many positions last year, including Visa, Realty Income and Pepsi. In 2018, we hope to bring several other positions up to an appropriate size.

How did your investments perform in 2017? What are you looking to buy or sell in 2018? Feel free to leave a comment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, AFL, CMI, CVX, GILD, GIS, HON, JPM, KO, XOM, MA, MMM, MO, MSFT, PG, PM, QCOM, T, TGT, V, VFC, VTR, AAPL, BA, CSCO, CVS, DIS, JNJ, O, PEP, SBUX, VZ, NKE, LMT, D, COST, ABT, MKC, SO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.