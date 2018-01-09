Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Ultra-Rare Disease Company With Ultra-Rare Enterprise Value

Summary
Achillion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage company focused on development of factor D inhibitors.
Company’s leading ultra-rare indication, C3 Glomerulopathy, has shown an early sign of meaningful results.
Its current valuation suggests relatively low enterprise value from both trading and M&A perspectives.
Background of the Company
Achillion (ACHN) is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in discovering and developing small molecules for complement-mediated diseases.
The complement system is a part of the human innate immune system and